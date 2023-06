Woodbury Central Board Minutes/Bills/BMO — June 12, 2023

Woodbury Central Community School

Regular Board Meeting

June 12, 2023

The Woodbury Central School Board met in regular session on June 12th, 2023 with President Nelson calling the meeting to order at 7:30 pm.

Members Present: Nelson, Steffen, Verschoor, Cross, and Reblitz. Absent: Lloyd, Thomsen.

Visitors: Faith Lambert, Tyler Bremer, Jim Fisher, Pat Rogers, Jeremy Rogers.

Agenda: Moved by Verschoor, second by Steffen to approve the agenda as written. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Minutes: Moved by Steffen, second by Cross to waive the reading of the May 8, 2023 board meeting minutes and approve them as written. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Bills: Moved by Cross, second by Verschoor to approve the bills of $167,522.53 from the General fund, $6,389.26 from the Sales Tax Fund, $7,451.42 from the Activity Fund, and $7,208.47 from the Lunch Fund, and prepaid checks of $33,888.02 from the General Fund, $3,795.25 from the Sales Tax Fund, $4,846.51 from the PPEL Fund, $4,587.43 from the Activity Fund, and $140.40 from the Nutrition Fund . Motion carried, all voting aye.

Visitor Comments: None.

Reports:

Mrs. Metcalf: Assessments data for board review. Request for involuntary transfer bonus

Mr. Bormann: Assessment data

Hearing: Moved by Verschoor, second by Cross to move the table the hearing and approval for flexibility account transfers until the July 10, 2023 regular meeting. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Policies/Procedures:

Moved by Steffen, second by Verschoor to transfer $6,977.23 from the General fund to the Activity Fund to cover expenses for required safety equipment purchased in the 22-23 school year. Motion carried,all voting aye.

Notification of open enroll into WC for by Shannon Trap (MMCRU) for Ruby Trapp (11th)

Building & Grounds:

Moved by Steffen, second by Verschoor to approve a 10 year license for the new camera system for a total of $116,417.65 from RTI. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Moved by Cross, second by Steffen to approve the drawings for the bus barn lot drainage and direct admin to get competitive quotes. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Moved by Steffen, second by Verschoor to approve the change order of$4600 for a different handicap accessible sink in the science room remodel as requested by teacher. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Personnel:

Moved by Cross, second by Verschoor to accept the resignation of Lisa Brand as Ext. Day Program Director/para. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Moved by Steffen, second by Reblitz to approve an increase in the initial offer of employment for years of experience from $500 per year to $1000. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Moved by Steffen, second by Cross to table the issue of admin teaching classes salary until the next regular board meeting on July 10, 2023 and to have the negotiations committee discuss. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Moved by Reblitz, second by Steffen to approve the recommended contracts. Motion carried, all voting aye.

MS Cheer: Jill Stratton, HS Girls Assistant Basketball: Makayla Archer, Food Service: Samantha Craig and Shelby Artz, Shared Head of Maintenance: Brent Erritt, TLC Positions: Recommend Corey Meister, Josh Wilkerson, Jill Stratton, Heath DeStigter, Kati Steffen, Hollie Gray, Deb Demarest, Katie Vondrak, Lauren Weaver, and Jodi Countryman for Lead Teachers. Recommend Jill Rapp, Mary Schultz for Instructional Coach, Bus Driver: Mike Weaver.

Moved by Cross, second by Verschoor to approve the volunteer coaches as recommended. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Cross Country: Dan Bormann, Wrestling: Adam McElrath, Brady Hannah, Jake Dennison, Jake Meehan, and Justin Locke, Football: Matthew Wright, Jared Rapp, Track: Tristen Jessen, Baseball: Noah McWilliams, Archery: Sam Thomas, Basketball: Kelly Neustrom

Moved by Reblitz, second by Steffen to approve hiring a full time elementary secretary to help with elementary and other office duties as needed. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Co-Curricular: suggested punch card system for conference games.

