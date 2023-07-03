Trust Notice — James J. McElhany

Trust Notice

IN THE MATTER OF THE TRUST: James J. McElhany Revocable Trust

To all persons regarding James J. McElhany, deceased, who died on or about May 20, 2023. You are hereby notified that the trustee listed below is the trustee of the James J. McElhany Revocable Trust dated on April 1, 2009. Any action to contest the validity of the trust must be brought in the District Court of Woodbury County, Iowa, within the later to occur of four (4) months from the date of second publication of this notice or thirty (30) days from the date of mailing this notice to all heirs of the decedent settlor and the spouse of the decedent settlor whose identities are reasonably ascertainable. Any suit not filed within this period shall be forever barred.

Notice is further given that any person or entity possessing a claim against the trust must mail proof of the claim to the trustee at the address listed below via certified mail, return receipt requested, by the later to occur of four (4) months from the second publication of this notice or thirty (30) days from the date of mailing this notice if required or the claim shall be forever barred unless paid or otherwise satisfied.

Dated on June 6, 2023

Joel L. McElhany

1917 Hillcrest St.

Fort Worth, TX 76107

David L Updegraff #AT0003028, Attorney for Trustee

505 5th St., Suite 204,

Sioux City, Iowa 51101

Date of second publication:

July 6, 2023

Published in The Record

Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023