Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Minutes & Bills — June 12, 2023

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO COMMUNITY SCHOOL

BOARD MEETING

Date: Monday, June 12, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM

Place: Library, MVAO Middle School, Anthon, Iowa

Present: Wimmer, Streck, Hamann, Kennedy, and Schram; and 3 guests

AGENDA:

I. Opening of Meeting

President Wimmer called the meeting to order and declared a quorum at 7:03 PM

II. Communications

MVAOEA provided ice cream sundaes for school board appreciation. A thank you letter from each building thanking the board for the treats for staff appreciation week in May. An email from Mrs. Sass regarding the possibility of getting a school credit card.

III. Consent Agenda

Streck moved and Schram seconded to approve the consent agenda. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

General $365,027.83; Management $2,331.23; Activity $32,709.28; Hot Lunch $48,835.28; Infrastructure $76,692.61; Extra & Hourly Pay $114,562.08.

IV. Action Items

A. Employee Resignations/Contract Modifications/Hiring – Hamann moved and Kennedy seconded to approve the resignations from Kody Berg (Director of Maintenance), Tiffany DeRocher (MS Volleyball coach), Chloe Melby (cook), and Melissa Knudsen (paraeducator); and to approve the contracts for Sam Mason (paraeducator) and Aaron Sorenson (Head HS Wrestling Coach). 5 ayes. Motion carried.

B. E-Rate Technology Bids – Streck moved and Schram seconded to approve the E-rate technology bids as presented. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

C. General and Building-Level Handbooks – Schram moved and Hamann seconded to table the handbooks until July. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

D. Board Policy Review 800 Series – Streck moved and Hamann seconded to approve the 800 policies. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

E. Milk Bids for 2023-2024 – Hamann moved and Kennedy seconded to approve the milk bid from Kemps for the 23-24 school year. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

F. Registration and Fees for 2023-2024 – Schram moved and Streck seconded to approve a $.10 increase on both lunch and breakfast. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

G. Special Education Contract – Kennedy moved and Hamann seconded to approve the special education contract with WIT. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

H. Contracts with Western Iowa Tech for 2023-2024 – Streck moved and Schram seconded to approve the postsecondary enrollment contract with WIT for 23-24. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

I. Bids for Used Vehicles – Kennedy moved and Schram seconded to approve the bids for the following used vehicles: 2003 Freightliner bus – Schau Towing $2152; 2004 Freightliner bus – Schau towing $2152; 2007 Thompson bus – Schau Towing $2152; Ford E150 van – Ted Mammen $785; and 2010 Chrysler town and country – Cheryl Eneboe $1051. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

J. Designee for Olson Scholarship Committee – President Wimmer appointed Tammy Flanigan to the Olson Scholarship Committee.

K. Curriculum Purchase – Kennedy moved and Schram seconded to approve the personal finance curriculum purchase. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

L. Intergovernmental Contract with Iowa Judicial Branch/Juvenile Services – Schram moved and Hamann seconded to approve the contract with Iowa Judicial branch/juvenile services for our liaison officer. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

M. Vehicle Purchase – Streck moved and Hamann seconded to approve the purchase of a new van for up to $70,000. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

N. Contract for Shared Social Worker – Streck moved and Schram seconded to approve the contract with NWAEA for a shared social worker. 5 ayes. Motion carried

V. Discussion Items

A. Registration Fees for 2023-2024 School Year

B. ISASP Student Achievement Data

VI. Reports

A. Principal Reports

VII. Future Agenda Item Requests

VIII. Announcements

A. Next Meeting- Monday, July 19, 2023 in Mapleton at 7:00 PM.

IX. Adjourn – President Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 8:37 PM.

The board continued to meet in an exempt session regarding: employee salaries/benefits/working conditions.

