Woodbury County Supervisors — Notice of Public Hearings

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

NOTICE REGARDING PUBLIC HEARINGS, WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors will hold public hearings on the following item of business, hereafter described in detail, on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at 4:45 PM, Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 4:45 PM, and Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 4:45 PM or as soon as possible thereafter as the matter may be considered. Pursuant to Iowa Code Section 331.302, the second and third public hearings and readings may be waived by the Board of Supervisors. The ordinance may be adopted on July 11, 2023 or July 18, 2023 if the second and/or third readings are waived by the Board of Supervisors.

Said hearings shall be held at the Woodbury County Courthouse, 620 Douglas Street, Sioux City, Iowa, in the Board of Supervisors’ meeting room in the basement of the courthouse. Persons wanting to participate in the public hearings may attend in person during the meetings to comment.

Copies of said item may now be examined in the Woodbury County Auditor’s office in said Courthouse by any interested persons.

All persons who wish to be heard in respect to this matter should appear to participate in the aforesaid hearings.

Item One (1)

SUMMARY OF PROPOSED ZONING ORDINANCE TEXT AMENDMENTS: AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE TEXT OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY ZONING ORDINANCE TO AMEND PORTIONS OF SECTION 3.03.4 ENTITLED: LAND USE SUMMARY TABLE OF ALLOWED USES IN EACH ZONING DISTRICT. THE PROPOSAL IS TO REPEAL THE “PROHIBITED USES” FOR “AGGREGATE CRUSH & SCREEN (TEMPORARY),” “ASPHALT MIXING (TEMPORARY),” AND “CONCRETE MIXING (TEMPORARY),” IN THE GENERAL COMMERCIAL (GC) ZONING DISTRICT AND THE HIGHWAY COMMERCIAL (HC) ZONING DISTRICT AND REPLACE WITH “CONDITIONAL USES” FOR “AGGREGATE CRUSH & SCREEN (TEMPORARY),” “ASPHALT MIXING (TEMPORARY),” AND “CONCRETE MIXING (TEMPORARY),” IN BOTH THE GC AND HC ZONING DISTRICTS.

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 6, 2023