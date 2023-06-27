Lawton City Council Minutes/Claims — June 14, 2023

Lawton City Council

June 14, 2023

The Lawton city council met in regular session at 5:30pm on June 14, 2023 in the council chambers at 315 Ash St. Mayor

Pedersen called the meeting to order around 5:30pm. Roll call was answered by Nelsen, Otto, and Saunders. Also in attendance: city clerk Tricia Jernberg, attorney Ryan Beardshear, and Sgt. Cleveringa WCSO.

Agenda: Motion by Otto, second by Nelsen to approve the agenda as posted. Motion carried with all members voting aye.

Public forum: there were no comments by the public.

Sheriff: Sgt Cleveringa shared there were 15 directed patrols, 5 calls for service, 1 school related activity, and 2 traffic related activities for May.

Fire: there was no fire report presented.

Clerk: clerk reported the city-wide rummage sales begin Thursday, city-wide cleanup roll-offs will be delivered on Friday, the community center had its first wedding reception and everything went well, rentals at community center, Tara Way park, and even the Friendship Center have been going well, the Woodbury County Library reimbursed the cost of the new library book shelf at city hall and have begun story-time and organized Dorothy Pecaut to come, RTI donated a new antennae for the electronic sign so it can be utilized again, Banner Township will be hosting a fundraiser for improvements to the cemetery next month, Council/Mayor pay will be issued on June 30, and there was one verbal complaint about scooters and bikes in the business district which is not allowed per the code.

Mayor: Mayor Pedersen reported a complaint about a house that has accumulated trash and rubbish that a letter will be sent to, there was a dog bite over the weekend that a letter will be sent to the owner, conducted interviews for the seasonal groundskeeper position, will be getting a dedication sign for the building, the other half of the “Welcome to Lawton” sign will be done soon, asked the fire department to clean out stuff from the old city hall garage, will be looking into grants to create a basketball or pickleball court or playground for the green space west of the new city hall building, and there are a couple things in the new building that need to be touched up with H&R.

Public works: pole banners were donated from RTI and have started hanging them on Cedar St., the seasonal groundskeeper started on Monday, there are a couple valves in the water tower that will need to get fixed including one that supplies the community garden water, and still waiting for the concrete projects to get done around town.

Attorney: Asked if council would be pursuing creating a Lawton library. After discussion the city will continue with the Woodbury County Library.

Consent agenda: Motion by Saunders, second by Otto to approve the minutes of the May 10, 2023 regular meeting and May 12, 2023 special meeting. Motion carried with all voting aye. Motion by Saunders, second by Otto to approve the June disbursements and May claims for payment and financial reports. Motion carried with all voting aye. Motion by

Saunders, second by Nelsen to approve the utility trial balance and accounts receivable reports. Motion carried with all voting aye.

Permit: Motion by Saunders, second by Otto to approve the renewal of Lawton Pronto’s Cigarette/Tobacco/Nicotine/Vapor Permit for period 7-1-2023 to 6-30-2024. Motion carried with all voting aye.

Fireworks: firework rules will not change and will not be published. Allowable period is June 30 to July 8 from 9am to 10pm weekdays and 9am-11pm on July 4 and the Saturday and Sunday immediately preceding July 4. Fireworks are not to be used on public streets, sidewalks, and parks. Violation of these rules shall be considered a municipal infraction. A civil penalty of $100 for the first offense and $200 for each subsequent offense within 6 months.

Resolution 2023-14 Transfer of Funds

Motion by Saunders, second by Otto approving the transfer of $12,177.32 from the general fund to the fire fund to pay the FY23 fire budget contribution, and $29,167.72 from the LOST fund to the general fund in accordance with the LOST ballot. Motion carried on a roll call vote with all members present voting aye.

Fund investments: after discussion, motion by Saunders, second by Otto to approve reinvesting funds that are currently in CD’s in Bank #4 $348,159.63, Bank #5 $437,798.38, and funds that are in the LOST fund $443,345.66 into 12 month CD accounts with Security National Bank at a 4.25% interest rate. Attorney suggested asking about the banks FDIC insurance for municipal accounts. Motion carried with all members voting aye.

Resolution 2023-15 Hire Seasonal Employee

Motion by Otto, second by Saunders to approve the hire of Hayden Dahlhauser at the rate of $15 per hour for a seasonal as-needed employee. Motion carried on a roll call vote with all members present voting aye.

