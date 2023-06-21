Kingsley-Pierson Board Minutes — June 13, 2023

Kingsley-Pierson Community School

UNAPPROVED MINUTES OF A REGULAR MONTHLY MEETING OF THE KINGSLEY-PIERSON COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

June 13, 2023 CONFERENCE ROOM – KINGSLEY

1. CALL TO ORDER

The meeting was called to order by President Collins at 6:00 a.m.

2. ROLL CALL

Present Members: Collins, Bubke, Haggin, Herbold and Plendl.

3. AGENDA

Motion was brought by Bubke, seconded by Plendl to approve the agenda. All voted aye, motion carried.

4. APPROVAL OF PREVIOUS MEETING MINUTES

Motion was made by Bubke, seconded by Herbold to amend and approve the May Special meeting minutes to include the contract recommendations. All voted aye, motion carried. In the May 24th meeting, motion by Herbold, seconded by Haggin to approve Dean Norris as the HS Head Football, Nathan Utesch, Rob Hullinger, Tristin Johnston and Randy Plendl as HS Assistant Football coaches. All voted aye, motion carried. Motion by Herbold, seconded by Bubke to approve Samantha Bates as HS Assistant Softball coach. All voted aye, motion carried.

5. SUMMARY LIST OF BILLS

Invoice details were emailed to the Board members before the meeting. The Board discussed the golf jersey reimbursement. Motion made by Herbold, seconded by Bubke, to approve listed bills in the amounts of $280,173.89 from the General fund, $14,689.91 from schoolhouse, $13,148.41 from the Kingsley activity, $38,444.59 from the lunch fund and $2,452.25 from Pierson activity fund. All voted aye, motion carried.

6. FINANCIAL REPORT

Discussed the revenue and expenses for May. Federal revenue lower due to quarterly billing for Title funds, ESSER and Medicaid dollars. The remaining ESSER funds will be utilized by September with the Pierson boiler and other projects. FY22 Audit continues being finalized by Nolte, Corman & Johnson. On June 2nd, Mr. Bailey, President Collins and Laurie Schweitzberger met with Rebecca Pedersen from MidStates Bank regarding interest rates. MidStates offered options including an interest rate of 4.1% and/or a 7 month CD at 4.35%. After discussion, President Collins thanked Rebecca and MidStates for their continued community partnership and requested a better interest rate. On June 9, MidStates Bank offered an APY rate of 4.307% as of June 8th. The APY rate will be adjusted when ISJIT publishes their 30 day average APY rate as of the end of the month. The APY rate used will be equal to the 30 day ISJIT average less 50 basis points. The Board appreciated the offer and will review and approve the agreement at the next Board meeting.

Motion by Herbold, seconded by Plendl to reallocate the Activity funds for the Class of 2022 to the following accounts: $1,000 Athletics, $311.64 Cheer, $311.64 and $311.64 National Honor Society. All vote aye, motion carried. Motion by Bubke, seconded by Plendl to approve the financial report. All voted aye, motion carried.

7. OLD BUSINESS

School Fees

Motion by Herbold, seconded by Bubke to approve the 2023-2024 Activity ticket fees at $50 Student, $90 Adult and $210 for Family activity tickets. High School free and reduced students will receive a free pass for 23/24 School year. Herbold, Bubke and Plendl voted aye, Haggin voted nay. Motion passed.

8. NEW BUSINESS

Administrative Salaries, Business Manager/Board Secretary Salary – Exempt Session

President Collins announced the Board was going into Exempt Session at 6:25 a.m.

The Board came out of Exempt Session at 6:41 a.m.

Set Administrative Salaries, Business Manager/Board Secretary Salary

Motion by Herbold, seconded by Plendl to approve a two year rolling contract with FY24 contracts a 3% raise and FY25 salary contracts will be negotiated annually. All voted aye, motion carried.

Operational Sharing

Motion by Herbold, seconded by Bubke to approve the operational sharing agreements as follows: Transportation (4), Elementary Guidance (2), Curriculum Director (2) with Woodbury Central. Superintendent (9) with River Valley and Human Resources (4) with Akron-Westfield. All vote aye, motion carried.

EMC Renewal for Property and Casualty Insurance

Motion by Bubke, seconded by Herbold to approve the EMC Renewal for Property and Casualty Insurance for $140,764. All voted aye, motion carried.

