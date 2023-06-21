Plymouth County Board of Supervisors Minutes & Claims — June 6, 2023

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

June 6, 2023

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in Courthouse Boardroom on June 6, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. All members of the Board of Supervisors were present; except Mike VanOtterloo. All votes following are a roll call vote of an aye per each board member, unless otherwise indicated. Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the 6/6/23 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the minutes from the 5/23/23 meeting.

All votes-ayes; Anderson-abstained; VanOtterloo-absent Motion Carried. There was no meeting on 5/30/2023.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to approve the claims paid on 6/6/23 and payroll paid on 5/26/23 and 5/31/23. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve a one-year liquor license renewal for Country Celebrations. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the service provider agreements for FY 2023-24 for Mid Sioux Opportunity for $16,500, Safe Place for $20,000, CAASA for $10,000, Wet Nose Rescue for $2,500 and Family Crisis Center for $6,000. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to open the public hearing at 10 am regarding the Class C Road Ordinance. All votes-aye; VanOtterloo-absent. Motion Carried.

Anderson had one call pertaining to the issue regarding confusion over which dirt roads are gated; which was clarified that it is only on specific roads that are identified by resolution to be classified as a C road. There were no written comments received and no one from the public spoke.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to close the public hearing at 10:02 am. All votes-aye, VanOtterloo-absent. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve the Class C Road Ordinance #060623-1 and to waive the 2nd and 3rd public hearing. Anderson-aye; Meis-aye; Kass-aye; Horton-aye; VanOtterloo-absent. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to open the public hearing at 10:15 am for the Hinton Drainage District amendment. All votes-aye; VanOtterloo-absent Motion Carried.

There were 12 members from the public present. The following public asked questions: Duane Schneider, Mark Held, Jason Gatts, Barbara Loy, Kelly DeRochie, and Kelly Mulvihill. The Board of Supervisors and County Engineer Tom Rohe presented the map and explained the amendment of parcels into the drainage district and explained the special assessment tax and that two bridges needing to replaced.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to close the public hearing at 10:45 am.

All vote-aye; VanOtterloo-absent. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to set July 18, 2023 at 10 am for the final public hearing for the Hinton Drainage Dist. amendment. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve Kollars Parcel C in Section 33 of Perry Township without needing a minor subdivision, as presented by Dave Wilberding. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve a permit to Premier Communications in Section 12/13 of Lincoln Township on 300th St. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve #060623-2 Resolution and agreement for Project FM-TSF-CO75(168)—B-75. Anderson-aye; Meis-aye; Kass-aye; Horton-aye; VanOtterloo- absent. Motion Carried.

The meeting was adjourned by Chairman Kass at 11:45 am.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Plymouth County Board Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 6-6-2023

