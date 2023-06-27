Anthon City Council Minutes/Bills — June 12, 2023

Anthon City Council

JUNE 12, 2023

CALL TO ORDER & ROLL CALL: Mayor Lisa Petersen called the regular meeting of the Anthon City Council to order on June 12, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. Council members in attendance: Paul Lansink, Barb Benson, Tony McFarland and John Kuhlmann. Also present: Gary Finneman, Mike Umbach, Lori Handke, Becky Verschoor, Brenda Cockburn, Trevor Cockburn, Breyce Cockburn, Matt Kalin and Ross Baldwin.

ROLL CALL & AGENDA: Motion by Lansink, seconded by Benson, to approve the meeting agenda and removing Item #9. Carried 4-0.

APPOINT COUNCIL VACANCY: Motion by Benson second by Lansink to appoint Ross Baldwin to fill the vacant council seat created by the resignation of Mona Kirchgatter. Carried 4 -0.

PUBLIC COMMENTS: Brenda Cockburn asked about getting utilities set up for Studio 101.

POLICE REPORT – Deputy Cleveringa reported on the recent happenings in Woodbury County.

CONSENT AGENDA –Motion by McFarland second by Lansink to approve the consent Agenda. All ayes. Motion carried. A. Minutes of May 8, 10 & 23, 2023; B. Financial Reports for May; C. Allow Bills Presented; D. Cigarette Permit Renewal Anthon Mini Mart.

