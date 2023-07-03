Michael “Mike” Harman

Michael T. Harman, 84, of Kingsley, passed away June 27, 2023.

Services were held July 1, 2023 at the Kingsley United Methodist Church, Kingsley. Burial followed in the Kingsley Cemetery, with military rites. Rohde Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Michael was born February 5, 1939, in Le Mars, IA, the son of James and Margaret (Case) Harman. He attended Tilden Township country school and Union Consolidated School before graduating from Marcus High School in 1957.

Following graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he served as a Seabee until his honorable discharge in 1962. Mike returned home and farmed near Marcus, IA, then near Kingsley, IA.

Mike was united in marriage to Marsha Lindgren on December 30, 1972, in Kingsley. He later worked as a carpenter for Ken Kuchel Construction in Kingsley, IA, then at Mercy Medical Center in Sioux City, IA, as a carpenter until his retirement.

Mike was a member of the Kingsley United Methodist Church, Cosmos Lodge No. 470 A.F. and A.M. and Kingsley Chapter # 171, Order of Eastern Star. He was a Past Master of Cosmos Lodge No. 470 and Past Worthy Patron of Kingsley Chapter #171 OES. Mike was on the advisory board for Kingsley Rainbow Assembly #154 and served as both Rainbow Dad and District Dad. He served for many years on the board of Kingsley UMC.

He actively followed his grandchildren in their many activities. Mike will be lovingly remembered for his sense of humor and his kindness.

Mike is survived by his wife, Marsha, Kingsley, IA, daughters, Susan (Craig) Pedersen, Lawton, IA, Sandy (Brent) Reinking, Kingsley, IA, Heather (Chris) Nissen, Kingsley, IA, Holly Harman, Sioux City, IA, and Heidi (Casey) Jacobsen, Sioux City, IA, grandchildren Brad (Tiffany) Pedersen, Hogan Harman, Cole Reinking, Noah Pedersen, Harrison Nissen, Allison Reinking, Kelynn Jacobsen, Jackson Nissen, Owen Jacobsen, Easton Nissen, Annabelle Jacobsen, Grayson Nissen, Hudson Nissen, and Margaret Jacobsen, great-grandchildren, Jacen and Elliot Pedersen. Also surviving are his sister, Bernice Dixson, Marcus, IA, and his sister-in-law, Laura Staber, Boone, IA.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents, James and Margaret Harman, in-laws, Art and Ardith Lindgren, siblings, Frances (Milford) Hayden, Eunice (Ed) Delaney, Jim (Natalie) Harman, and brothers-in-law, Jake Dixson and Mark Lindgren.

Memorials may be directed to the family for later distribution. In lieu of flowers, please consider participating in a local blood drive; Mike appreciated the donated blood he received while in the hospital.