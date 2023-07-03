Probate — Linda Georgesen

Public Notice

THE IOWA DISTRICT COURT FOR WOODBURY COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF LINDA GEORGESEN, Deceased

CASE NO. ESPR056950

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF ADMINISTRATOR AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Linda Georgesen, Deceased, who died on or about April 11, 2023:

You are hereby notified that on June 23, 2023 the undersigned was appointed administrator of the estate.

Notice is hereby given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of the mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.

Dated on 6/27/2023

Ronald Georgesen, Administrator of the Estate

801 Main Street, Apt. 326

La Crosse, WI 54601

Ryan D. Beardshear, ICIS#: AT0012530

Metcalf & Beardshear

232 Main Street, P.O. Box 454

Moville, IA 51039

Date of second publication

July 13, 2023

Probate Code Section 230

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 6, 2023

and Thursday, July 13, 2023