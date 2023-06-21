Kingsley-Pierson School Board Bills

Kingsley-Pierson CSD

NEWSPAPER REPORT

Akron-Westfield Community School Sharing Agreement 8,926.35

Alta-Aurelia CSD Entry Fee 60.00

American Legion Post 140 Supplies 110.00

Aspi Solutions Inc. Services 300.00

Badar, Tracey Official 260.00

Beelner’s Service Inc. Plumbing/Heating Repairs 1,783.02

Beelner, Jacque Reimburse 24.65

Benson, Matthew Reimbursement 55.35

Benson, Shaughn & Shawna Reimbursement 29.95

Bobolz, Jill Reimbursement 32.40

Bottjen Implement Supplies 99.87

Bowman, Korry & Ann Reimbursement 14.60

Bubke, Matt Reimbursement 79.05

Card Service Center Credit Card Pymt 6,664.68

Carol’s Kitchen Services 112.00

Case, Trever Official 260.00

Chesterman Fund Raising

Supplies 88.74

Chizek, Travis Official 250.00

City Of Kingsley Water/

Sewer 745.72

City Of Pierson Water/Sewer 93.00

Clark’s Hardware LLC Misc. Supplies 346.10

Cole, Brian Official 250.00

College Board Supplies 1,727.00

Cox, Rustin Reimbursement 48.15

Crestwood Hills Entry fees 60.00

Devlin, Roxann Reimburse 33.21

Dollar General Corporation Supplies 243.95

Dunwell LLC Services 511.74

East Side Jersey Dairy, Inc. Supplies 57.98

Eda Inc Engineering Service.. 791.25

F S Repair Repairs 120.00

First Cooperative Association Fuel, Supplies 578.02

Frontier Communications Telephone Service 496.22

Goodwill Of Great Plains Tuition 646.63

Goodwin, Nicole

Reimbursement 71.10

H & H Roofing Roofing

Services 340.00

Harvey, Cole & Shelby Reimbursement 164.60

Hauff Mid-America Sports Inc. Supplies 1,554.44

Hauge, Steven Official 125.00

Hillyard/Sioux Falls Janitorial Supplies 12,131.37

Hirschman, Donald Official 6.70

Hobart Sales & Service Repairs/Service 957.00

Home Depot Pro Supplies 421.73

Hometown Pantry Supplies 51.76

Hudl Subscription service 549.00

IA Girls High School Athletic Union Tournament Admissions 100.00

Ice Cream Visitor Center MS students 150.00

Impact7g Registration 150.00

Ingalls, Ryan Reimbursement 1.00

Iowa Communications Network Services 43.38

Iowa Information Publishers&Printers Minutes/Bills/Ads 242.84

Johnson, Ross Reimburse 172.86

Jolly Time Koated Kernels LLC Fundraiser 2,075.25

Jostens, Inc. Supplies 582.78

Keizer, Bruce Official 135.00

Koch, Tyler Reimbursement 25.00

Kotrba, Richard Official 135.00

Lawton-Bronson Schools Open Enrollment 34,266.90

LeMars Community School Open Enrollment 3,788.04

Lunchtime Solutions Inc. Food Service 36,974.49

M-F Athletic Co Inc. Instructional Supply 377.00

Marcus Meriden Cleghorn Remsen Union Open Enrollment.. 3,788.04

Matheson Tri-Gas Inc.

Supplies 208.87

McCormick-Guntren Music Corp Supplies 146.55

Menards-Sioux City

Supplies 258.30

Mid American Energy Company Gas/Elec Service 10,065.81

Mid-Step Services Service..6,300.00

Midstates Bank/Randi Anstine State golf/track 786.00

MOC Floyd Valley High School Entry Fees 200.00

Morey’s Small Engine Specialist Supplies 70.00

Northwest AEA Instr.

Supplies 890.59

Northwestern College Field Trip 2,475.00

O.C. Sanitation Inc Services.. 271.06

Olson, Geoff Reimbursement.. 26.65

Partyfun Rentals, LLC

Services 1,474.00

Piersma, Scott Official 135.00

Ploeger, Kathy

Reimbursement 179.85

Postmaster PO Box Rental 104.00

Powell, Suzanne

Reimbursement 25.20

Reinking, Brent & Sandy Reimbursement 970.10

Remsen Union Community School Open Enrollment 11,364.11

Rentokil North America, Inc. Pest Control 142.92

Riemenschneider, Joelyn

Reimbursement 25.56

Rolling Oil Co. Gasoline-Oil/

Service 6,243.11

Sam’s Club/Gecf Supplies 325.42

Sanitary Services Garbage

Service 703.00

School Specialty LLC Instr.

Supplies 46.32

Schroeder, Michelle Reimbursement 141.00

Schweitzberger, Amber Reimbursement 101.25

Secure Benefits Systems Flex Plan Fees 4,553.66

Sioux City Community School Open Enrollment 22,728.24

Sioux City Journal Advertising 159.30

Sitzmann, Valerie

Reimbursement 296.39

Smith, Scott Official 135.00

Sotebeer, Nathan Official 270.00

Spirit Lake High School Entry

Fee 100.00

Spooner, Jenni

Reimbursement 58.20

St. Joseph Parish – Vosburg Fund Baseball Tournament 125.00

Stagedrop LLC Equipment.. 9,242.66

Staples Advantage Supplies 577.53

Sunnybrook Flowers,

Supplies 787.00

Sweet 16 Lanes Bowling 150.00

Thomas Bus Sales Of Iowa Inc. School Bus 73.18

Thompson, Chad & Jessica Reimbursement 6.85

Tiefenthaler Quality Meats

Supplies 165.60

Time Clock Plus Time Clock Software 10.20

Todd, Darren & Stephanie Reimbursement 3.55

Trophies Plus Inc Award Pins 13.36

UMB Bank, N.A. Bond

Services 600.00

Utesch, Doug & Jill

Reimbursement 0.40

Verizon Wireless Services 80.02

Vondrak, Kari Reimburse 220.05

Wessling, Doug Official 125.00

West Monona High School Entry Fee 300.00

Western Iowa Tech Comm College Dues/Fees 27,213.00

Wexbank Vehicle Gas Expense 35.37

White, Denise Reimbursement 9.60

Wiatel Services 1,041.63

Wielenga, Jodie Official 135.00

Wiese, Randall Reimburse 20.00

Wiese, Rob Reimbursement.. 425.66

Williams & Company Inc. Communications, Service.. 280.00

Willow Creek Golf Course Golf Entries 126.00

Wisnieski, Stanley Official 135.00

Woodbury Central Comm. School Open Enrollment 107,117.02

Zimco Supply Company Supplies 80.00

Published in The Record

Thursday, June 22, 2023