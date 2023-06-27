Susan Kollbaum

Susan Diane Kollbaum, age 71, of Mt. Vernon, Missouri, formerly of Moville, Iowa, passed away Monday, June 19, 2023, at her home.

Susan was welcomed into the world on September 5, 1951, to Rudy and Ruth (Vaughn) Hofstatter of Council Bluff, Iowa. Susan was a 1969 graduate of Woodbury Central High School, in Moville, Iowa. On May 24, 1969, she married her best friend and love of her life Garry Kollbaum.

Susan worked for Sue Bee Honey, in Sioux City IA for a brief time. In 1974 Susan and Garry purchased Motel 20 and a laundromat in which side by side they owned and operated together for 27 years. In 1976 they expanded their business by purchasing East Side Acres, and later would also build two mini storage units as well as a car wash. Susan loved collecting Coca-Cola memorabilia and porcelain dolls.

Her passion was interior decorating her family homes. She was in the finishing stage of completing their lifelong dream of a collectible show room and a 50/60’s style diner area without Garry by her side.

Family was the most important thing in the world to her as she loved to visit her family and friends in Iowa. She also thoroughly enjoyed having coffee with her friends in Mt. Vernon as well as going on road trips with them. She loved playing casino games on her phone, playing solitaire, completing word searches, and watching the Hallmark channel and going on her weekly visits to help with her grandson Dylan.

Susan is survived by two sons, Tim Kollbaum and his wife, Dana, of Turin, Iowa and Dan Kollbaum and his wife, Amy, of Rogersville, Missouri; three grandchildren, Tyler Kollbaum (Kaylie), Taylor Collins (Jadin) and Dylan Kollbaum; one great-grandson, Will Collins; two brothers, Mike Hofstatter and his wife, Pat, of Moville, Iowa and Jim Hofstatter and his wife, Linda, of Kingsley, Iowa and several nieces, nephews and friends.

Susan was preceded in death by her husband Garry, her parents Rudy and Ruth, and her sister, Joyce Sandvold and her husband, Roger.

A celebration of Susan’s life will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at the Fossett-Mosher Funeral Home, in Mt. Vernon. A visitation will be held from 9:00-11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home in Moville, Iowa, with a prayer service to follow at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be held at a later date at the Arlington Cemetery in Moville, Iowa.

