Anthon City Council Minutes — June 26, 2023

Anthon City Council

JUNE 26, 2023

CALL TO ORDER & ROLL CALL: Mayor Lisa Petersen called the regular meeting of the Anthon City Council to order on June 26, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. Council members in attendance: Paul Lansink (by phone), Barb Benson, Tony McFarland and John Kuhlmann. Absent: Ross Baldwin.

ROLL CALL & AGENDA: Motion by Benson, seconded by McFarland, to approve the meeting agenda. Carried 4-0.

PUBLIC HEARING ON PROPOSAL TO ENTER INTO AN ELECTRIC REVENUE LOAN AGREEMENT: Motion by Lansink second by Kuhlmann to open the public hearing. There were no comments received for or against the proposal to enter into an electric revenue loan agreement. Mayor Petersen declared the public hearing closed.

RESOLUTION 2023-6-2 TAKING ADDITIONAL ACTION ON PROPOSAL TO ENTER INTO AN ELECTRIC REVENUE LOAN AGREEMENT AND AUTHORIZING THE USE OF A PRELIMINARY OFFICIAL STATEMENT FOR THE SALE OF BONDS: After due consideration and discussion motion by McFarland second by Lansink to approve Resolution 2023-6-2.

ROLL CALL VOTE

Ross Baldwin – ABSENT

Barb Benson – AYE

Jonathon Kuhlmann – AYE

Paul Lansink – AYE

Tony McFarland – AYE

REVIEW AND ACCEPT BID FOR 1989 GMC POLE TRUCK – Motion by Lansink second by McFarland to accept the bid from Wade Nelson for $1000.00. All ayes. Motion carried.

ELECTRICAL PROJECT – REVIEW AND APPROVE UNDERWRITING AGREEMENT WITH DA DAVIDSON – Motion by McFarland second by Benson to approve the underwriting agreement with DA Davidson.

ROLL CALL VOTE

Ross Baldwin – ABSENT

Barb Benson – AYE

Jonathon Kuhlmann – AYE

Paul Lansink – AYE

Tony McFarland – AYE

FIRESIDE LIQUOR LICENSE RENEWAL – Motion by Benson second by Kuhlmann to approve the renewal of the Liquor License for Fireside – All ayes. Motion carried.

APPROVE RESOLUTION 2023-6-3 AUTHORIZING THE TRANSFER OF FUNDS – Motion by McFarland second by Kuhlmann to allow the budgetary transfers. All ayes. Motion carried. Local Option Sales Tax to General $42350; Local Option Sales Tax to Water fund $34650.00; Employee Benefit Fund to General Fund $4211.53 and Emergency fund to General Fund $3633.93.

SANITARY SERVICES RATE INCREASE – Consider Sanitary Services request to amend the current Sanitary Services Agreement to voluntarily increase City’s rates paid to Sanitary Services due to Sanitary Services increased landfill costs – Motion by Kuhlmann second by McFarland to approve the rate increase but would require a new agreement with Sanitary Services to reflect the rate increase. All ayes. Motion carried.

ORDINANCE #106 – Introduce Ordinance #106 – An Ordinance Amending the Code of Ordinances of the City of Anthon, IA by Amending Provisions Pertaining to Collection Fees for Solid Waste – Motion by Lansink second by McFarland to amend ordinance #106 by amending the sanitary collection rate to increase $1.54 per house per month to $17.04 per month per house. All ayes. Motion carried.

CONSIDER MOTION TO SUSPEND THE RULES requiring that an ordinance be voted on for passage at two council meetings prior to this meeting with respect to Ordinance #106 – Motion by Kuhlmann second by McFarland to suspend the rules and waive the second and third reading of amending Ordinance # 106. All ayes. Motion carried.

CONSIDER MOTION FOR FINAL PASSAGE AND ADOPTION WITH RESPECT TO ORDINANCE #106 – Motion by McFarland second by Benson to approve Ordinance #106 with the new collection rate. All ayes. Motion carried.

APPROVE ELECTRIC REVENUE BOND PAYMENT – Motion by McFarland second by Kuhlmann to approve the $30495.50 bond payment due to Iowa State Bank. All ayes. Motion carried.

IN OTHER BUSINESS THE COUNCIL DISCUSSED:

• Nuisance Property

• Spraying for gnats

There being no further business, the council adjourned upon motion by Kuhlmann second by Lansink.

Lisa Petersen, Mayor

Anita Brandt City Clerk MMC, IACMC

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 6, 2023