Board Items:

Moved by Reblitz, second by Verschoor to approve continuation with current insurance provider for student activity insurance. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Moved by Steffen, second by Reblitz to approve EMC, SFM, and Travelers Ins policies with the increase in the EMC umbrella liability to 5 million. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Moved by Verschoor, second by Cross to approve the only bid from Pan-O-Gold for the bread for the 23-24 school year. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Moved by Cross, second by Reblitz to approve the milk bid from Prairie Farms for the 23-24 school year. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Adjourn: Moved by Cross, second by Verschoor to adjourn. Motion carried, all voting aye. Board adjourned at 8:42pm.

Christen Howrey, Secretary

Eric Nelson, President

PREPAID — APPROVED JUNE 2023

OPERATING FUND

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION VEHICLE INSPECTION..1,000.00

FLEWELLING SAND & GRAVEL CO. GRAVEL-BUS BARN LOT..152.65

FORT DODGE HIGH SCHOOL IHSSA NW DISTRICT MEETING DUES 35.00

HAMMOND, JESSICA Payment for Art Fair Judging 125.00

Iowa High School Music Association MEDALS FOR HS VOCAL..14.55

John Deere Financial SERVICE/OIL CHANGE MOWER 150.08

Kryger Glass Company 15 VAN WINDOW REPLACED 303.66

Lindgren, Lanette GAS – DRIVERS ED 46.49

Maple Valley Anthon Oto School OPEN ENROLLMENT 3,788.04

MASTER TEACHER, THE SERVICE AWARDS 486.50

NUTRIENT AG SOLUTIONS FERTILIZER / GROUNDS SUPPLIES 2,375.04

Popplers Music Inc. INST.

