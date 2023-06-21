Correctionville City Council Minutes/Claims — June 12, 2023

Correctionville City Council

Regular City Council Meeting – June 12, 2023

CALL TO ORDER: The Correctionville City Council met in Regular session on June 12, 2023, at the Correctionville City Hall. The meeting was called to order at 7:00 PM by Mayor Kathy Hoffmann.

ROLL CALL: Council members answering roll: Bob Beazley, Ciara Alioth, Kourtnee Mammen, Dan Volkert and Adam Petty. Absent: None. City Attorney was represented by Chad Thompson.

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE.

APPROVAL OF AGENDA: Motion by Beazley, 2nd by Volkert to approve the agenda. Passed 5/0.

CONSENT AGENDA: Motion by Beazley, 2nd by Petty to approve the Minutes of the May 8, 2023 regular meeting. Bills as listed. Reports as filed. Approval of cigarette permits for Brew LLC, Casey’s General and Dollar General Passed 5/0.

PUBLIC FORUM – CITIZEN INPUT: None.

NEW BUSINESS:

Sheriff’s Report – None.

Pat Langschwager updated the council that the cemetery is being mowed. It looked great for Memorial weekend. They will start painting the lines and curbs downtown. They were successful in working with the VFW on hanging flags. Mayor Hoffmann asked for the additional lean-to at 517 Driftwood to also be taken down and thanked the maintenance department for cleaning it up. Langschwager also reported on the pool and the pump issues.

Chief Jeff Wortman reported 12 calls of service for the ambulance and 3 calls for the fire department in May. The Poker Run received great feedback from the community and surrounding communities. It will be put on the schedule again for next year.

Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Beazley to close meeting at 7:06 p.m. and go into a public hearing to open bids for the sale of home located at 200 Juniper Street. Three bids were received. Jeff Allen in the amount of $30,000, Robin Kerns in the amount of $30,000 and Austin Spahn in the amount of $26,300. Kerns and Spahn were the only bidders present. They were given an opportunity to raise their bid. After a few bid raises, Spahn placed the highest bid at $34,000. With no other written or oral comments, motion by Volkert, 2nd by Beazley to close the public hearing at 7:12 p.m. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Petty, 2nd by Mammen to adopt Resolution 2023-26 accepting the high bid of $34,000 by Austin Spahn for the property located at 200 Juniper Street. Roll call. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Beazley, 2nd by Alioth approve the 2023-2024 insurance premium renewal. Shawn Collins, Hoffman Agency reviewed the ICAP insurance renewal and IMWCA workers comp renewal. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Petty, 2nd by Mammen to approve Amanda Goodenow with ISG to move forward with the next phase of the water study project at a cost of $39,000. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Beazley, 2nd by Petty approving Resolution 2023-27 approving and authorizing a form of Loan Agreement and authorizing and providing for the issuance of a $1,100,000 general obligation capital loan note, series 2023, and levying a tax to pay said Notes: Approval of the Tax Exemption Certificate for the business park development. Roll call. Passed 5/0.

Discussion on the Business Park Development was focused on setting minimum assessed values for each lot. Attorney Thompson will get those numbers to the council at the July meeting. Advertising was discussed as well. Online posts will be made, and Amanda Goodenow will help with contacts for getting a sign stating for sale of lots, on the property made.

Motion by Petty, 2nd by Alioth to allow Kacie Mammen representing the Community Club to utilize Copeland Park for a sand volleyball tournament on June 25th and allow our city dump truck to be used to haul the sand into town. Approval was given also for the use of the park and concession stand for July 4th. This included flea market, tractor pull, fireworks. Passed 5/0.

The Council asked Attorney Thompson to move forward with a purchase agreement and will set a date and time for a public hearing to sell 517 Driftwood Street. This is the former lot that Liz’s Café sat on. He will prepare it for the next meeting also explaining the terms of the sale.

The council asked Attorney Thompson to reach out to the owner of 512 5th Street, the old high school, and extend our purchase agreement for another six months. More information needs to come to the city regarding the price of demolition.

Pat Langschwager reported to the council that to have a possible hydrant from the old well brought to Driftwood Street would require a pressure pump and pressure switch to allow it to operate all the time. The cost would be an additional $10,000 – $15,000 more. Attorney Thompson will work on the easement to get to the property and more information will be gathered on how they would like to proceed forward.

Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Petty approving the Facility Agreement between Connections Area Agency on Aging and City of Correctionville. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Petty, 2nd by Beazley to close meeting at 8:13 p.m. and go into public hearing to consider to hear comments both for and against Budget Amendment for Fiscal Year 2022-23 that was published on June 1, 2023. With no other written or oral comments, motion by Beazley, 2nd by Petty to close the public hearing at 8:14 p.m. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Beazley, 2nd by Petty to adopt Resolution 2023-28 approving Budget Amendment FYE 2023 as published. Roll call. Passed 5/0.

Volkert introduced the third and final reading of Ordinance 738-2023 amending Correctionville code of ordinances, Chapter 165, Zoning Regulations and adopting the new zoning map. Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Petty to approve the third and final reading. Passed 5/0. Motion by Petty, 2nd by Beazley to adopt Ordinance 738-2023. Passed 5/0.

Petty introduced the third and final reading of Ordinance 739-2023 an ordinance amending Chapter 92.02 Water Rates, setting the basic service charge to $8.95 per month and setting the rate per usage charge to $3.93 per 1,000 gallons of water usage. Motion by Petty, 2nd by Alioth to approve the third and final reading. Passed 5/0. Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Petty to adopt Ordinance 739-2023. Passed 5/0.

Beazley introduced the third and final reading of Ordinance 740-2023 an ordinance amending Chapter 99.07 Sewer User Charge, setting the fee for sewer to $4.76 for each 1,000 gallons of water usage. Motion by Beazley, 2nd by Petty to approve the third and final reading. Passed 5/0. Motion by Beazley, 2nd by Petty to adopt Ordinance 740-2023. Passed 5/0.

Beazley introduced the second reading of Ordinance 741-2023 an ordinance amending the code of ordinances by adding Chapter 161 Abandoned/Vacant Buildings. Motion by Beazley, 2nd by Mammen to approve second reading of Ordinance 741-2023 Roll call. Ayes: Fox, Beazley, Petty, Alioth, Volkert. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Beazley adopting Resolution 2023-29 approving reappointment of Denise Wright to the Board of Adjustment for a five (5) year term. Roll call. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Beazley, 2nd by Petty to adopt Resolution 2023-30 approving the transfer of funds in the amount of $9503.94 from General to Ambulance Capital Fund. Roll call. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Alioth, 2nd by Beazley to approve Resolution 2023-31 allowing clerk to make changes to Ambulance Fund. After reviewing the last two quarterly transfers done in November of 2022 and March of 2023, it was discovered that clerk Putzier transferred the entire mileage and ambulance amount and not just the mileage. The change amount is from Resolution 2023-11 and Resolution 2022-42. The total amount needed to transfer from Ambulance to General is $17,950.60. Roll call. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Alioth to adopt Resolution 2023-32 allowing clerk to pay necessary bills for this FY, provided the funds are available; and to transfer monies from the Employee Benefits Fund, Emergency Fund, Local Option Sales Tax Fund and TIF Funds to the appropriate Funds before FYE 6/30/2023. Passed 5/0.

Clerk April Putzier reported the sign for the dog park rules is hung and the potty clean up station is installed. Another garbage container is on order. The pool pump is expected to be here by Thursday. Cemetery restoration has begun on some headstones and cleanup of others as well. They will continue to work on more these next few weeks. It was also reported that the City of Moville is interviewing 4 people for the hired city inspector and should have results back to us about hiring before the next scheduled meeting.

Motion by Beazley, 2nd by Mammen to allow Deputy Clerk, Amanda Curtin to take up to 12 weeks off for a leave of absence with no pay once her vacation and sick time is used up. Effective July 3rd, 2023. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Beazley to adopt Resolution 2023-33 raising the current wages for the four full-time employees, one part-time maintenance assistant by 3%. Roll call. Passed 5/0.

OTHER BUSINESS:

Building Permits issued for June:

Kenneth Bauer, 524 Hackberry St., construction of a larger deck and a garden shed.

Kelly Leonard, 1105 Hackberry St., an accessory building to be used as a shop.

American Legion GAR Hall, 119 Driftwood St., a sign for the Veterans Patriot Park.

Dixon Construction Co., 1329 Hackberry St., a new shop building.