Resolution 2023-16 Requiring a STOP at the Intersection of Main St and Cedar St

Discussion by council to create a 4-way stop at the intersection of Main St and Cedar St to help with public safety, including but not limited to the safety of vehicles turning at the intersection and pedestrians using the walking trail.

Motion by Otto, second by Nelsen to approve adding two stop signs at the intersection of Main St and Cedar St. Motion carried on a roll call vote with all members present voting aye. Discussion on a sidewalk on the north-east corner of the intersection of E Main and Cedar St.

CO2 objection: Motion by Saunders, second by Nelsen to approve filing an objection to the CO2 pipeline with the Iowa Utilities Board. Motion carried with all voting aye.

With no further business, motion by Saunders, second by Otto to adjourn the meeting around 6:10pm. Motion carried with all voting aye.

Jesse Pedersen, Mayor

Tricia Jernberg, City clerk

City of Lawton Claims & Revenues 5-2023

ACE SIGN DISPLAYS MOVE & REPAIR ELECTRONIC SIGN $330.00

AMAZON.COM KEYCARDS FOR CC $30.00

BOMGAARS SHOPVAC/SPRYPNT/HOSEHANGER $520.33

CITY OF LAWTON FIRE UTILITIES $41.64

COLLECTION SERVICES CENTER CHILD SUPPORT $410.76

DAKOTA SUPPLY GROUP CURB BOX & CURB STOP $175.59

EFTPS FED/FICA TAXES.. $3,165.39

FELD FIRE FIRE DEPT. SUPPLIES $2,690.14

GILL HAULING, INC. APRIL GARBAGE $6,330.15

H&R CONSTRUCTION CO. FINAL PAY REQUEST & RETAINAGE $61,633.19

HEALY WELDING LIBRARY BOOKSHELF $378.59

I&S GROUP NPDES COMPLIANCE SCHED SUBMIT $320.00

IA DEPT NATURAL RESOURCES OPERATOR CERTIFICATION FEE $121.50

IA LEAGUE OF CITIES SMALL CITY WORKSHOP $25.00

IOWA PRISON INDUSTRIES STOP SIGNS/POSTS&BASES.. $456.94

IPERS REGULAR IPERS.. $2,090.15

JASON & COURTNEY RASMUS MAILBOX FIX $50.00

JUSTIN DUNNINGTON PR ADVANCE $1,180.00

LAWTON MOTOR BUYER OPTION CONTRACT FEE $100.00

LOFFLER COMPANIES, INC. COPIER CONTRACT $196.38

LOWES HOME IMPROVEMENT BUSHING/ELBOW FOR TW & WTR TWR $15.66

LP GILL 4TH QUARTER LANDFILL FEE $4,856.45

METERING & TECHNOLOGY ENDPOINTS/CONNECTORS $532.25

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY UTILITIES $3,530.03

MIDWEST ALARM 2023 QTR 2 FIRE ALARM MONITOR $96.00

MIDWEST BREATHING FIX LEAKING VALVES $506.50

MIDWEST HONDA UTV SIDE MIRRORS $163.95

POLK COUNTY SHERIFF GARNISHMENT $398.07

REHAB SYSTEMS LOCATE SEWER SERVICE 431EBIRCH.. $1,032.50

ROAN LANDSCAPING & CONST LANDSCAPING $7,601.00

SIOUX CITY FORD FIRE-F350 SERVICED $757.58

SOOLAND BOBCAT TOOLCAT FIX $875.58

THE RECORD APRIL PUBLISHING $104.00

TREAS ST IA WET APRIL $641.72

WELLMARK HEALTH BENEFITS $1,844.06

WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE TELEPHONE & INTERNET $582.84

WRENN’S PLUMBING & HEATING HOOKUP SPRINKLER SYSTEM $878.04

Claims by fund: general $24,100.46, Fire $4,306.81, Road Use Tax $2,364.78, Building Fund $61,633.19, Water $8,974.03, Sewer $3,282.71

Revenues by fund: general $18,775.58, Road Use Tax $11,704.69, Local Option Sales Tax $15,836.86, Water $12,313.24, Sewer $14,811.70

Published in The Record

Thursday, June 29, 2023