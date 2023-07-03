Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

June 20, 2023

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in Courthouse Boardroom on June 20, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. All members of the Board of Supervisors were present except Craig Anderson. All votes following are a roll call vote of an aye per each board member, unless otherwise indicated. Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the 6/20/23 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by VanOtterloo, to approve the minutes from the 6/13/23 meeting. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve the claims from 6/20/2023. Motion Carried.

Motion by VanOtterloo, seconded by Horton, to approve the one-year liquor license renewal to Tucker Hill Vineyards. Motion Carried.

Jordan Metzger was present to discuss options for additional heat in the Courtroom. Option #1 for $26,700 was to add additional wall heat units on the divider wall in the courtroom and Option #2 for $25,670 was to remove the current heat units and replace them with a new model that will produce more heat and will be installed in the same location that they current are, on the outside walls. The consensus of the Board of

Supervisors was to proceed with Option #2. Jordan will contact MidWest Mechanical to submit cost share options for this upgrade to the County.

The meeting was adjourned by Chairman Kass at 10:40 am.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Plymouth County Board Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 6-20-2023

Addept Media Hometowner ad 55.00

AgriVision Equipment Group parts 109.99

Noel Ahmann mileage 226.25

City of Akron UTILITIES 76.86

Akron Hometowner PUBLICATIONS 114.00

Akron Lumber fencing 466.54

Alpha Wireless annual maintenance 2961.00

Craig Anderson mileage 350.00

Arnold Motor Supply PARTS.. 192.24

Amy Augustine mileage 32.75

Bauer Built TIRES & TUBES.. 792.00

Chris Beeck Conservation mtg mileage 104.80

Bentson Pest Control extermination services 100.00

Lonnie Bohlke cell phone allowance 30.00

Larry Bohnenkamp UTILITIES 120.00

Bomgaars supplies 468.45

Brian McKee Backhoe Services RBWA leak repair 630.00

Briar & Bow archery repairs 172.83

Robert B. Brock attorney fees 465.50

Tim Brown Conservation mtg mileage 131.00

Maxine M Buckmeier PC guardianship court fees 2187.50

Bugman Pest & Rodent Control pest control-2nd ave bldg 50.00

Builders Sharpening & Service supplies 14.96

C & R Supply sprayer parts 89.31

Carroll Construction Supply PARTS 1635.91

Cemcast Pipe & Precast CONCRETE PIPE 368.19

Chapman Overhead Door BUILDINGS 110.00

Chemsearch MISCELLANEOUS 1164.95

Coin Force outreach items 400.00

Cole Papers custodial supplies 259.35

CWD food supplies 1283.14

D.A. Davidson & Co. annual disclosure report 1000.00

Dell Marketing 3 computers..4679.97

Victoria DeVos misc. reimbursements 190.68

Electrical Automation 2nd ave. bldg. 710.00

Fareway food supplies 400.32

Fastenal custodial supplies 208.76

Stacey Feldman meeting expenses 454.65

Floyd Valley Healthcare contract 1651.82

Frericks Repair TIRES & TUBES 4171.67

Frontier phone 1465.52 Gary’s Carpet Service BUILDINGS 726.30

Genoa Healthcare inmate meds 89.49

Geo-Comm Corporation maintenance 2180.00

Get Branded 360 uniforms.. 1231.61

Gordon Flesch Company copier contract 524.83

Govconnection monitors 3714.95

Government Forms and Supplies plate envelopes 1625.00

Guth Laboratories supplies 93.90

Hardware Hank supplies 48.95

Lisa Harris Conservation mtg mileage 189.95