MVAO Board President – Wimmer

MVAO Board Secretary — Klingensmith

MVAO SCHOOL BOARD BILLS

GENERAL FUND

AHLERS & COONEY PC LEGAL 468.00

ALEXANDER BOTHWELL, LLC SUPPLIES 628.00

AMAZON.COM BUSINESS ACCOUNT SUPPLIES 2,444.20

AMERICAN RED CROSS SUPPLIES 303.82

ANTHON MINI MART FUEL 1,373.10

ARNOLD MOTOR SUPPLY SUPPLIES 810.45

AUTISMPRODUCTS.COM SUPPLIES 92.93

BALDWIN, JODY REIMBURSEMENT 80.75

BERG, KODY REIMBURSEMENT 86.48

BOEKELMAN, TANA REIMBURSEMENT 405.01

BOMGAARS SUPPLIES 201.95

CHN GARBAGE SERVICE, INC GARBAGE 426.50

CAMBIUM LEARNING INC SUPPLIES 44.00

CASEY’S BUSINESS MASTERCARD FUEL 430.01

CENTURYLINK TELEPHONE 319.08

CHARTER OAK-UTE COMM SCHOOL OPEN ENROLLMENT/SHARED STAFF 26,422.71

CITY OF ANTHON, ANTHON CITY HALL UTILITIES 7,371.11

CITY OF MAPLETON UTILITIES 10,165.04

CONSTRUCTIVE PLAYTHINGS SUPPLIES 432.38

CORNHUSKER INTERNATIONAL TRUCKS SUPPLIES 424.35

DISCOUNT SCHOOL SUPPLY SUPPLIES 482.22

DOSE, COREY REIMBURSEMENT 292.73

ELSE, CRISTA REIMBURSEMENT 220.00

FACTS EDUCATION SOLUTIONS, LLC SERVICES 532.42

FIRESIDE STEAKHOUSE SUPPLIES 800.00

FIRST UNUM LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY INSURANCE 479.80

GENERATION GENIUS SUPPLIES 375.00

GRAFFIX INC. dba WALL OF FAME SUPPLIES 160.00

GRAN, LACI REIMBURSE 47.93

HANDKE, KIMBERLY REIMBURSEMENT 45.96

HB SERVICE SERVICES 1,785.00

HOME DEPOT PRO INSTITUTIONAL THE SUPPLIES 2,152.85

HOMETOWN VARIETY SUPPLIES 226.25

HUESCHEN, JULIE REIMBURSEMENT 15.37

IOWA ASSOC SCHOOL BUSINESS MEMBERSHIP 250.00

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL MUSIC ASSO REGISTRATION 50.00

