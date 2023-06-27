River Valley Board Minutes & Bills — June 19, 2023

River Valley Community School

Regular Board Meeting

06/19/2023 — 06:30 PM

Board Room Jr/Sr High School

Correctionville, IA

Attendees — Voting Members

Scott Knaack, President

Bobbi Dewitt, Board Member

Sharleen Duncan, Vice-President

Jessica Wilson, Board Member

1. Call to Order

The meeting was called to order at 6:30 PM

2. Pledge of Allegiance

3. Roll Call

4. Open Forum (Visitors) / Hearings

Andrea Knaack and her parents spoke to the board about the possibility of continuing to share band with Kingsley Pierson in the upcoming school year.

5. Consent Items

Motion made by: Jessica Wilson

Motion seconded by: Bobbi Dewitt

Voting: Unanimously Approved

A. Agenda

B. Minutes of the previous meeting

C. Business Manager’s Financial Statements

1. Monthly Financial Statement

2. Activity Fund Financials

3. Lunch Fund Financials

D. Audit and Approval of Claims

1. Bills

6. Communication to the Board

A. Correspondence

The board received a letter from a citizen asking questions about future sharing arrangements and concerns over students open enrolling in other districts. Board members reached out to the individual and addressed the questions/concerns they had.

B. Administrative Reports

1. Activities Director

2. Elementary Principal

3. JH/HS Principal

4. Superintendent Report

7. Old Business

8. Information Only

9. Action Items

A. Resolution Adopting Plan To Adjust Director Districts Boundaries and Approve Existing Method of Election Following 2020 Federal Census

Approve the following Resolution.

The Board of Directors of the RIVER VALLEY Community School District, in the Counties of Cherokee, Ida, and Woodbury, State oflowa, met in open session, in the Board room located in the high school at 916 Hackberry St, Correctionville, IA 51016 at 6:30P.M., on the 19th of June, 2023. There were present President Scott Knaack, in the chair, and the following members of the Board of Directors:

Jessica Wilson, Sharlene Duncan, Bobbi Dewitt, Scott Knaack

Absent: Ted Mammen

* * * * * * *

The proposed action to adopt redistricting plan adjusting director district boundaries and approving existing method of election following the 2020 federal census was considered.

Director Bobbi Dewitt introduced the following Resolution and moved that it be adopted.

Director Jessica Wilson seconded the motion to adopt. The roll was called and the vote was:

AYES: Sharlene Duncan, Scott Knaack, Jessica Wilson, Bobbi Dewitt

NAYS: —

Whereupon, the President declared the resolution duly adopted as follows:

RESOLUTION ADOPTING PLAN TO ADJUST DIRECTOR DISTRICTS BOUNDARIES AND APPROVE EXISTING METHOD OF ELECTION FOLLOWING 2020 FEDERAL CENSUS

WHEREAS, Iowa Code Section 275.23A provides that a public school district which has a board of directors with members representing director districts shall be divided into director districts according to standards specified in state law; and

WHEREAS, following each federal decennial census, the board of directors of the school district shall I) determine whether the school district’s existing director district boundaries conform to state law utilizing the most recent federal decennial census; 2) adjust director district boundaries when appropriate and may change its method of election, if desired and 3) prepare the necessary paperwork related to director district boundaries and any change in method of election required for submission to the Secretary of State; and

WHEREAS, the Board of Directors of the RIVER VALLEY Community School District has five (5) directors under its current method of election; one (1) of whom is elected at-large, and four (4) of whom are elected at-large but must live in their respective single director districts; and

WHEREAS, the District has contracted with Mapping Strategies to provide assistance to the District with respect to the application of the 2020 federal census population data to its existing director district boundaries; and

WHEREAS, according to the analysis conducted by Mapping Strategies, all four (4) of the director district boundaries for the RIVER VALLEY Community School District need adjustment to conform to state law based on the 2020 federal census population; and

WHEREAS, the new adjusted director district boundaries are described and depicted on the school redistricting worksheet and proposed director district configuration map(s) attached hereto as Exhibit A; and

WHEREAS, the Board of Directors of the RIVER VALLEY Community School District has reviewed and fully considered the findings of Mapping Strategies, including the redistricting worksheet and proposed director district configuration map(s), and the following action is now considered to be in the best interests of the RIVER VALLEY Community School District and the residents thereof.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE RIVER VALLEY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT:

Section 1. That the RIVER VALLEY Community School District shall make no change to its current method of election for its Board of Directors and it shall continue to have five (5) directors under its current method of election; one (1) of whom is elected at-large, and four (4) of whom are elected at-large but must live in their respective single director districts; and

Section 2. That the redistricting plan attached adjusting all four (4) of the director district boundaries of the RIVER VALLEY Community School District following the 2020 federal census population is adopted and the Board of Directors hereby authorizes the redrawing of such necessary director district boundaries to become effective July 1, 2023 for the 2023 regular school election.

