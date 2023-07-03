Kingsley City Council Minutes — June 19, 2023

Kingsley City Council

June 19, 2023

The Kingsley City Council met in regular session on June 19, 2023. Those present were Mayor Bohle, Councilmen Beelner, Jasperson, Rolling, Baker and Bohle.

The agenda was approved on motion by Beelner, seconded by Bohle, all voted aye, motion carried.

Public Forum: None

Wage Review: Sitzmann, Jantz, Sadler, Slota, Book, Edwards, Culler and Graves will all receive six (6) percent raises effective July 1, 2023. Sadler will also receive an additional 5.5% upon completing all his certification for Water 1 & 2 and Wastewater 1 & 2.. Raises were approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye, motion carried. All employees will be given July 3rd as a paid day off this year.

Rates for law enforcement for the day of Ragbrai (July 23, 2023) were set at $52.00 per hour.

North bound lane of Main St. from 1st St. to 3rd St. will be closed on Friday for repair work.

Discussion was held on the proposed Fire/Ambulance building. Would like to start dirt work by mid-September with concrete work in October. An agreement with I&S from Storm Lake is being discussed concerning the engineering of the building.

Nuisances: Ed Holdcroft property has been red tagged and attempts have been made to contact the executor about the condition of the property. Also discussed 222 Rutland St. More on this at the July 5th meeting.

Motion to adjourn by Jasperson, seconded by Bohle, all voted aye, motion carried.

Rick Bohle, Mayor

ATTEST: Vicki Sitzmann

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 6, 2023