Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — June 20, 2023

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

JUNE 20, 2023

TWENTY-FIFTH MEETING OF THE

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were Bittinger II, Nelson, Radig, and Ung; Taylor was absent. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Melissa Thomas, Human Resources Director, Dennis Butler, Finance and Budget Director, Joshua Widman, Assistant County Attorney, and Michelle Skaff, Deputy Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

Motion by Ung second by Radig to approve the agenda for June 20, 2023. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Ung second by Nelson to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the June 13, 2023 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $477,483.98. Copy filed.

To approve the separation of Imelda Aguilar, Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 06-12-23. Resignation.; the separation of Joel Yarte, Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 06-14-23. Resignation.; the reclassification of Charli Weaver, % Deputy, County Treasurer Dept., effective 06-26-23, $86,678.27/year, 6.6%=$5,417.39/yr. Increase from 75% to 80% Deputy.; and the separation of Alesha Hedrick, Legal Secretary, County Attorney Dept., effective 07-07-23. Resignation. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign the Authorization to initiate the hiring process for (2) Civilian Jailers, County Sheriff Dept. CWA: $23.97/hour (FY 24 Wage). Copy filed.

To approve the underground utility permit for WesTel Systems. Copy filed.

To approve an application for a 12-Month, Class C Retail Liquor License, with Sunday Service Sales privileges for Abu Bekr Shrine, effective 06/13/23 through 06/12/24. Copy filed.

To approve a 12-month Cigarette/Tobacco Permit for HCI Heritage Express Company, 1501 330th St., Sloan, Iowa, effective 07/01/23 through 06/30/24. Copy filed.

Carried 4-0.

Motion by Nelson second by Radig to approve the increase for EMS hourly employees’ personal day and vacation maximum earned hours benefits. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Information was presented by Shane Albrecht, The Baker Group, and Kevin Rost, Goldberg Architects, Kenny Schmitz, Building Services, and Ron Weick, Law Enforcement Authority, on funding allocations and LEC building services building construction. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to receive documents related to the LEC building services site. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Reports on committee meetings.

Doyle Turner, Moville, addressed the Board regarding concerns related to other counties activities regarding pipelines and his activities.

Board concerns.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until June 27, 2023.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 6, 2023