MUSIC 41.95

RIVER VALLEY COMMUNITY SCHOOL OPEN ENROLLMENT

7,576.07

SYMMETRY ENERGY SOLUTIONS, LLC NATURAL GAS 2,081.39

T & B ENTERPRISES SOFTENER RENTAL 199.00

VERIZON WIRELESS CELL PHONES 341.48

Fund Total: 18,716.90

Checking Account

Total: 18,716.90

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT

ACCESS SYSTEMS COPIER LEASE 1,126.99

Timeclock Plus 3,719.52

Fund Total: 4,846.51

Checking Account Total 4,846.51

SALES TAX FUND

ULTIMATE SOUND SB/BB FIELD SOUND SYSTEM 3,795.25

Fund Total: 3,795.25

Checking Account Total 3,795.25

ACTIVITY FUND

West Monona Community School BOYS SECTIONAL GOLF 60.00

WILLOW CREEK GOLF COURSE GIRLS/BOYS REGIONAL GOLF 70.00

Fund Total: 130.00

Checking Account Total: 130.00

PREPAID2 APPROVED JUNE 2023

Checking Account ID: 1 Check Type: Automatic Payment

GILLHAULIN Gill Hauling 3,598.38

Void Total: 0.00

Total without Voids: 3,598.38

Checking Account ID: 6 Check Type: Direct Deposit

COWLEYJAS Jason Cowley..120.00

NEEDS1 DARWIN NEEDS 130.00

MATTHEW SCHILLING 130.00

STEELEJIM Jim Steele 120.00

2307 ROBERT BOWMAN 120.00

2308 HANNAH DAU 120.00

2309 NATHAYN DEHOYOS 130.00

2310 JAKOB SCHULTZ 130.00

2311 JASON UHL 120.00

2312 ALLEN VAN BEEK 130.00

2313 Stan Wickstrom 120.00

Void Total: 0.00

Total without Voids: 1,370.00

GRAND TOTAL Void Total: 0.00

Total without Voids: 4,968.38

BOARD REPORT OF COMPUTER WARRANTS FOR JUNE 2023

Checking 1 Fund: 10 OPERATING FUND

ADVANTAGE ADMINISTRATORS 3RD PARTY ADMIN 97.50

3RD PARTY ADMIN 97.50

Vendor Total: 195.00

AHLERS & COONEY, P.C. LEGAL SERVICES 174.00

Akron Westfield Community School SHARED HR 8,926.35

Allen’s Septic & Portable Service, Inc. SEPTIC SERVICE 265.00

Beelner Service Inc. SPRINKLER HEADS AND VALVE 567.10

Beelner Service Inc. WATER PIPE BREAK AT BASEBALL FIELD

129.16

Beelner Service Inc. SPRINKLER HEADS/LEAK AT CONCESSION STAND 535.56

Vendor Total: 1,231.82

BROOKLYN PUBLISHING SCRIPT/ROYALTIES 32.25

COMMERCIAL LIGHTING LIGHT BULBS 1,927.47

CORNBELT CONCRETE REPLACE CONCRETE FRONT SB BLEACHERS 4,500.00

Cornhusker International 15-SWITCH 65.45

DIRECT DIGITAL CONTROL INC BAD NETWORK CABLE CONNECTOR/FAN SENSORS

1,584.70

DIRECT DIGITAL CONTROL INC INSTALL NEW OUTSIDE DAMPER RTU4 270.00

Vendor Total: 1,854.70

Document Depot & Destruction, Inc SHREDDING 49.00

Electronic Sound Inc. REPAIR BELL SYSTEM 578.00

JMC COMPUTER SERVICE INC. STUDENT RECORDS SOFTWARE 8,579.00

JOSTENS STUDENT AWARD..35.95

JOSTENS VALEDICTORIAN PLAQUES 129.84

JOSTENS AWARDS 235.95

Vendor Total: 401.74

KINGSLEY-PIERSON COMMUNITY SCHOOL OPEN ENROLLMENT_SEM 2 28,105.00

KINGSLEY-PIERSON COMMUNITY SCHOOL OPEN ENROLLMENT_SEM 2 1,356.95

Vendor Total: 29,461.95

Lilly, Curtis DRIVER PHYSICALS – CURTIS AND KIM 105.00

Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc. SHOP SUPPLIES 107.96

McGraw-Hill Company GEOGRAPHY TEXTBOOKS 3,577.46

CREDIT FOR SHIPPING.. (479.64)

McGraw-Hill Companies DIGITAL LICENSE FOR TEXT 594.00

Vendor Total: 3,691.82

MEDICAL ENTERPRISES, INC. TESTING 50.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY

ELECTRICITY 132.64

ELECTRICITY 24.81

ELECTRICITY 40.16

ELECTRICITY 6,354.11

NATURAL GAS 49.47

ELECTRICITY 435.40

NATURAL GAS 40.60

ELECTRICITY 59.08

Vendor Total: 7,136.27

MID-BELL MUSIC FRENCH HORN REPAIR PART 8.66

MOVILLE, CITY OF JUN23 WATER/SEWER 1,751.59

MTC MECHANICAL KIT EXHAUST FAN SEIZED UP-NEW MOTOR/BELT 840.00

MTC MECHANICAL GLYCOL LEAK – REPLACED PUMP 6,345.00

MTC MECHANICAL REPAIR GLYCOL LEAK UNIT 3734.00

Vendor Total: 7,919.00

NWAEA MENTORING

CLASSES 225.00

Peterbilt of Sioux City

15 – REPAIR 2,561.24

RECORD, THE JUN23

PUBLISHING 621.14

Rolling Oil JUN23 FUEL 4,273.81

Rolling Oil MAY23FUEL 2,700.86

Vendor Total: 6,974.67

SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DIST. SEM2_23OPEN ENROLL TUITION 26,017.20

SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DIST. SEM2_23OPEN ENROLL TUITION 1,256.72

Vendor Total: 27,273.92

Stateline Electric & Automation,Inc. MULTIPURPOSE ROOM DOOR STRIKE REPAIR 142.50

Sunnybrook GRADUATION

DECOR 548.50

SYMMETRY ENERGY SOLUTIONS, LLC NATURAL GAS 1,567.98

THOMAS BUS SALES OF IOWA 17 – DRIVERS SEAT BELT 210.05

THOMPSON ELECTRIC CO. POWER CYCLED ENTIRE SYSTEM 120.00

TIMBERLINE BILLING SERVICE MEDICAID BILLING

SERVICE 1,999.50

WESTERN IOWA TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE BUS DRIVER LAB 300.00

WESTERN IOWA TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE GREAT START CLASSES 45,966.00

Vendor Total: 46,266.00

Fund Total: 167,522.53

Checking Account

Total: 167,522.53

Checking 5 Fund: 33 SALES TAX FUND

Cannon, Moss, Brygger & Associates SCIENCE ROOMS

REMODEL 6,389.26

Fund Total: 6,389.26

Checking Account Total 6,389.26

Checking 6 Fund: 21 ACTIVITY FUND

American Pop Corn Co.