IOWA INFORMATION MEDIA GROUP PUBLISHING/ADVERTISING 1,095.64

IPERS PAYROLL ADJUSTMENT 575.88

ISTATE TRUCK CENTER SUPPLIES 804.00

JOSTENS SUPPLIES 190.71

JOY AUTO SUPPLY INC SUPPLIES 139.71

KENDALL HUNT CURRICULUM MATERIALS 8,581.68

KING REINSCH PROSSER & CO LLP AUDIT 20,445.00

KINGSLEY-PIERSON HIGH SCHOOL TUITION 4,209.00

KINSEY, JENNIFER REIMBURSEMENT 2,594.32

KIRCHGATTER, MONA REIMBURSEMENT 209.00

KLINGENSMITH, SHONA REIMBURSEMENT 35.25

KOVARNA, LINDA REIMBURSEMENT 371.95

KRIER, TIFFANY REIMBURSEMENT 169.91

LAWTON BRONSON COMMUNITY SCHOOL TUITION 7,576.08

LEFEBVRE, MICHAELA REIMBURSEMENT 44.00

LOGAN-MAGNOLIA HIGH SCHOOL TUITION 7,576.07

MACS CHEVROLET PONTIAC SUPPLIES 764.58

MAPLETON PRESS LEGAL PUBLISHING/RENEW 932.15

MASTERS, DENISE REIMBURSEMENT 104.71

MAYNARD, ROCHELLE REIMBURSEMENT 109.36

MENARDS SUPPLIES 1,693.94

MORGAN, KERA REIMBURSEMENT 44.00

NASCO SUPPLIES 266.65

NEW COOP-UTE FUEL 5,907.02

NORTHWEST AREA EDUCATION AGENCY SUPPLIES 3,655.00

OBERREUTER, ANGELA REIMBURSEMENT 128.25

OFFICE OF AUDITOR OF STATE AUDIT 625.00

PETERSEN, STEPHANIE REIMBURSEMENT 75.16

PLANK ROAD PUBLISHING, INC SUPPLIES 127.45

QUILL CORPORATION SUPPLIES 1,168.14

RENT-ALL INC, SUPPLIES 275.00

RIVER VALLEY CSD TUITION 45,456.43

RIVERSIDE INSIGHTS SUPPLIES 864.40

RYAN PUBLISHING COMPANY ADVERTISING 632.80

SANITARY SERVICES GARBAGE 421.30

SCHOLASTIC INC SUPPLIES 70.14

SCHOLASTIC SUPPLIES 59.35

SCHOOL NURSE SUPPLY, INC SUPPLIES 643.58

SCHOOL SPECIALTY SUPPLY INC SUPPLIES 457.21

SCHRAM, PAULA REIMBURSEMENT 414.60

SEXTON OIL CO FUEL 1,293.83

SIOUXLAND LOCK AND KEY SUPPLIES 378.00

SMELTZER, BRIAN REIMBURSEMENT 199.53

STAPLES BUSINESS CREDIT SUPPLIES 749.05

STOLL, JOHN REIMBURSE.. 170.10

TEACHER DIRECT SUPPLIES 165.73

TEACHING STRATEGIES, LLC SUPPLIES 555.65

THELANDER, JEFF REIMBURSEMENT 137.25

THEOBALD, JEANIE SERVICES 600.00

UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE 67,691.89

VERIZON WIRELESS PHONE 40.01

WEST MONONA COMM SCHOOL DISTRICT TUITION 34,092.32

WEST MUSIC SUPPLIES 488.11

WESTERN IOWA TECH COMM COLLEGE POST SECONDARY ENROLLMENT 20,827.00

WHITING COMMUNITY SCHOOL TUITION 15,501.21

WOODBURY CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL TUITION 41,778.33

