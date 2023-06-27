Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — June 13, 2023

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

JUNE 13, 2023

TWENTY-FOURTH MEETING

OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were Bittinger II, Nelson, Taylor, Radig, and Ung by phone. Staff members present were Heather Satterwhite Van Sickle, Executive Secretary/Public Bidder, Melissa Thomas, Human Resources Director, Dennis Butler, Finance and Budget Director, and Michelle Skaff, Deputy Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

Motion by Taylor second by Nelson to approve the agenda for June 13, 2023. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Bittinger to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the June 06, 2023 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $1,111,848.87. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution setting the public hearing and sale of parcel #894726135002, 3223 11th St.

RESOLUTION #13,626

NOTICE OF PROPERTY SALE

WHEREAS Woodbury County, Iowa was the owner under a tax deed of a certain parcel of real estate described as:

Lots Eight (8), Nine (9), Ten (10), and Eleven (11) in Block Nineteen (19) Long View Addition to Sioux City, Woodbury County, Iowa (3223 11th Street)

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa as follows:

1. That a public hearing on the aforesaid proposal shall be held on the 27th Day of June, 2023 at 4:35 o’clock p.m. in the basement of the Woodbury County Courthouse.

2. That said Board proposes to sell the said parcel of real estate at a public auction to be held on the 27th Day of June, 2023, immediately following the closing of the public hearing.

3. That said Board proposes to sell the said real estate to the highest bidder at or above a total minimum bid of $408 plus recording fees.

4. That this resolution, preceded by the caption “Notice of Property Sale” and except for this subparagraph 4 be published as notice of the aforesaid proposal, hearing and sale.

Dated this 13th Day of June, 2023.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution setting the public hearing and sale of parcel #894726135001, 3223 Ω 11th St.

RESOLUTION #13,627

NOTICE OF PROPERTY SALE

WHEREAS Woodbury County, Iowa was the owner under a tax deed of a certain parcel of real estate described as:

Lots Twelve (12), Thirteen (13), and Fourteen (14) in Block Nineteen (19) Long View Addition to Sioux City, Woodbury County, Iowa (3223 Ω 11th Street)

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa as follows:

1. That a public hearing on the aforesaid proposal shall be held on the 27th Day of June, 2023 at 4:37 o’clock p.m. in the basement of the Woodbury County Courthouse.

2. That said Board proposes to sell the said parcel of real estate at a public auction to be held on the 27th Day of June, 2023, immediately following the closing of the public hearing.

3. That said Board proposes to sell the said real estate to the highest bidder at or above a total minimum bid of $423 plus recording fees.

4. That this resolution, preceded by the caption “Notice of Property Sale” and except for this subparagraph 4 be published as notice of the aforesaid proposal, hearing and sale.

Dated this 13th Day of June, 2023.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve the lifting of tax suspension for petitioners who failed to re-certify their income or income does not qualify for continued tax suspension. Copy filed.

To approve the appointment of Katrina Hoogendyk, P/T Operations Officer-Paramedic, Emergency Services Dept., effective 06-26-23, $25.00/hour. Job Vacancy Posted 5-3-23. Entry Level Salary: $25.00/hour.; the separation of Charity Allen, P/T Youth Worker, Juvenile Detention Dept., effective 06-26-23. Resignation.; the promotion of Timothy McCormick, District Foreman, Secondary Roads Dept., effective 06-26-23, $3,056.66/bi-weekly (FY 24 Wage). Promotion from Equipment Operator to District Foreman.; the reclassification of Frederick Beckman, Sheriff Deputy, County Sheriff Dept., effective 07-01-23, $38.30/hour, 9.9%=$3.46/hour. Per CWA Deputy Sheriff Contract agreement, from Senior to Master Class due to 7 years employment and 10 years Military service.; the reclassification of Eric Smith, Sheriff Deputy, County Sheriff Dept., effective 07-01-23, $38.30/hour, 9.9%=$3.46/hour. Per CWA Deputy Sheriff Contract agreement, from Senior to Master Class due to 7 years employment and Bachelorís Degree.; and the appointment of Kimberly Greco, Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 07-05-23, $23.97/hour. Job Vacancy Posted 2-6-23. Entry Level Salary: $23.97/hour. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign the Authorization to initiate the hiring process for P/T Youth Worker, Juvenile Detention Dept. AFSCME Juvenile Detention: $21.41/hour (FY 24 wage); Clerk II, County Attorney Dept., AFSCME Courthouse: $18.68/hour (FY 24 wage); and Legal Secretary III, County Attorney Dept., AFSCME Courthouse: $22.63/hour (FY 24 wage). Copy filed.

To schedule dates & times for 3 public hearings for proposed Zoning Ordinance Text Amendments to temporary heavy construction services uses from prohibited uses to conditional uses in the General Commercial and Highway Commercial Zoning Districts: Aggregate crush & screen (temporary); asphalt mixing (temporary); and concrete mixing (temporary) for 7/11/23 at 4:45 p.m., 7/18/23 at 4:45 p.m., and 7/25/23 at 4:45 p.m. Copy filed.

To approve property tax refund Charlene Peterson for parcel #894711327008, 4020 Madison St., in the amount of $147.39. Copy filed.

To approve the contract amendment with Midwest Monitoring and Surveillance. Copy filed.

To approve the underground utility permit for Denny Stubbs. Copy filed.

To approve the permit to work in the right of way for Mike Miltenberger. Copy filed. Carried 5-0.

Information was presented by James Fisher, City of Moville, on Moville Frontage Road improvements.

Joe Robinson, Moville, Brett Hayworth, Moville, Mark Nahra, Woodbury County Secondary Roads presented information related to the proposal.

Motion by Taylor second by Nelson to receive information documents from Mayor Fisher. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by Bittinger to expense ARPA 13 funding for furniture, fixtures, and equipment not to exceed $941,000. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Nelson to increase the hourly rate of pay for township bookkeeping duties to $20/hour beginning July 1, 2023. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by Nelson to approve an agreement with Neapolitan Labs to provide a Township Page on the Woodbury County website not to exceed $1,250.00 to be funded from gaming. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by Bittinger to approve to require Woodbury County Township Clerks provide a bond of $20,000. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by Nelson to approve up to $52,089.00 in gaming revenue for Emergency Services Director Scott Mitchell and Building Services Director Kenny Schmitz to utilize for budgeted repairs/replacements. Carried 4-0, Radig abstained. Copy filed.

Reports on committee meetings.

Doyle Turner, Moville, addressed the board regarding intergovernmental communication.

Board concerns.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until June 20, 2023.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