Jamie Hauser mileage 104.80

City of Hinton UTILITIES 123.15

Hinton Times PUBLICATIONS 35.00

Brent Hobson GROUNDS 660.00

Terry Hodgson UTILITIES 120.00

Horizon Distribution wash card 50.00

Gary Horton mileage 96.94

Insight Public Sector Sled internet email 7231.32

Interstate Battery System BATTERIES 428.85

Iowa County Attorney’s annual Prolaw 8570.00

Iowa Dept of Public Safety online warrants 3642.00

IOWA EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT Cots 1335.00

Iowa Information Inc. publications 1316.72

Iowa Prison Industries sign parts 953.04

ISAC conference registration 250.00

J & W Tankline fuel 3724.47

Jack’s Uniforms uniforms 2164.95

Greg Jeneary Conservation mtg mileage 176.85

Kellen Excavation GRANULAR 1665.45

Keltek Inc. parts 23.40

Kimball-Midwest Co PARTS 645.84

Colleen King menu review 234.00

Kunkel Cleaning cleaning services 1840.00

Le Mars Inn housing assist 180.00

City of Le Mars utilities 1325.10

Le Mars Agri Center grass seed/supplies 465.00

Le Mars Water Department EROSION CONTROL 94.50

Mail Services postage 7000.00

Max I Walker SHOP SUPPLIES 101.88

Menards grass seed repair 320.25

Meylor Chiropractic seasonal physical 65.00

MidAmerican Energy utilities 2414.29

Midwest Honda Suzuki batteries 399.90

Midwest Wheel PARTS 633.84

Mike’s Inc fuel 4704.47

Missouri LTAP SCHOOLS & MEETING FEES 65.00

Mpire Heating & Cooling HVAC labor 105.00

Mr Muffler tree planter tire 57.30

Northern Lights Foodservice food supplies 805.77

O.C. Sanitation Hillview garbage 569.42

Shawn Olson misc. reimbursements 1284.55

One Office Solutions supplies 436.13

Orange City Dentistry inmate med 79.00

City of Oyens UTILITIES 71.00

Pat Murphy Trust Account land payment 150,000.00

Kyle Petersen uniform 108.53

Ply Co Board of Health pass thru grant 569.59

Ply Co Sheriff transport 30.00

Ply Co Solid Waste Agency hauling/assessment 73720.45

Ply Co Treasurer flex benefit reimb 2025.63

Premier Communications phone 1959.77

Quality Lawn Care 2nd ave. lawn care 120.00

Quality Lube Center service 64.35

Red’s Printing postage envelopes 2733.67

City of Remsen UTILITIES 300.30

Tommy Rice MISCELLANEOUS 54.00

Richards Construction construction project 29179.67

Ritz Chiropractic SAFETY 165.00

Road Mach. & Supp. PARTS.. 215.92

Rolling Oil TIRES & TUBES 7697.63

Sapp Bros. unleaded fuel 4756.36

Scheels uniforms 89.99

Bob Schlesser Conservation mtg mileage 243.66

Schmillen Construction TILE & INTAKES-REIMB. 2450.00

Janet Schroeder Conservation mtg mileage 216.15

Sioux Commercial Sweeping MISCELLANEOUS 2227.50

Sioux Sales Company battery packs/uniforms 394.89

Siouxland Trailer Sales PARTS 121.58

Shelly Sitzmann cell phone, supplies 91.68

Solutions maint. agreement 49224.99

Stan Houston Equipment CHAINS & CABLES 24.97

State Medical Examiners medical examiner 4058.00

Luke Steeg OFFICE CLEANING 80.00

Matt Struve uniform 114.61

Mark D Sturgeon deposition 62.00

Ten Point Construction PORTLAND CEMENT CONCRETE 162,436.53

Thomson Reuters West CLEAR 252.79

Total Motors OUTSIDE SERVICE 571.83

Transit Works EQUIPMENT 14844.00

Union County Electric tower 86.00

UnityPoint Clinic SAFETY 42.00

USIC Locating Services locate service 257.19

Van’s Sanitation garbage pickup 318.73

Jaycee Vander Berg uniform.. 158.95

Verizon cell phones 204.36

Verus Corp firewall secure update 500.00

VISA misc Sheriff’s expenses 4935.47

Vogel Traffic Services PAVEMENT MARKINGS 4340.00

Wagner Auto Supply PARTS.. 290.80

WesTel Remsen trunkline 360.21

Western Iowa Tourism Region 2023 membership 500.00

Mark Wilson parts reimbursement 49.21

Ziegler Inc PARTS 7390.83

