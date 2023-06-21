Moville City Council Minutes — June 7, 2023

Moville City Council

Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Mayor Jim Fisher calls the meeting to order at 5:30 pm. Roll Call: Tom Conolly and Bret Hayworth are present. Paul Malm joins via Zoom. John Parks and Joel Robinson are absent. Malm motions to approve the agenda, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Malm motioned to approve minutes from the last meeting, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Council reviewed the Utility Billing trial balance and Hayworth motions to approve, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Council reviews the permit application for a new fence from Bruce Ketelsen of 420 N. 5th Street. Conolly motions approval, seconded by Hayworth. Ayes, motion carries.

Council reviews permit application from Blake Saxen for a new garage at 527 Ash Street. Dave Christensen has reviewed and gave approval, so Hayworth motions to approve, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. The permit application for a new home at 315 Prairie View Lane has gone to Christensen for review – no council action. Council reviews the fence permit application from Darian Robley for 422 S. Pearl Street. Conolly motions to approve, seconded by Hayworth. Ayes, motion carries. Council reviews the fence permit from Tim Gilles for 519 S. Pearl Street. The deed is final for the section of land included on this permit so Hayworth motions to approve, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Council reviews the fence permit application from Jeff Nitzschke for 820 Paige Place. Hayworth motions to approve, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Council reviews the fence permit application from Sharon Mrla for 323 Jackson Street. This permit application does not include any distances from lot line and the fence has already been constructed on the lot line along the City alley. Due to not meeting the 2’ required setback from the alley and not including any distances, it cannot be approved at this time. Hayworth motions to deny, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries.

During Open Forum, resident Jake Funk let the council know he has recently bought the property at 28 N. 2nd Street and plans to clean up the property and possibly demolish the existing shed and house. The City has been working to remediate Nuisance Violations at this property and is agreeable to giving Funk time to work on improvements.

Guests include Joe Barnes, Jake and Amy Funk, Chad Thompson and Jerry Sailer.

Chief Jerry Sailer gave a Fire Department update. Chief Joe Barnes gave a Police Department update. The council initially requested a review after 90 days of his designation as Interim Police Chief. Council and Barnes agree that things have gone well for this time period. Barnes states he has been interviewing prospective candidates for the open Officer position and has some good candidates. He requests two more weeks to review applicants and make a determination on hiring. Conolly motions to review again at the next meeting, seconded by Hayworth. Ayes, motion carries.

Clerk Peterson informed that council that the City of Larrabee has expressed interest in joining for Code Enforcement inspector services. They would only be looking for 6 or 8 hours every other month. Hayworth motions to include Larrabee to the towns to which we could tentatively offer inspector services, pending acceptance and signing of the tentative 28E, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries.

Mayor Fisher informed the council that the hiring committee had reviewed all applicants and agreed upon 5 to be interviewed. Four responded and have interviews scheduled next week. Attorney Thompson recommends moving forward with the hiring before 28E’s are sent to other towns for review and possible signature; no action taken on 28E.

Council reviewed FY 2022-23 Budget Amendment # 1. Due to publication requirements, Hayworth motions to set a Public Hearing for the Amendment to a special meeting Monday June 26th at 5:30 pm, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries.

Ordinance 2023-1 amending wastewater rates was introduced and the first reading was given. Hayworth motions to approve the first reading or Ordinance 2023-1 amending Wastewater rates, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries.

Ordinance 2023-2 amending Storm sewer rates was introduced and the first reading was given. Hayworth motions to approve the first reading of Ordinance 2023-2 amending Storm sewer rates, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries.

Ordinance 2023-3 amending Garbage and Landfill rates was introduced and the first reading was given. Malm motions to approve the first reading, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. There was not enough council in attendance to waive the second or third reading, so no action taken on those items and therefore, no final adoption action.

A committee of council members and interested parties tentatively plan to attend the upcoming June 13th meeting of the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors to outline Frontage Road goals and plans and gather interest in a cooperative strategy. Council has been interested in gauging and encouraging County buy-in for future Frontage Road improvement. Information has been gathered regarding recent years’ improvements to Frontage Road and talking points were reviewed. Council considered closed session to discuss real estate purchase and/or a matter presently in litigation but opted not to. Attorney Thompson recommends moving the nuisance legal proceedings to the back burner and waiting to see what and how much progress the owner makes with the property. If, in the future, the council isn’t satisfied with the progress, it can be discussed again with property owner and proceed with legal action at that time if desired. No formal action taken.

Council comments and concerns were discussed. Due to planned vacations, it is anticipated to have no quorum at the next regular meeting June 21st, so tentative agenda items will be moved to the special meeting planned for Monday June 26th, 2023.

With no further business, Hayworth motioned to adjourn at around 7:22 pm and Conolly seconds. All ayes, motion carries-meeting closed.

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk

Jim Fisher, Mayor