POPCORN 100.50

CONCESS SUPPLIES 95.00

Vendor Total: 195.50

BERTLSHOFER, MICHAEL BB OFFICIAL 130.00

CHESTERMAN CO. CONCESSION SUPPLIES 1,204.54

CHESTERMAN CO. CONCESSION SUPPLIES 334.30

Vendor Total: 1,538.84

DAU, HANNAH SB

OFFICIAL 120.00

Graffix Inc. Uniform Top &

Shipping 80.00

HAUFF MID-AMERICA SPORTS baseballs 178.00

JOLLY TIME KOATED KERNELS LLC FUNDRAISER 1,386.25

Newell Fonda Community School SB ENTRY 100.00

STORM LAKE COMM. SCHOOL ENTRY FEE 100.00

TIEFENTHALER QUALITY MEATS

BRAT FUNDRAISER 2,809.59

BRAT FUNDRAISER 513.24

Vendor Total: 3,322.83

West Monona Community School DISTRICT 8 DUES 2023 AND 2024 300.00

Fund Total: 7,451.42

Checking Account Total 7,451.42

Checking 7 Fund: 61 NUTRITION FUND

ARCHER, CURTIS OR THERESA CREDIT BALANCE 18.05

EAST SIDE JERSEY DAIRY

FOOD 167.37

FOOD 346.61

FOOD 188.24

FOOD 356.84

FOOD 157.55

FOOD 356.84

CREDIT (185.78)

Vendor Total: 1,387.67

JACOBSEN, JESSICA CREDIT BALANCE 46.35

Kevin & Carol Copeland JUNE2023 CREDIT BALANCE 56.35

Lawrence Sanford JUNE2023 FOOD 512.55

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO FOOD 3,011.58

CREDIT (482.18)

CREDIT (31.40)

FOOD 2,148.65

Vendor Total: 4,646.65

PAN-O-GOLD BAKING CO

FOOD 47.32

FOOD 127.56

FOOD 59.92

Vendor Total: 234.80

SCHMITT, CHAD OR TARA JUNE2023 FOOD 193.05

Schultzen, Becky FOOD 98.10

UTESCH, NEAL OR HEIDI CREDIT BALANCE 14.90

Fund Total: 7,208.47

Checking Account Total 7,208.47

BMO PAYMENT — MAY 2023

Batch Description: MAY 2023 BMO ACTIVITY

Vendor ID: AMAZON

Amount: 28.70

PROPS 28.70

Vendor ID: AMAZON

Amount: 466.29

FINE ART CONCESSION SUPPLIES 217.08

HITTING MAT 249.21

Vendor ID: AMAZON

Amount: 185.90

CONTROLLERS-

GAMECUBE 136.12

SWITCH CONTROLLER 49.78

Vendor ID: CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC.

Amount: 143.35

FINE ART CONCESSION 143.35

Vendor ID: DOLLAR GENERAL

Amount: (5.30)

CREDIT PROM SUPPLIES (5.30)

Vendor ID: Graffix, Inc. dba Wall of Fame

Amount: 121.54

AWARDS/PLAQUE PLATES.. 121.54

Vendor ID: Hobby Lobby

Amount: 7.98

PLAY PROPS 7.98

Vendor ID: INSTRUMENTALIST AWARDS

Amount: 270.00

BAND AWARDS 270.00

Vendor ID: JOLESCH

Amount: 45.00

WR PODIUM PICTURE 45.00

Vendor ID: MENARDS

Amount: 315.76

SET MATERIALS 50.96

SET MATERIALS 94.99

SET MATERIALS 169.81

Vendor ID: MICROTEL

Amount: 528.96

ROOMS STATE CONVENTION

FFA 528.96

Vendor ID: MOVILLATTE

Amount: 51.24

COFFEE SMALL GROUP/SOLO CONTEST 51.24

Vendor ID: NASP, INC.