Access Systems copier contract 478.21

Noel Ahmann mileage 155.25

Akron Hometowner publications 629.99

Alpha Wireless FCC licensing.. 50.00

Anthony Plbg. duplex

repairs 264.83

Arnold Motor PARTS 120.22

Auditor of State audit filing fee 1250.00

Autry Reporting depositions.. 132.75

Cole Beitelspacher cell phone allowance 30.00

Bekins Fire & Safety extinguisher service 77.50

Bentson Pest Control extermination services 100.00

Bob Barker Co jail supplies 367.95

Bomgaars supplies 1890.19

City of Brunsville UTILITIES 52.20

Steve Bunkers mileage 86.46

Casey’s Business fuel 45.38

Cole Papers custodial

supplies 669.41

Cornhusker International

FILTERS 317.56

Culligan Water water 54.50

CWD food supplies 3275.71

Dixon Construction construction project 22769.78

Document Depot & Destruction shredding 79.00

Cliff Dressel-Clerk of Court certified documents 43.00

Eakes Inc supplies 267.43

Electronic Services System maint. & support 1338.16

Fastenal custodial supplies 156.58

Heidi Fisher RIGHT-OF-

WAY 846.00

Floyd Valley Hospital autopsy expense 291.00

Frontier phone 1971.77

G & R Controls boiler service 194.48

GCC Alliance Concrete PIPE CULVERTS 910.00

Kyle Gengler sign labor 300.00

Genoa Healthcare inmate meds 203.25

Get Branded 360 uniform 162.96

Jolynn Goodchild cell phone allowance 30.00

Gordon Flesch Co copier maint agreement 117.14

Govconnection computer parts/supplies 2803.57

Government Forms supplies.. 126.53

Grainger PARTS 795.45

Hardware Hank supplies 37.07

Jamie Hauser mileage 31.44

Hinton Times publication 21.29

Jan Hoffman meeting expenses 144.14

Horizon Distribution car wash.. 50.00

ICIT conference/membership 600.00

IMWCA FY 23-24 work

comp 25410.00

Inland Truck Parts PARTS 5456.80

Interstate Battery System BATTERIES 285.90

Iowa Information

publications 1048.40

Iowa Law Enforcement Academy precision driving school 150.00

Iowa State University SCHOOLS & MEETING FEES 125.00

I-State Truck Center PARTS 253.68

Jack’s Uniforms uniform 169.65

Jant Pharmacal Corporation supplies 141.25

Jim Jones office supplies 175.00

Jamie D. Jorgensen

transcripts 258.00

Joseph S Kessenich RIGHT-OF-WAY 841.50

Kimball-Midwest Co. PARTS 88.92

City of Kingsley UTILITIES 44.50

Robin Klemme mileage 55.02

Knife River ASPHALT

CONCRETE 695.35

Kunkel Cleaning cleaning

services 2760.00

Lampert Lumber PIPE

CULVERTS 39.99

City of Le Mars utilities 82.78

Le Mars Agri Center EROSION CONTROL 6080.00

Le Mars Apartment rent

assistance 300.00

Le Mars Fire & Rescue

SAFETY 1418.00

L.G. Everist Inc.

GRANULAR 2639.98

Alan Lucken mileage 16.25

Mail Services MV renewals.. 1079.85

Max I. Walker SHOP

SUPPLIES 67.92

MCI line transfers 21.08

Microfilm Imaging Systems conversion of 10 books 730.00

MidAmerican Energy

utilities 3423.04

Brenda Miller VA

commission 530.00

National Pen office supplies 428.20

Northern Lights Foodservice food supplies 1321.92

Northwest Iowa Assessors district dues 400.00

Shawn Olson misc.

reimbursements 1739.30

Omniform office supplies 341.00

One Office Solutions office

supplies 496.72

Orange City Dentistry inmate medical 242.00

Owens-King Co. storage

charge 6.75

Erica Pepper mileage 85.15

Pictometry International aerial pictometry 60048.89

Plains Area Mental Health inmate medical 300.00

Dan Plueger VA commission 312.50

Plymouth Co Board of Health pass thru grant 9192.22

Plymouth County Employees health insurance reimb. 39385.38

Plymouth Co Solid Waste Agency Assessment/hauling 42562.83

Plymouth Co Treasurer flex benefit reimb 1209.27

Plymouth Co. EMS rural grant 9136.47

Premier Communications phone 2268.63

Primebank data processing fee 80.15

Professional Court Reporters depositions 386.45

Darin J. Raymond fuel/car wash 66.75

Northwest REC power radio 867.98

Red’s Printing printing 5008.19

Richards Construction construction project 141157.31

Road Builder PARTS 735.86

Rockmount Research

PARTS 362.65

Sapp Bros. fuel 216.41

Wayne Schipper VA

commission 316.88

L & D Mowing cemetery

mowing 180.00

Schneider Geospatial GIS mapping contract 27660.00

Janet Schroeder mileage 157.20

Trudy Seng SAFETY 69.93

Sherwin Williams paint 197.32

Shield Technology Corporation shieldware software 225.00

Kristi Silverthorn watershed inspections 800.00

Sioux Sales Company

supplies 245.78

Siouxland District Health well

tests 325.00

Shelly Sitzmann conference expenses 715.29

Shawn Trosper SHOP TOOLS..52.25

Rebecca Socknat Lodging 212.74

Solutions kofax software 556.40

Southern Sioux County RWS Hillview water 240.57

Stan Houston Equipment CHAINS & CABLES 376.91

Luke Steeg OFFICE

CLEANING 80.00

Streicher’s ammunition 371.36

Ten Point Construction ASPHALT CONCRETE 47755.26

The Dailey Stop fuel 378.42

The Wood Shop desk/

credenza 17524.74

Thomson Reuters CLEAR 1880.18

Tool Depot SIGNS 149.00

Total Motors parts 1107.03

US POSTAL SERVICE NCOA

cards 97.68

USPS postage meter 6374.53

Van Diest Supply EROSION CONTROL 10098.00

Mike VanOtterloo mileage 209.60

Van’s Sanitation garbage/

recycling 219.45

Verizon cell services 1100.75

VISA misc. Sheriff

expenses 1709.24

Travis Vlcek BUILDINGS 32.04

Wagner Auto Supply PARTS.. 151.63

Wal-Mart office supplies 720.74

WesTel trunkline 324.32

Wex Bank fuel 8220.66

Williams & Company FY 2021-22 audit 23000.00

Woodbury Co Sheriff service 475.00

Northwest Iowa YES Center juvenile detention 1661.00

Ziegler Inc PARTS 1109.21

ZOHO Corporation software patch management 4706.00

