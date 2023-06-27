Justin Robert, born on October 25, 2018, passed away at the age of four on June 12, 2023. He was born in Fort Smith, Arkansas to his loving parents Justin and Rose Robert and grew up in Louisiana with his siblings Parker, Jaden, Olivia, Blake, Zane, and Kimber.

Justin was adored deeply by his family and friends who were the highlight of his life. He had a wonderful personality that could light up anyone’s day in an instant.

Justin’s hobbies included playing with blocks and train sets and watching cartoons with his siblings. His favorite music was country and worship, and he loved to work and help his dad. Everyone who knew Justin saw how he radiated joy every smile.

Justin is survived by his father, Justin Robert; mother, Rose Robert; brothers, Parker Robert, Jaden Martin, and Zane Robert; sisters, Kimber Robert, Olivia Robert, and Blake Robert; grandparents, Kim Nichols, Keith Nichols, Ramona Cobb, Wade Cobb, Clayton Robert, and Jill Guy-Deemer. He will forever be missed by them as well as other relatives and close friends.

The visitation service was held June 23rd at the Pierson Park Shelter House followed by the funeral service at the same location at 11:00 AM. The services were carefully organized so friends and family can pay their respects while staying safe in these unprecedented times.

Justin’s loving spirit will continue to fill our hearts and souls forever. Though he departed this world too soon, we celebrate the joy he brought into our lives in the short time that we were blessed to have him among us. May you rest in peace little Justin!