Section 3. That the appropriate officials of the RIVER VALLEY Community School District are authorized to make all certifications and submit any and all information as necessary and required by law regarding the redistricting plan and the adjustment of director district boundaries to the Iowa Secretary of State and other state and local agencies.

PASSED AND ADOPTED this 19th day of June, 2023.

Attest:

PASSED AND ADOPTED this 19th day of June, 2023.

RIVER VALLEY Community School District

EXHIBIT A

(Configuration Map(s)

Describing and Depicting Method of Election and New Director District Boundaries)

CERTIFICATE

STATE OF IOWA )

) SS:

COUNTY OF CHEROKEE )

I, the Secretary of the Board of Directors of the RIVER VALLEY Community School District in the County of Cherokee, State of Iowa, certify that attached is a true and complete copy of the portion of the corporate records of this School District showing proceedings of the Board, and the same is a true and complete copy of the action taken by this Board with respect to the matter at the meeting held on the date indicated in the attachment, and remain in full force and effect, and have not been amended or rescinded in any way; that the meeting and all action were duly and publicly held in accordance with a notice of meeting and a tentative agenda, a copy of which was timely served on each member of the Board and posted on a bulletin board or other prominent place easily accessible to the public and clearly designated for that purpose at the principal office of the Board pursuant to the local rules of the Board and the provisions of Iowa Code Chapter 21, upon reasonable advance notice to the public and media at least twenty¬ four hours prior to the commencement of the meeting as required by law and with members of the public present in attendance; I further certify that the individuals named on the date thereof possessed their respective offices as indicated, that no board vacancy existed except as may be stated, and that no controversy or litigation is pending, prayed, or threatened involving the incorporation, organization, existence, or boundaries of the School District or the right of the individuals named as officers to their respective positions.

WITNESS my hand hereto affixed this 19th day of June, 2023.

Secretary Tish Evans, Board of Directors of the

RIVER VALLEY Community School District

Motion made by: Bobbi Dewitt

Motion seconded by: Jessica Wilson

Voting:

Scott Knaack – Yes

Bobbi Dewitt – Yes

Sharleen Duncan – Yes

Jessica Wilson – Yes

B. Equipment Breakdown Insurance

Approve the payment for the equipment breakdown insurance as presented.

Motion made by: Bobbi Dewitt

Motion seconded by: Jessica Wilson

Voting:

Unanimously Approved

C. Workers Compensation Insurance

Approve paying Workers Compensation Insurance, for the 23-24 school year, FNB paid Travelers, reimburse FNB for $35,351.

Motion made by: Jessica Wilson

Motion seconded by: Sharleen Duncan

Voting:

Unanimously Approved

D. Property and Casualty Insurance

Approve the purchase of property casualty insurance at a premium of $149,822.33 from EMC insurance and reimburse FNB.

Motion made by: Bobbi Dewitt

Motion seconded by: Sharleen Duncan

Voting: Unanimously Approved

E. Resignations

Approve the resignations as presented.

Motion made by: Sharleen Duncan

Motion seconded by: Jessica Wilson

Voting: Unanimously Approved

F. Contracts

Approve the contracts as presented.

Motion made by: Bobbi Dewitt

Motion seconded by: Sharleen Duncan

Voting:

Scott Knaack – Yes

Bobbi Dewitt – Yes

Sharleen Duncan – Yes

Jessica Wilson – Yes

10. Discussion Items

A. Board Member Report

The board discussed the possibility of continuing to share high school band with Kingsley Pierson while the current teacher builds the band/choir program. Mr. Bailey will talk with current staff and Kingsley Pierson about these possibilities. They also discussed implementing an archery program pending student interest, hiring a coach, and procedures the district would need to establish to start this. The tentative next scheduled meeting is 7/17/23 at 6:30pm.

11. Adjournment

The meeting was adjourned at 7:33 pm

Motion made by: Bobbi Dewitt

Motion seconded by: Jessica Wilson

Voting: Unanimously Approved