Amount: 160.00

PAPER TARGETS 160.00

Vendor ID: PRAIRIE MOON NURSERY

Amount: 45.00

WILDFLOWER PLANTS 45.00

Vendor ID: PRAIRIE NURSERY

Amount: (31.82)

PLANTS NOT AVAILABLE (31.82)

Vendor ID: SAM’S CLUB

Amount: 296.02

CONCESS SUPPLIES 228.32

MS STUD CO SUPPLIES 67.70

Vendor ID: SAM’S CLUB

Amount: 62.63

FINE ART CONCESSION 62.63

Vendor ID: STAPLES

Amount: 6.78

PLAY PROPS 6.78

Vendor ID: SUBWAY

Amount: 22.96

JUDGES MEALS 22.96

Vendor ID: SUNNYBROOK

Amount: 28.78

FUNERAL FLOWERS will be refunded next stmt. 28.78

Vendor ID: TARGET

Amount: 337.66

PROPS/COSTUMES/

MAKEUP 96.91

COSTUMES 37.99

COSTUMES 104.00

COSTUMES 98.76

Batch Total: 3,087.43

Batch Description: MAY 2023 BMO-LUNCH

Vendor ID: DOLLAR GENERAL

Amount: 12.25

FOOD 12.25

Vendor ID: SAM’S CLUB

Amount: 52.28

FOOD 52.28

Vendor ID: WALMART

Amount: 75.87

FOOD 75.87

Batch Total: 140.40

Batch Description: MAY23 BMO GENERAL

Vendor ID: 4 WAY STOP SHOP

Amount: 53.16

GAS 53.16

Vendor ID: 4 WAY STOP SHOP

Amount: 356.98

GAS 356.98

Vendor ID: 4 WAY STOP SHOP

Amount: 56.03

GAS 56.03

Vendor ID: 4 WAY STOP SHOP

Amount: 123.16

GAS 123.16

Vendor ID: ADOBE

Amount: 254.27

SOFTWARE 254.27

Vendor ID: ALDI

Amount: 24.85

FACS – INST. SUPPLIES 24.85

Vendor ID: AMAZON

Amount: 54.47

LIBRARY BOOKS 39.48

PRIME MEMBERSHIP-REFUND COMING 14.99

Vendor ID: AMAZON

Amount: 503.09

KLEENEX 166.30

TIMERS FOR OUTSIDE

WATER 35.47

TNT CLEANER 139.00

HEAVY DUTY SNAP

HOOKS 162.32

Vendor ID: AMAZON

Amount: 528.01

NURSE SUPPLIES 17.17

WALKIE TALKIES-4 510.84

Vendor ID: AMAZON

Amount: 952.08

INK/TONER CART 443.15

CLEANING SUPPLIES 36.91

TECH SUPPLIES 343.33

24 PK HEADPHONES 128.69

Vendor ID: Apple Inc

Amount: 10.69

MONTHLY PROLOQUO

SUBS 10.69N

Vendor ID: BATTERIES PLUS

Amount: 95.60

BATTERIES FOR SMOKE DETECTORS 95.60

Vendor ID: BURKE ENGR. SALES COMPANY

Amount: 6.04

KEYS MADE 6.04

Vendor ID: CAMPBELL SUPPLY

Amount: 80.95

CABLE TIE FOR BB FIELD

Vendor ID: CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC.

Amount: 18.94

GAS FOR FIELD DRAG 18.94

Vendor ID: CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC.

Amount: 55.94

GAS 55.94

Vendor ID: CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC.

Amount: 80.00

GAS 80.00

Vendor ID: CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC.

Amount: 299.63

FUEL 299.63

Vendor ID: CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC.

Amount: 40.00

GASOLINE 40.00

Vendor ID: CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC.

Amount: 53.60

GAS 53.60

Vendor ID: CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC.

Amount: 111.58

GAS 111.58

Vendor ID: CENTRAL IOWA DISTRIBUTING, INC.

Amount: 432.00

GARBAGE BAGS 432.00

Vendor ID: Crown Awards

Amount: 69.88

BATTLE OF THE BOOKS SUPPLIES 69.88

Vendor ID: DOLLAR GENERAL

Amount: 22.50

READING INTERVENTION CURRICULUM SUPPLIES.. 22.50

Vendor ID: DOLLAR GENERAL

Amount: 77.85

EXT. DAY PROGRAM 77.85

Vendor ID: DOLLAR GENERAL

Amount: 20.10

FACS – INST. SUPPLIES 20.10

Vendor ID: FAREWAY STORES INC

Amount: 68.09

FACS – INST. SUPPLIES 68.09

Vendor ID: HILLYARD INC.