Patty Miller, 408 3rd St., construction of a storage shed to replace old. BOA

Tammy Scott, 916 Fir St., construction of a new garage to replace old. BOA

Councilmember Mammen asked if anything was looked at regarding water drainage and 735 Driftwood Street. It was looked at, but the city has nothing to take care of at this time. Also, Mammen asked about putting two small shelters up at the new dog park for people to sit under if they are eating, grilling, or just taking a roadside break. Nothing to be done at this time.

KATHY HOFFMANN, Mayor

APRIL PUTZIER, CMC, City Clerk

May May

Expenditures Revenues

General Fund

$51,046.62 $33,758.02

Road Use Tax

$6,515.82 $9,507.74

Employee Benefits

$4,822.34

Emergency

$382.81

Lost

$13,376.18

Tif

$297.54

Tif Nelle Belle

$1,124.31

Welsch

$25,164.29 $2,026.46

Copeland Fund

$9.25

Cemetery Maint.

$8.69

Debt Service

$7,712.62

Nelle Belle Development

$34,639.49

Water Fund

$8,512.67 $10,708.24

Sewer Fund

$9,337.10 $14,528.09

Totals

$135,215.99 $98,262.29

Name/ Description Amount

Ipers Ipers $3,399.88

Department Of Treasury

Federal $4,483.20

Iowa Dept Of Revenue May Sales Tax 2023 $118.80

Iowa Dept Of Revenue Wet Tax May 2023 $494.03

Iowa Finance Authority Sewer Lining Interest $17,428.75

Iowa Finance Authority Sewer Force Main Interest $15,723.67

Midwest Fence and Gate Company Dog Park Fencing $25,164.29

Terry M Clarkson 212 Ironwood St. Removal $5,000.00

United Healthcare Health

Ins. $7,001.48

USPS Postage $188.16

Christopher King Deposit Refund 413 3rd Street $70.14

MidAmerican Electric $2,328.31

FNB Pool Bond

Principal $44,680.00

FNB Hwy. 20 Infrastructure

Principal $14,689.70

ACCO Supplies $373.18

Ahlers & Cooney P.C. Legal

Fees $133.00

April Putzier Mileage $180.78

AT&T Mobility Phone $89.68

Badger Meter Inc Beacon Meter Hosting $60.98

Barry Motor Company LLC

Repairs $189.88

Brew LLC Tax Rebate #3 Of

5 $1,477.83

Corner Hardware Supplies $54.45

Correctionville Bldg Center

Repairs $10.58

D & H Plumbing Repair Of Legion Hall $615.94

Electronic Engineering

Antenna $46.59

Erin Dausel Swimwear Reimb

Addy $50.00

Foundation Analytical Water

Testing $36.25

Gill Hauling Inc. Appliance

Clean Up $419.00

Hawkins Inc Chemicals $3,889.89

I & S Group, Inc.

Engineering $5,772.20

IMWCA Work Comp $4,541.00

Iowa DNR $120.00 Operator Permit Renewal

Iowa League Of Cities $75.00 Subscription

Iowa Prison Industries Sign $136.80

Jen Dvorak $50.00 Swimwear Reimbursement Mylee

Johnson Propane Propane $547.40

Joy Auto Supply Inc

Maintenance $184.89

Kathy Hoffmann Flowers $63.39

Kelly Shever Swimwear Reimb Karlee $50.00

Longlines Phone/Internet $481.13

McKesson Medical $1,385.56 Supplies

Mercy Medical Services $175.00 Physical (Beeson)

Mills Pharmacy Supplies $2.36

Nathaniel Bauer Swimwear Reimbursement Collin $50.00

New Cooperative, Inc $2,238.75 Fuel

Office Elements Supplies $74.86

PCC Amb Billing April

2023 $388.04

Polaris Sales $60,512.49 Ranger Crew

Jaywil Software Development Subscription $199.99

Rick’s Computers Repair $80.00

Schwan’s Home Service $506.66 Concessions

Sioux Valley Automotive $16.51 Repair

Stan Houston Equipment

Rental $1,840.00

Summer Brauninger $250.00 Red Cross Certification 2022

Terracon $9,880.00 Asbestos Pre-Demo Inspection

Iowa Information Media Group Publishing $314.88

United Bank of Iowa $409.11 Interest Reimb Overpayment

Utility Service Co Inc $3,756.45 Water Tower Maint Q3 2023

Vicki Knaack Mileage $55.68

Visa Supplies $896.53

Woodbury County Ems $2,800.00 Ambulance Assist Q1-2023

$246,253.12

Published in The Record

Thursday, June 22, 2023