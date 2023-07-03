Trust Notice — Wallace G. Duncan
Legal Notice
Wallace G. Duncan Revocable Trust
To all persons regarding Wallace G. Duncan, deceased, who died on or about March 5, 2023. You are hereby notified Lois L. Duncan is the Trustee of the Wallace G. Duncan Revocable Trust as Amended and Restated on June 12, 2020.
Any action to contest the validity of the trust must be brought in the District Court of Woodbury County, Iowa, within the later to occur of sixty days from the date of second publication of this notice, or thirty days from the date of mailing this notice to all heirs of the decedent, spouse of the decedent, and beneficiaries under the trust whose identities are reasonably ascertainable. Any claim not filed within this period shall be forever barred.
Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the decedent or to the trust are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned trustees. Creditors having claims against the trust must mail them to the trustees at the address listed below via certified mail, return receipt requested. Unless creditor claims are mailed by the later to occur of sixty days from the second publication of this notice or thirty days from the date of mailing this notice, a claim shall be forever barred, unless otherwise allowed or paid.
Wallace G. Duncan Revocable Trust as Amended and Restated on June 12, 2020
By: /s/ Lois L. Duncan
Lois L. Duncan, Trustee
1016 Fir Street
Correctionville, IA 51016
/s/ Chad Thompson
Chad Thompson, Attorney for Wallace G. Duncan Revocable Trust as Amended and Restated on June 12, 2020
Thompson Law Office, LLP
P.O. Box 219
Kingsley, IA 51028
Published in The Record
Thursday, July 6, 2023
Thursday, July 13, 2023