Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Claims — June 13, 2023

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

Vendor Publication Report

Woodbury County

Payment Date Range:

06/13/2023 – 06/13/2023

ABcreative Inc 501041 DPNC outdoor learning 15,580.00

Access Systems Lease 105258 SHARP COPIER 175.59

Agriland FS Inc 98943 LP Contract Fee 135.00

Ahlers & Cooney PC 101156 Services for Summit 1,053.64

Alignment Pros 98980 Tires, Parts, & Labor 994.78

Amazon Capital Service 500176 Microphone system/BL 195.96

American Legion Pos 105506 Anthon Little Courthouse 35.50

Andresen***, Michael 105727 Clothing Allowance 23.34

Arthur Gallagher Risk Management 100804 Crime Policy 4,946.00

Associates For Psychiatric 101002 MHMH031490 800.00

AT&T Mobility Air Cards 1,631.75

B & B Cleaning Spec 43751 Janitorial service for DPNC 1,450.00

Baker, Michael P PHD 16850 Professional Services 230.00

Bedrock Gravel Inc 100541 Hauling 2 loads of boulders 472.50

Beeson, Gary 104306 Anthon Little Courthouse 200.00

Bekins Fire & Safety 501039 9109 – Fire extinguish 97.05

Bomgaars 27646 Animal Control-Maintenance 232.48

Boyer Trucks Sioux 103752 New Equipment #405 347,890.00

C W Suter & Son Inc 86382 9102 – Drain leak repair 604.60

Cadwallader***, William 103692 Clothing Allowance 113.01

Century Business Products 45076 Maintenance Contracts 116.11

Centurylink 911 Circuits 173.38

Certified Testing 55502 Percolation test/LS campgrounds 776.00

Chesterman CO Water 599.31

CHN Garbage Service 501043 Garbage 1,080.00

Christensen, Ashley 500174 Mileage Reimbursement 28.95

Cincinnati Insurance 103860 Liability 1,575.00

Clark, Pamela 103902 Mileage Reimbursement 27.64

Clausen***, Robert 103466 Clothing Allowance 240.00

Cole Papers Inc 500417 910X – Custodial supplies 1,153.69

Cornhusker Int Trucks 437 Bolts #201 49.39

Correctionville Bldg Center 61849 Cement D-50 405.19

Cummins Sales and Service 105345 Generator PM Anthon 3,678.46

Davison Fuels & Oil 500060 Gasoline – Moville 2,584.40

Delta Dental of Iowa 962 Weekly Dental Wire 3,742.89

Dixon Constr Co 68900 L-B(B64)–73-97 237,304.59

Drilling Morningside 70899 Medication 1,165.74

Driven Auto Body LLC 501110 Sheriff’s Office Liability 5,426.14

Dunwell LLC 103002 9102 – Vibration isolation 18,425.78

Eakes Office Solution 105329 Office Supplies 76.72

Electronic Engineer 75647 Radio repairs for siren radios 3,352.63

Electronic Services 501127 Tyler interface with Iowa Land 624.06

Empire Excavation 501029 FEMA #2 FINAL 2022 Flood 47,761.68

Fedex 81003 Postage 10.26

FiberComm 99390 Phone 3,674.76

Finish Line Fuels 500727 Gas and Vehicle 30,578.66

Five Star Awards 104593 Memorial plaques- swing 246.25

Gill Hauling Inc 100935 Garbage service-MY23/DPNC 141.00

Gill Hauling Inc 500533 9102 – Garbage service 1,757.98

Gordon Flesch Company 500181 MV & Tax Maintenance 307.92

Graffix Inc Spatulas 8,325.74

Graham Tire Co (SC) 95956 Tire Repair #200 57.00

Hair, Daniel 500524 Mileage Reimbursement 37.47

Healy Welding 101752 Parts, Labor, Welding 1,942.25

Hired Gun Enterprises 501034 Professional Services 1,000.00

Holiday Inn (DM-Fleur) 298000 Travel 901.60

Home Depot Pro 105875 9102 – Plungers 313.21

Hornick City of 112900 Water 75.64

IACCVSO 101959 IACCVSO Dues FY24 Wood 50.00

Innovational Water 105182 9101 – Hydronic manage 682.00

Innovative Benefit 105492 Weekly Flex Benefits 4,907.53

Iowa Information Inc 1757 Hay bid ad.-Moville Record 36.00

Iowa Law Enforcement 118798 Civil Service Commission 175.00

Istate Truck Center 103383 Filters #932 474.38

Jacks Uniforms & Equipment 121600 Uniforms 2,674.75

Jebro Inc AMZ Materials 1,146.69

Jimenez***, Candela 1104 Work Comp 255.07

John Deere Financial 103342 Parts #234 88.94