Amount: 1,791.08

PAPER TOWELS AND TOILET PAPER 1,791.08

Vendor ID: HODGES BADGE CO.

Amount: 100.55

FINE ARTS NIGHT 100.55

Vendor ID: INSTRUMENTALIST AWARDS

Amount: 158.00

SENIOR AWARDS 158.00

Vendor ID: IOWA DOT

Amount: 41.50

LICENSE RENEWAL 41.50

Vendor ID: IOWA EVENT CENTER

Amount: 20.00

Vendor ID: JJ MOTORS

Amount: 1,924.98

15-REGEN DEF SYSTEM/TIGHTEN DOOR BOLTS 165.63

03-REPLACE FRONT ROOF HATCH 83.75

SERVICE FIELD GROOMER/TILLER/LEAF BLOWER 62.50

21 – SERVICE 79.89

21 – 18 QTS.OIL 63.00

19 – SERVICE 79.89

19 – 18 QTS. OIL 63.00

BURB – SERVICE 22.00

BURB – 8 QTS. OIL 48.00

12 PASS VAN – SERVICE 22.00

12 PASS – 6 QTS. OIL36.00N

GRAY VAN – WINDOW

REPLACED 165.63N

17 – SERVICE/SEATBELT/TURBO SENSOR 315.35

17 – 18 QTS. OIL 63.00

21-LIGHTS/BELT CUTTERS 207.83

19 – EGR VALVE 165.63

06 – FLOOR TRIM 22.50

09 – FUEL LEAK/TRANSMISSION ISSUE 165.63

99 – RUSTY BOLTS ON SEATS REPLACED 93.75

Vendor ID: KEY ME KIOSK

Amount: 9.60

KEYS MADE 9.60

Vendor ID: KUM & GO

Amount: 53.33

GAS 53.33

Vendor ID: LESSON PIX INC

Amount: 36.00

PRES CURR 36.00

Vendor ID: LOVES TRAVEL

Amount: 34.00

GAS 34.00

Vendor ID: MARKER 126

Amount: 89.00

GASOLINE 89.00

Vendor ID: MEALS STAFF TRAVEL

Amount: 28.06

MEALS KS TRAVEL 6.15

MEALS KS TRAVEL 9.30

MEALS KS TRAVEL 12.61

Vendor ID: MENARDS

Amount: 134.46

BUS SUPPLIES 134.46

Vendor ID: MENARDS

Amount: 83.97

WATER SHUT OFF VALVE 83.97

Vendor ID: MICROTEL

Amount: 176.32

HOTEL KS CONVENTION 176.32

Vendor ID: PEPPER & SON, J.W.

Amount: 42.00

MUSIC 42.00

Vendor ID: PIONEER ATHLETICS

Amount: 98.55

CIRCUIT BOARD FOR LINE STRIPER 98.55

Vendor ID: PIONEER MANUFACTURING CO.

Amount: 876.05

GROUNDS-FIELD PAINT 876.05

Vendor ID: PRESTO-X-COMPANY

Amount: 149.16

PEST CONTROL 149.16

Vendor ID: QUILL CORPORATION

Amount: 72.63

GENERAL SUPPLIES 72.63

Vendor ID: SAM’S CLUB

Amount: 212.05

BATTLE OF THE BOOKS SUPPLIES 212.05

Vendor ID: SCHOOL SPECIALTY SUPPLY, LLC

Amount: 113.91

ART CLASS SUPPLIES 113.91

Vendor ID: SUNNYBROOK

Amount: 128.00

FUNERAL ARRANGEMENT..128.00

Vendor ID: TEACHERS PAY TEACHERS

Amount: 4.82

INST. SUPPLIES 4.82

Vendor ID: WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE ASSN

Amount: 265.59

PHONE/INTERNET 265.59

Vendor ID: WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE ASSN

Amount: 479.64

POSTAGE 479.64

………936.39

Batch Total: 11,572.74

Report Total: 14,800.57

