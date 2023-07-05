Woodbury Central School Board Agenda — July 10, 2023
Woodbury Central Community School
Regular Board Meeting
Woodbury Central Library
Moville, Iowa
7:30 p.m.
July 10, 2023
1. Opening
a. Call to order
b. Roll call
c. Approve or amend the agenda
d. Approve minutes
e. Approve bills
2. Visitor/Community Comments
3. Hearing on Transfer of Funds to Flexibility Account: Move to August 14, 2023 at 7:30 pm
4. Approve Transfer of Funds to the Flexibility Account: Move to August 14, 2023
5. Policies and Procedures
a. Review Board Policy (changes necessary to comply with new legislation)
b. Review Board Policy: Series 500
c. Notification of Open Enrollment In
d. Notification of Open Enrollment Out
6. Personnel:
a. Accept resignations
b. Insurance for head cook and secretaries
c. Offer/Adjust contracts
i. MS Language Arts/Reading
ii. MS Special Education
iii. HS Mathematics
iv. Elementary Lead Team
v. Para Professional
vi. Home School Assistance
vii. Assistant Technology
7. Building/Grounds/Transportation:
a. Update on summer projects
b. Approve change orders
8. Board Items
a. Approve investments
b. Approve depositories
c. Appoint Secretary/Treasurer for 2023-2024
d. Approve Sharing Agreements
e. Appoint school attorney and negotiations agent
f. Approve fees
g. Approve Substitute Teacher Pay
h. Approve stipends
i. Administrative/Nurse Teaching
ii. Involuntary Transfer
iii. Assigned additional teaching
i. For the Good of the Cause
9. Adjourn