Joy Auto Supply Inc 127342 Parts, Filters, Oil, Anti-freeze 376.18

Kars Detail Center Lettering 150.00

Klass Law Firm LLP 1785 J/M Matters 427.75

Kopal, Joe 105343 Retirement Frames 135.00

L G Everist Inc 281374 Crushed quartzite 191.92 ton 5,540.27

Language Link Interpreting 36.99

Loffler Companies 500177 HR Printer Contract 710.66

Long Lines LTD (Sgt 182816 Internet at Dakota LEC 176.41

Mail House 148553 Postage & Metering Contract 1,531.45

Marx Dust Control 500274 Dust Control-158th & Benton.. 4,424.00

Menards Equipment Maint 416.33

Metal Culverts Inc 158327 CP-2023 Culvert Pipe 16,187.52

Meyer Bros Colonial 159000 ME Transport 1,000.00

Mid American Energy 159813 9102 – Electric/natural 12,502.70

Midwest Honda Suzuki 102021 Tires & disposal/Kubota 490.24

Midwest Wheel Parts #201 235.34

Millborn Seeds Inc. 500911 Grass Seed 92.50

Motorola Solutions 103202 Service Jul_Sept 2023 38,512.78

Moville, City of 167600 Water, garbage & sewer 51.72

Murphy Tractor Oil #214 204.96

National Academies 98469 EMD-Q Rose 2072154 220.00

National Assn Cnty 1316 Robinson – NACVSO Basic Benefit 700.00

National Sheriffs Assn 170875

Void -251.00

New Cooperative Inc 104730 Propane 896.73

Novak***, Kiely 501133 Clothing Allowance 164.44

Novelty Machine & Supply 175801 9106 – Bell & Gossett 6,446.00

Oden Enterprises 102180 L-B(B64)–73-97 53,774.14

One Office Solution 104853 Office Supplies 883.53

P & W Garage 100123 Tire Repairs #402, #41 90.00

Pathology Medical 1859 Autopsy Fees 15,383.73

Pestbusters Inc 500040 Pest control service-MY23 100.00

Petersen Oil Co Diesel 25,885.04

Pinnacle Performance 105288 Parts & Labor #930 5,942.95

Pitney Bowes (Pittsburgh 99291 Acct 10630655/Postage 171.96

Pitney Bowes Bank 500888 Postage – BOS 701.34

Plumbing & Heating 189296 Sink faucet/SB 407.91

Productivity Plus Account 104845 Acct #402480/Chainsaw 22.32

Rapid Assault Tools 501136 Safety Equipment 10,392.00

Record Printing & Copy 194837 Challenge Postcards 103.00

Robertson Implement Parts 143.04

S & S Equipment Inc 100686 Filters/McCormick tractor 127.74

Schneider Geospatial SOFTWARE MAINTENANCE 3,540.00

Schneider Geospatial 101237 BEACON CONTRACT 3,618.00

Secretary of State Notary 270.00

Security National Bank 208797 910X – Credit card 611 9,205.38

Service Construction 100829 Saw Tile D54 & Franklin 387.60

Silverstar Car Wash 500401 9108 – Truck (3) wash 29.97

Singing Hills Auto 104619 Car Washes 495.00

Sioux City Journal 102790 Legal Publications 1,695.99

Sioux City Treas (447) 213400 9101 – Water/sewer MY2 2,607.49

Sioux Laundry Inc 214615

Laundry 3,554.46

Siouxland Sod LLC 501135 Sod installation/BL concess 2,400.00

Sooland Bobcat 218771 Skid Steer Rental 275.00

Steffen Truck Equipment 105183 Labor #201 554.64

Summit Food Service 500010

Food 23,975.16

Thiesen, Thomas 105267 Mileage Reimbursement 18.34

Truax Co (New Hope) 1335 Parts for Truax drills 258.01

Turner, Doyle K. 501092 Mileage Reimbursement 30.26

UHY Advisors Mid-Atlantic 500984 ARPA Consulting Fees 425.00

US Bank (STL-MO) 101339 May 2023 Statement 4,732.77

UST Testing Service 99704 Monthly Tank Stick Readings 600.00

Vakulskas Law Firm, PC 104904 MHMH029318 2,029.50

Verizon Connect Fleet 500622 GPS Equipment & Rental 1,218.05

Vriezelaar, Tigges, Edgington, 206567 MHMH031326 210.80

Watson Furniture Group 105887 Furniture repairs 49.18

Weaver***, Tyler 500239 Clothing Allowance 233.01

Wellmark Blue Cross 1503 Weekly Medical Fees 119,156.30

Western Iowa Telephone 248000 Telephone 480.19

Wiatel Western Iowa 104550 911 circuits 1,750.05

Woodbury Cnty Rec 254200 Tower utilities 1,217.01

Woodbury County Emergency 104689 Tax Allocation 12,002.56

Grand Total: 1,169,616.44

Published in The Record

Thursday, June 29, 2023