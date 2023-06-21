Correctionville City Council — Ordinances 739-2023 (Water Rates) and 740-2023 (Sewer Service)

Correctionville City Council

ORDINANCE NO. 739-2023 An Ordinance Amending Chapter 92.02, regarding Water Rates.

Be it enacted by the City Council of the City of Correctionville, Iowa.

Section 1. Section Modified: Chapter 92.02, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Correctionville, Iowa is repealed, and the following adopted in lieu thereof:

Rates For Service. Water service shall be furnished at the following monthly rate within the City:

1. Basic Service Charge. A minimum basic service charge of $8.95 per month.

2. Usage Charge. An additional usage charge as follows:

Gallons Use Per Month Rate

For each gallon used $3.93 per 1,000 gallons

Section 2. Repealer: All Ordinances or parts of Ordinances in conflict with the provisions of this Ordinance are hereby repealed.

Section 3. Effective Date: This Ordinance shall be in effect from and after its final passage, approval and publication as provided by law.

Passed by the City Council of the City of Correctionville, Iowa the 12th day of June, 2023 and approved this 12th day of June, 2023.

Ayes: Alioth, Beazley, Mammen, Petty and Volkert.

Nays: None.

Absent: None.

Abstain: None.

First Reading: April 10, 2023

Second Reading: May 8, 2023

Third Reading: June 12, 2023

Kathy Hoffmann, Mayor

April Putzier, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, June 22, 2023

Correctionville City Council

ORDINANCE NO. 740-2023

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE CODE OF ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF CORRECTIONVILLE, IOWA, BY AMENDING PROVISIONS PERTAINING TO SEWER SERVICE CHARGES

BE IT ENACTED by the City Council of the City of Correctionville, Iowa:

SECTION 1. SECTION MODIFIED. Section 99.07 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Correctionville, Iowa, is repealed and the following adopted in lieu thereof:

99.07 USER CHARGE. The user charge shall be as follows:

1. Sewer Usage Charge – Within City Limits. $19.51 per month base charge to pay debt service, plus $4.76 for each 1,000 gallons of water used each month to pay for normal operating expenses.

2. Sewer Usage Charge – Outside City Limits. Sewer service shall be provided to any customer located outside the corporate limits of the City, which the City has agreed to serve, at 150% of the rates provided in Section 99.07(1). No such customer, however, will be served unless the customer shall have signed a service contract agreeing to be bound by the ordinances, rules, and regulations applying to sewer service established by the Council.

SECTION 2. SEVERABILITY CLAUSE. If any section, provision, or part of this ordinance shall be adjudged invalid or unconstitutional, such adjudication shall not affect the validity of the ordinance as a whole or any section, provision, or part thereof not adjudged invalid or unconstitutional.

SECTION 3. WHEN EFFECTIVE. This ordinance shall be in effect from and after its final passage, approval, and publication as provided by law.

Passed by the City Council of the City of Correctionville, Iowa the 12th day of June, 2023 and approved this 12th day of June, 2023.

Ayes: Alioth, Beazley, Mammen, Petty and Volkert.

Nays: None.

Absent: None.

Abstain: None.

First Reading: April 10th, 2023

Second Reading: May 8, 2023

Third Reading: June 12, 2023

Kathy Hoffmann – Mayor

April Putzier – City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, June 22, 2023