Kingsley City Council Minutes/Bills — June 5, 2023

Kingsley City Council

June 5, 2023

The Kingsley City Council met in regular session on June 5, 2023. Those present were Mayor Bohle, Councilmen Beelner, Jasperson and Bohle. Rolling and Baker were absent.

The agenda was approved on motion by Beelner, seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye, motion carried.

Minutes of the May 1st and May 15th meetings were approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Beelner, all voted aye, motion carried.

Public Forum: None

Maintenance Report: Reported water leak near Hwy 140, repairs will be made to the water main soon. Watering schedule for lawns is put into place: odd numbered addresses water on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, even numbered addresses on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, no watering on Sundays. One canopy is up at pool. Mpire will be repairing the boiler at pool. Rehab Systems of Cherokee will be cleaning out the pumphouse and lift station twice a year.

List of bills was approved on motion by Jasperson, seconded by Beelner, all voted aye, motion carried.

A-Ox, amb oxygen 151.13

Adobe, subscription 15.89

Aetna, EAP services 8.76

Amazon, Lib books 252.84

AT&T, police phone 237.90

Badger Meter, Beacon

hosting 1,057.93

Baker & Taylor, lib books/

videos 1,383.87

Beelner Service 1,745.55

Bohle Const., clear mud/crushed concrete 85.22

Bound Tree, amb supplies..1,479.15

Brian Book, phone reimb 80.00

Cengage, lib book 30.39

Clark’s Hardware, March supplies 223.27

Colonial Research,

Dissolve 2,754.00

Darrin Crow, Lib program 300.00

Dirt Road Design, website 400.00

Doug Koch, cleaning 675.00

Eakes, office/comm bldg supplies, scrubber 7,216.73 F.S. Repair, welding wire 158.00

Frank Dunn, cold mix 949.00

Frontier, phone 89.95

Foundation Analytical Lab, testing 979.50

GIS, life/disab ins 154.98

Government Jobs, police ad.. 199.00

Hawkins, water chemicals 897.76

Ipers, Ipers April 3,859.15

IRS, Fed/Fica April 5,769.39

Julie Culler, SC Journal history book 48.10

Kingsley Post Office, water bill postage/box rent 372.31

Kingsley Vol Amb, April runs 2,250.00

Kingsley Vol Amb, meal stipend 150.00

Kolbeck, 14.25 hrs. grinding 1,995.00

KPTH, April advertising 2,460.00

Lammers, parts 333.17

Library Ideas, books 462.80

Linde, acetylene 321.60

Mark Kunkel, cleaning 512.50

MidAmerican, utilities 2,900.75

MidStates Bank, SE View prin/int 37,681.00

Ply Co Landfill, April

tonnage 6,906.45

Ply Co Treasurer, property tax 6.00

Presto-X, pest control 59.89

Quill, supplies 99.96

Rick Bohle, expenses 100.00

Rolling Oil, cleaner 13.91

Sam’s Club, 8 tables/64 chairs 3,034.13

Sanitary Services, dumpster rental 69.50

Seton, tennis court signs 157.11

Sioux City Journal, Lib

subscription 474.00

SRF, GO & Rev sewer bonds prin/

int 130,257.90

Stacy Campbell, Summer read program 800.00

Steve Jantz, reimb cell phone/insurance cost 240.60

Sunnybrook, statue 56.00

The Record, publications 1,205.44

Thompson Law, services 3,430.00

Truck Equipment, brooms 698.75

United Bank of Iowa, Land prin/int 27,776.88

United Healthcare, health ins April 4,118.52

USPS, window envelopes 389.95

Vicki Sitzmann, ins reimb 220.70

Wex, gas 1,701.21

Wiatel, phone/internet 719.26

TOTAL 263,328.88

Fire Special Expenses:

Clark’s Hdwe, power strip 48.61

Jacob Hagan, pizza 38.52

Jacob Hagan, coffee, tea, lemonade 54.04

Mary Hagan, table covers 27.82

The Record, Dueling piano ads 427.92

Volunteers, bar tickets 370.50

Alpha Wireless, radios 3,209.00

Air Med Care, 37 memberships 2,405.00

Expenses by Fund: General, 37,491.35; Road Use, 11,927.55; Employee Benefits, 8,177.38; Local Option, 10,350.40; TIF, 37,681.00; Lib Special, 0.00; Fire Dept. Special, 653.44; Amb. Special, 0.00; Fire Truck Special, 0.00; Debt Service, 65,457.88; Water, 13,415.16; Sewer, 11,181.23; Solid Waste, 12,103.14; Total: 208,438.53. Revenues by Function: Charges for Services, 69,503.02; Operating Grants, 19,858.00; General, 59,244.64; Transfer In, 37,681.00. Total: 186,286.66.

Police Report: Tire squealing damage was done on Main St. and at the school parking lot. Will be subscribing to Watchguard. Need one extra (mounted) radio from Alpha Wireless for $2700.00. Spend up to $500.00 to fix radio and purchase WeatherTech mats for the new Tahoe. Discussed rate of pay for extra police for Ragbrai. June 19th meeting.

Fire Report: Had three calls. Some discussion on new fire/ambulance building. June 19th meeting.

Ordinance #275: Rezone from Agricultural to Residential R-1 was presented for the first reading. Ordinance was introduced by Beelner, seconded by Bohle. Motion to approve first reading by Bohle, seconded by Beelner. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Jasperson, aye; Bohle, aye, motion carried. Councilman Baker joined the meeting by phone. Motion to waive the second and third readings Bohle, seconded by Beelner. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Baker, aye; Jasperson, aye; Bohle, aye, motion carried. Motion to adopt Ordinance #275 by Bohle, seconded by Beelner. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Baker, aye; Jasperson, aye; Bohle, aye, motion carried.

Mark Burnham, Karen Burnham, Frances Uhl, Don Hirschman and Blake Stubbs were present to discuss having a pickleball court on the existing tennis court. Budget will be checked for available funds and the Burnhams and Uhl will do some checking on costs for a pickleball court.

PT testing will take place on July 8th for police officer candidates.

Wage review will be during the June 19th meeting.

Health insurance renewal was discussed. Letters were sent to local insurers for bids.

Cigarette permits were approved for Kimmes Country Store and Dollar General on motion by Jasperson, seconded by Bohle, all voted aye, motion carried.

Schmid-Ricard property line dispute. City will not pay for a survey.

June 19th agenda will include nuisance properties.

Building permits: Kevin Snyder, 8 x 23 shed; Art Otto, fence.

Motion to adjourn by Jasperson, seconded by Bohle, all voted aye, motion carried.

Rick Bohle, Mayor

ATTEST: Vicki Sitzmann

Published in The Record

Thursday, June 22, 2023