Equipment Breakdown Insurance

Motion by Herbold, seconded by Plendl to approve the equipment breakdown bid with SU Insurance Company for $59,995. All voted aye, motion carried.

Resignations

Motion by Herbold, seconded by Bubke to approve the following resignations: Dawn Wilcox as Library Aide, Denise White as an Aide, Gregg Roepke as a bus driver at the end of baseball season and Wayne Stewart as a bus driver. Mr. Bailey thanked each one for their service to the district over the years. All voted aye, motion carried.

Contract Recommendations

Motion by Bubke, seconded by Herbold to approve Becky Schultzen as a FT substitute teacher for the FY24 school year. All voted aye, motion carried.

Motion by Herbold, seconded by Plendl to approve Ross McNaughton as a FT route bus driver. All voted aye, motion carried.

Motion by Haggin, seconded by Bubke to approve Val Sitzmann as the HS Girls Golf coach. All voted aye, motion carried.

Motion by Plendl, seconded by Herbold to approve Tim Dirksen as the HS Boys Golf coach. All voted aye, motion carried.

Motion by Bubke, seconded by Plendl to approve Ross Johnson as the Assistant Golf coach. All voted aye, motion carried.

Motion by Herbold, seconded by Plendl to approve Jill Bobolz as the Speech Coach. All voted aye, motion carried.

Motion by Herbold, seconded by Plendl to approve Torey Hill as the JH track position. All voted aye, motion carried.

Fundraiser Requests

None at this time.

9. COMMUNICATIONS

Mr. Brand

We had our Spring Concerts, 7th and 8th grade Awards Night, and 8th grade graduation on May 15th. The choir and band performed very well and they have all shown so much growth. On May 19th, we had our annual Hero’s Day for 8th grade. This is truly an amazing day for students, staff, and families. We invited many heroes and students read the reports to their heroes and families. This was Mr. Johnson’s first hero’s day and he did an awesome job! On Monday, the 22nd we had our ISASP incentive for students that showed growth or were proficient or advanced. On May 23rd, we invited our 4th grade students over for orientation, it was fun to see their excitement and answer all of their questions! 5th grade also were able to meet with the 6th grade teachers during this time while 8th grade went to the high school. On May 25th we took students to the LeMars bowling alley called Sweet 16 Lanes. The students had a great time and the owner of the bowling alley was great to work with. 5th grade enjoyed another field trip to the capital and Living History Farms on May 24th. We ended our last day with an end of the year assembly and we finished with the students choosing a movie or playing kickball. All of our new football helmets came in and our reconditioned helmets should be in at the end of June. We currently have 5 confirmed 11-man football games with 2 home games. Our schedule for Volleyball in the fall looks good.

Mr. Wiese

Thank you to Mr. Bailey, Mr. Collins and Mr. Bubke for helping with the graduation ceremony. These forty-five students will do great things. Mr. Wiese appreciated the new air conditioning and the new stage for the ceremony. The elementary students had a “fun day” at the end of the school year and celebrated with a dunk tank with Mr. Wiese plus other activities. Mr. Wiese and Mrs. Kooima are finishing next year’s student schedules. June 15th is the last day in the elementary to request a classroom. Baseball and softball seasons are in full swing.

Mr. Bailey

End of the year reporting started with the Spring BEDS, SRI, CTE final report and the graduation verification. Once these reports are complete, we will start preparing for the next school year. Project updates include the sheet metal and painting of the balconies. The softball field batting cage is being updated. After August 1st, the fencing around the track will be repaired. The refinishing of the new gym is finished and will be open next Monday. The epoxy of the floors in the art room, nurse’s office and Mr. Mulder’s office has started. Beelner’s Service will be updating electrical outlets throughout the building. Mr. Bailey will be receiving bids on carpet for the Business lab. H & H is assisting Mr. Bailey on cabinets for the science lab. Scott Klemmensen will provide quotes for the shop door and other doors around the building. The football field has been reseeded in the past two weeks. Mr. Bailey will be on vacation June 23 – June 30.

10. ADJOURNMENT

Motion was brought by Herbold, seconded by Plendl to adjourn the meeting at 7:20 a.m. All voted aye, motion carried.

Laurie Schweitzberger, Board Secretary

Jason Collins, Board President

Published in The Record

Thursday, June 22, 2023