Fund Total: 365,027.83

MANAGEMENT LEVY FUND

UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE 2,331.23

Fund Total: 2,331.23

STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND

ALIOTH, KHLOEE PRIZE 5.00

ALLEN, KAYDEE PRIZE 5.00

ALLEN, KYLEE PRIZE 10.00

ALLEN, RACHEL REIMBURSEMENT 147.00

ANITA ENGRAVING & AWARDS SUPPLIES 356.25

ARKFELD, MARK OFFICIAL 405.00

ASPI SOLUTIONS, INC SOFTWARE 186.00

BERNING, AUBREY PRIZE 5.00

BLAKE, AAYLA PRIZE 5.00

BLUME, ISAAC PRIZE 10.00

BLUME, TEAGAN PRIZE 5.00

BOTTJEN, KAITLYN PRIZE 5.00

BRACY, KADEN PRIZE 10.00

BRENNER, KATIE REIMBURSEMENT 554.00

CHESTERMAN COMPANY SUPPLIES 1,798.80

CHRISTIANSEN, LOGAN PRIZE 10.00

CLAUSEN, BO PRIZE 5.00

COLBERT’S MARKET SUPPLIES 175.64

COMSTOCK, AVERI PRIZE 5.00

CONOVER, CASEY OFFICIAL 655.00

COX, MORGAN PRIZE 5.00

COX, RYLEE PRIZE 5.00

DANBURY “C” STORE SUPPLIES 207.99

DIXON, HUNTER REIMBURSEMENT 128.00

DOESE PHOTOGRAPHY SERVICES 95.00

FIRESIDE STEAKHOUSE SUPPLIES 1,017.50

FITZPATRICK, MOLLY REIMBURSEMENT 478.00

FLANDERS, HALEY PRIZE 10.00

FLANIGAN, TAMARA REIMBURSEMENT 922.73

FUNDERMANN, TAYLOR REIMBURSEMENT 164.00

GAIN, J.T. PRIZE 5.00

GILL, GAIGE REIMBURSEMENT 2,352.04

GOLDEN, AIDEN PRIZE 5.00

GONZALEZ, EMILY PRIZE 5.00

GOTTO, LINCOLN PRIZE 10.00

GRACEFUL BOUTIQUE SUPPLIES 1,187.50

HADLEY, CARSON REIMBURSEMENT 362.00

HANKE, LANE PRIZE 10.00

HANKE, MACKINSEY PRIZE 5.00

HARRIMAN, WADE OFFICIAL 135.00

HIEBER, DIERKS PRIZE 5.00

HIEBER, KAESON PRIZE 5.00

HILL, MATTHEW PRIZE 5.00

HOLST, LAURA REIMBURSEMENT 1,644.94

HOMETOWN VARIETY SUPPLIES 84.87

HOSKINS, MAGGIE REIMBURSEMENT 4.00

HOWLAND, MONICA SERVICES 1,139.00

IOWA QUIZ BOWL LEAGUE REGISTRATION 110.00

IOWA SPORTS SUPPLY SUPPLIES 671.00

KAHL, JUSTIN REIMBURSEMENT 33.15

KARL HEIMAN OFFICIAL 405.00

KERNS, LISA PRIZE 5.00

KOVARNA, JADA PRIZE 5.00

KUHLMAN, ETHAN REIMBURSEMENT 285.00

LIVERMORE, DANNY PRIZE.. 10.00

MAHRT, CADEN REIMBURSEMENT 16.00

MASTERS, RICK PRIZE 10.00

MCCORMICK, CADEN PRIZE 5.00

MCMILLEN, LAUREN REIMBURSEMENT 387.00

MCNAMARA, IRELYNNE PRIZE 10.00

MEYER, CHARLIE OFFICIAL 405.00

MEYER, JONATHAN OFFICIAL 405.00

MEYER, TRISTAN PRIZE 10.00

MOYLE, ALLISON PRIZE 5.00

NASSP NHS AFFILIATION 95.00

NATIONAL FFA ORGANIZATION SUPPLIES 116.00

NEILSON, MAX REIMBURSEMENT 405.00

NURSE, JIM OFFICIAL 135.00

OBERREUTER, DREW REIMBURSEMENT 228.00

OHLMEIER, TAYA PRIZE 5.00

OHLMEIER, TYLER REIMBURSEMENT 30.00

PARKER, LEAH REIMBURSEMENT 538.00

PARR, CHLOE PRIZE 10.00

PITHAN, EMMA PRIZE 5.00

PITHAN, OLIVIA PRIZE 10.00

PROMENADE CINEMA FIELD TRIP 1,305.00

ROSENER, ASHLEY REIMBURSEMENT 528.00

SADLER, HUNTER PRIZE 20.00

SANDERSON, MCKENZIE PRIZE 10.00

SASS, ANGELA REIMBURSEMENT 1,806.37

SCHAFFER, STEVEN REIMBURSEMENT 111.19

SCHOLL, JORDAN REIMBURSEMENT 1,048.25

SCHOLL, KATHY REIMBURSEMENT 437.36

SCOTT, KOLBY REIMBURSEMENT 135.00

SHUPE, BEN PRIZE 10.00

SORENSEN, EMILY REIMBURSEMENT 201.00

TAYLOR, KADEN PRIZE 10.00

TROPHIES PLUS SUPPLIES 304.89

VAN NESS, CODY OFFICIAL 270.00

VANDENHULL GRAPHICS SUPPLIES 270.00

WAGNER, SAM OFFICIAL 405.00

WAX, GARY OFFICIAL 655.00

WEBER, LEXI REIMBURSEMENT 1,900.15

WESSLING, DOUGLAS OFFICIAL 270.00

WHITEING, DEVLUN OFFICIAL 270.00

WIEGEL, SHANE OFFICIAL.. 250.00

WILLOW VALE GOLF CLUB RENT 2,500.00

WIMMER, JON REIMBURSEMENT 1,182.66

WIMMER, MEGAN SUPPLIES 100.00

Fund Total: 32,709.28

SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND

KEMPS MILK 3,739.84

MAPLE VALLEY ANTHON OTO OPERATING REIMBURSEMENT 24,801.89

MARTIN BROS. SUPPLIES 20,242.39

SECURITY NATIONAL BANK CHANGE BAG 20.00

STOLL, LANA REIMBURSEMENT 31.16

Fund Total: 48,835.28

INFRASTRUCTURE SALES TAX FUND

CARDIS MFG CO FENCE..10,577.00

CITY OF ANTHON, ANTHON CITY HALL SNOW REMOVAL..1,260.00

GORDON FLESCH COMPANY COPIER 2,447.92

HAMMAN CONSTRUCTION SERVICES 7,321.16

INCONTROL ELECTRONICS SURVEILLANCE SYSTEM 28,896.00

INNOVATIVE LABORATORY SYSTEMS, INC CUPBOARDS 1,700.00

IOWA SCHOOL FINANCE INFORMATION MEMBERSHIP 1,026.68

MAPLE VALLEY ELECTRIC SERVICES 363.42

ONE POINT PARTITIONS, LLC BATHROOM PARTITIONS 9,131.00

PROJECT LEAD THE WAY SUPPLIES 5,100.00

RASMUSSEN MECHANICAL SERVICE SERVICES 3,036.00

RENTOKIL NORTH AMERICA, INC. dba SERVICES 181.93

RICK’S COMPUTER SUPPORT/HARDWARE/EQUIPMENT 4,853.98

STRACHAN SALES INC. DBA HOBART REPAIRS 383.90

TK ELEVATOR CORPORATION ELEVATOR MAINTENANCE 413.62

Fund Total: 76,692.61

Published in The Record

Thursday, June 29, 2023