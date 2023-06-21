Pierson City Council — Ordinances 183, 184 & 185

Pierson City Council

ORDINANCE NO. 183

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE PIERSON MUNICIPAL CODE,

BY AMENDING CHAPTER 99, SECTION 99.02 SEWER RATES.

BE IT ENACTED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF PIERSON, IOWA: SECTION 99.02 AMENDED

The Pierson Code of Ordinances shall be amended as follows:

99.02 RATES FOR SERVICE. Each customer shall pay sewer service charges for the use of and for the service supplies by the municipal sanitary sewer system based upon the amount of water consumed as follows:

1. Basic Service Charge. A minimum basic service charge of 17.00 per month

2. Usage Charge. An additional usage charge as follows:

Gallons used per month Rate

FIRST 12000 $2.50 per 1000 GALLONS

12001-28000 $2.00 PER 1000 GALLONS

28001 AND OVER $1.00 PER 1000 GALLONS

REPEALER. All ordinances or part of ordinances in conflict with the provisions of this Ordinance are hereby repealed.

EFFECTIVE DATE. This Ordinance shall be in effect from and after its final passage, approval and publication as provided by law.

Passed by the Council this 10th day of May 2023 and Approved this 10th day of May 2023.

Doyle Struve, Mayor

Attest: Jeanette Beekman, City Clerk

SCHEDULED READINGS for Adoption of ORDINANCE NO. 183

First Reading 5/10/2023

Second Reading – waived

Third Reading – waived

Published in The Record

Thursday, June 22, 2023

Pierson City Council

ORDINANCE NO. 184

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE CODE OF ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF PIERSON, IOWA,

BY AMENDING PROVISIONS PERTAINING TO COMPENSATION OF THE MAYOR

BE IT ENACTED by the City Council of the City of Pierson, Iowa:

SECTION 1. SECTION 15.04 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Pierson, Iowa, 2015 is repealed and the following adopted in lieu thereof:

15.04 COMPENSATION The salary of the Mayor is one hundred dollars ($100.00) per meeting

SECTION 2. REPEALER CLAUSE. All ordinances or parts of ordinances in conflict with the provisions of this ordinance are hereby repealed.

SECTION 3. SEVERABILITY CLAUSE. If any section, provision or part of this ordinance shall be adjudged invalid or unconstitutional, such adjudication shall not affect the validity of the ordinance as a whole or any section, provision or part thereof not adjudged invalid or unconstitutional.

SECTION 4. WHEN EFFECTIVE. This ordinance shall become effective January 1, 2024 after its final passage, approval and publication as provided by law.

Passed by the Council this 10th day of May, 2023, and approved this 10th day of May, 2023.

/s/ Doyle Struve, Mayor

Attest: Jeanette Beekman, City Clerk

First Reading: 5/10/23

Second Reading: waived

Third Reading: waived

Published in The Record

Thursday, June 22, 2023

Pierson City Council

ORDINANCE NO. 185

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE CODE OF ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF PIERSON, IOWA, 2015,

BY AMENDING PROVISIONS PERTAINING TO COMPENSATION OF THE MEMBERS OF CITY COUNCIL

BE IT ENACTED by the City Council of the City of Pierson, Iowa:

SECTION 1. SECTION 17.06 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Pierson, Iowa, 2015 is repealed and the following adopted in lieu thereof:

17.06 COMPENSATION The salary of each Council member is fifty dollars ($50.00) per meeting

SECTION 2. REPEALER CLAUSE. All ordinances or parts of ordinances in conflict with the provisions of this ordinance are hereby repealed.

SECTION 3. SEVERABILITY CLAUSE. If any section, provision or part of this ordinance shall be adjudged invalid or unconstitutional, such adjudication shall not affect the validity of the ordinance as a whole or any section, provision or part thereof not adjudged invalid or unconstitutional.

SECTION 4. WHEN EFFECTIVE. This ordinance shall become effective January 1, 2024 after its final passage, approval and publication as provided by law.

Passed by the Council this 10th day of May 2023, and approved this 10th day of May 2023

/s/ Doyle Struve, Mayor

Attest: Jeanette Beekman, City Clerk

First Reading: __5/10/23

Second Reading: waived

Third Reading: waived

Published in The Record

Thursday, June 22, 2023