Plymouth County Board of Supervisors Minutes — June 13, 2023

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

June 13, 2023

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in Courthouse Boardroom on June 13, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. All members of the Board of Supervisors were present. All votes following are a roll call vote of an aye per each board member, unless otherwise indicated. Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the 6/13/23 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the minutes from the 6/6/23 meeting. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to approve the payroll from 6/9/23 and 6/15/2023. Motion Carried.

Joel Bertrand was present to share complaints about the lack of effective communication from Cedar Valley Corp. and Plymouth County on behalf of the Bertrand, Lake, and Held families during the C60 road closure for road paving. He also complained that there was trash that was left by the road and in the ditches by the Cedar Valley Corp. workers and that the Lake family had picked it up.

The FY 2021-22 Plymouth County Audit – Financial statement was presented by Justin Jacobsma from Williams & Co.

Motion by Horton, seconded by VanOtterloo, to approve a permit to Cherokee Rural Water in Section 31 of Marion Township and in Section 1 of Union Township on 220th St. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve a Resolution #061323-1 to classify a section of 310th St. as a Class C roadway. Anderson-aye; Meis-aye; Kass-aye; Horton-aye; VanOtterloo-aye. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve quotes on Micro-surfacing projects for MS-123, MS-223, MS-323. Motion Carried.

The meeting was adjourned by Chairman Kass at 10:40 am.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Plymouth County Board Chairman

Published in The Record

Thursday, June 29, 2023