CLAIMS REPORT

ANTHON COMMUNITY AMB SERV INC. BUDGET ALLOTMENT $4,000.00

ANTHON FIRE DEPARTMENT BUDGET ALLOTMENT..$6,000.00

ANTHON SERVICE CENTER REPAIRS – TIRE ON MOWER $29.23

ANTHON UTILITIES UTILITIES $11,108.30

ASHLEY COWGILL DEPOSIT REFUND $396.87

AT&T MOBILITY PHONE $200.48

BOMGAARS SUPPLY INC. SUPPLIES/TOOLS $356.84

BOOK SYSTEMS, INC. LIBRARY TECH SUPPORT $795.00

BURT PUBLIC LIBRARY LIBRARY MATERIALS $8.00

CENTER POINT LARGE PRINT LIBRARY MATERIALS $140.82

CENTURY LINK PHONE $5.27

CLARKS HARDWARE DRIP PANS – SHELTER HOUSE $76.32

MATTHEW CURTIN CONTRACT $470.83

DELTA DENTAL VISION/DENTAL INS $184.46

EAKES OFFICE SOLUTIONS MAGNETS $245.00

IRS FED/FICA TAX $6,272.74

FELD EQUIPMENT CO FIRE EXT TESTING $226.50

FIRST NATIONAL BANK OMAHA PUMP REPAIR KIT $80.25

FOUNDATION ANALYTICAL LAB INC. ANALYSIS $407.75

GILL HAULING INC. LANDFILL FEES $65.00

OMG MIDWEST, INC. PEA GRAVEL $53.24

HAWKINS INC. CHEMICALS $327.07

ANNIE HEATH JANITORIAL CONTRACT $164.25

HEIDMAN LAW FIRM LEGAL $1,736.25

HUNZELMAN, PUTZIER & CO. AUDIT $749.35

I & S GROUP, INC. OPERATOR SERVICES $1,950.00

IOWA FINANCE AUTHORITY WATER PROJECT SRF LOAN PRINCIPAL $56,910.00

IOWA INFORMATION MEDIA GROUP PUBLISHING $151.84

IOWA LEAGUE OF CITIES CONFERENCE $230.00

IOWA RURAL WATER FALL CONFERENCE $170.00

IPERS IPERS $2,142.91

JASON KOLLUM SUMMER READING PROGRAM $450.00

JEO CONSULTING GROUP INC. ENGINEERNG FEES $2,486.25

LINDBLOM SERVICES INC. TOILETS KIDS DAY $390.00

LONG LINES PHONE $395.53

MID AMERICA BOOKS LIBRARY MATERIALS $534.58

MIKE SEVENING CONSTRUCTION DRIVEWAY REPAIR $567.00

NUTRIEN AG SOLUTIONS CHEMICALS – SPRAYING $162.50

DEBBIE O’CONNELL SHELTER HOUSE CLEANING $322.50

TREASURER STATE OF IOWA STATE TAX $240.90

POST MASTER POSTAGE PRE PAY UBILLS $600.00

QUALITY PUMP & CONTROL REPAIRS $4,750.89

QUILL JANITORIAL EXPENSE $588.03

REHAB SYSTEM LLC WW JET VAC $985.00

RICK’S COMPUTERS INC. REPAIR TO COMPUTER $80.00

TREASURER STATE OF IOWA SALES TAX $2,000.81

SANITARY SERVICES TRASH COLLECTION JANUARY TO JUNE $19,060.50

SECRETARY OF STATE NOTARY NEW – ANITA $30.00

SECURITY NATIONAL BANK OF SC BOND PAYMENT $30,260.00

SIOUX CITY JOURNAL SEPT. AD PKG $1,290.00

STAN HOUSTON EQUIPMENT CO BACKPACK BLOWER $615.87

SUANN STINES SUMMER READING PROGRAM $49.07

THE RECORD PUBLISHING $36.00

THE SHERWIN WILLIAMS CO. STRIPING PAINT $359.26

UNITED BANK OF IOWA REINVEST CD $210,000.00

USA BLUE BOOK SUPPLIES $358.10

UTILITY EQUIPMENT CO PARTS – REPAIRS WATER LINE $6,069.19

VAN WERT INC METER ERT’S $693.20

WELLMARK BLUE CROSS/SHIELD IA INSURANCE $5,503.09

WESCO SUPPLIES $13.80

WHITE MULE CO. stencils – street $123.67

WIMECA C/O NIPCO ENERGY $27,904.29

WOODBURY COUNTY REC ELECTRIC REPAIRS/CONTRACT WORK $2,723.16

Accounts Payable Total..$414,897.76

Payroll Checks $12,069.26

***** REPORT TOTAL ***** $426,967.02

Disbursement Summary:

GENERAL $51,916.33

ROAD USE TAX $5,947.51

LOCAL OPTION SALES TAX $5,000.00

DEBT SERVICE $30,260.00

WATER $111,266.68

WATER SINKING FUND $56,910.00

SEWER $42,599.51

ELECTRIC $123,066.99

TOTAL FUNDS $426,967.02

RECEIPT SUMMARY:

GENERAL $16460.43

ROAD USE TAX $6764.64

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS $158.10

EMERGENCY $209.23

LOST $9789.23

DEBT SERVICE $1954.66

WATER $17436.36

SEWER $9220.70

ELECTRIC $48504.61

BRENDA & BREYCE COCKBURN – the Cockburn’s talked with the council about their Catalyst Grant, Tax Abatement and the City’s in-kind match. The Iowa Economic Development Authority has approved the first pay request for Studio 101 construction costs. Following discussion motion by McFarland second by Lansink to approve the City paying the invoice to Wire Pro for $4961.58 as part of the City’s in-kind match. All ayes. Motion carried.

GARY FINNEMAN – Sewer Repair Bill – sewer back up due to main being plugged – Following discussion motion by Lansink second by Benson to pay $300 for the repair cost incurred by Mr. Finneman. Carried 5-0. It was also noted that residents should call the City first to see if there is something the city could do to lessen the impact of a sewer backup on homeowners.

ELECTRICAL PROJECT –

A. Amendment to Owner-Engineer Agreement – Engineer Matt Kalin with JEO talked with the council about amending the original agreement to add the construction project. Motion by McFarland second by Kuhlmann to approve the Owner-Engineer Agreement. All ayes. Motion carried.

B. Underwriting Engagement Letter – DA Davidson – motion by Benson second by McFarland to table this until June 26, 2023. All ayes. Motion carried.

C. Bonding Attorney Engagement Agreement – Motion by McFarland second by Lansink to approve the Agreement with Dorsey & Whitney. All ayes. Motion carried.

RESOLUTION FIXING A DATE FOR A PUBLIC HEARING ON A PROPOSAL TO ENTER INTO AN ELECTRIC REVENUE LOAN AGREEMENT AND TO BORROW MONEY – Motion by Lansink second by McFarland to set June 26, 2023 at 5:30 for a public hearing. All ayes. Motion carried.

ELECTRICAL TRANSMISSION LINES – Following discussion it was decided to stay with our current agreement with NIPCO.

ALLYSON DIRKSEN – LEGAL – Ms. Dirksen told the council she is working on an agreement for the operation of the Anthon Event Center.

AMEND ORDINANCE – CHANGE RATES – Following discussion it was determined that the first reading to amend Anthon Code of Ordinances Chapter 106 to change the garbage collection rate from $15.50 to $16.55 will be read at the special June 26, 2023 council meeting.

LED STOP SIGNS – The City will contact Woodbury County Engineer to determine if they are going to work on D38 before purchasing any LED Stop signs.

BIDS FOR CAMERAS AT CITY HALL – the city received three bids for cameras at City Hall:

Rick’s Computers – $1670.99 plus construction costs

InControl Electronics – Mapleton – $3841.30

Midwest Alarm Fire & Security Systems – $3109.77

Following discussion the council wanted more information from Rick’s Computers.

COUNCIL & STAFF COMMENTS:

Street Work Bids – the council would like more information about the bid received from Blacktop Service so will discuss this when Jeff Collins can be at the council meeting.

IN OTHER BUSINESS THE COUNCIL DISCUSSED:

Water Tower Cleaning and Painting

Lights at Community Center Parking Lot

There being no further business the council adjourned upon motion by Lansink second by Kuhlmann.

_______________________

Mayor Lisa Petersen

ATTEST:

________________________

City Clerk Anita Brandt

Published in The Record

Thursday, June 29, 2023