Moville Council — July 5, 2023

Moville City Council

Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Mayor Jim Fisher calls the meeting to order at 5:31 pm. Roll Call: Tom Conolly, Bret Hayworth, Joel Robinson, and John Parks are present. Paul Malm connects via phone. Parks motions to approve the agenda, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Conolly motioned to approve minutes from the last meeting, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Robinson motioned to approve the Utility Billing trial balance, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Council reviewed the following permits: Jeff Butzke at 210 S. 2nd Street turned in a permit to build a shed; the permit was not approved at the meeting but is being reviewed by the Building Inspector. Council also reviewed a fence permit for Smith at 427 Ash. Council reviewed and stated they would approve the permit once Smith receives permission from the property owner to the West as the fence will be on the property line. Guests include Chad Thompson, Andrew Anderson, Jerry Sailer, Dan Ryan, Pert Degan, Stee Maxwell, Gene Wink and Pam Clark.

During open forum Dan Ryan gave an overview of dog issues he is having in his neighborhood. He is asking what can be done to help remedy the situation. Robinson requested that a formal letter be sent to the dog owner to inform them of the ordinances regarding dog(s) at large. Stee Maxwell discussed the state of the Senior Center and structural concerns. He noted that they would need to work on the building and financial assistance will most likely be necessary in the future. Grants and other funding sources were discussed as the group is working on updating their non-profit status.

Chief Jerry Sailer gave a Fire Department update. He noted there were three calls they responded to last month; vehicle rollover, assist on an ambulance call, and a vehicle fire in a garage. Police Officer Anderson did not have an update for the Council.

Council reviewed the 28E agreements for the Building Inspector. Hayworth motioned to approve $65/hour for inspection services provided through 28E agreements, seconded by Conolly. Motion carries.

Dave Christiansen has been offered the Code Enforcement Officer/Inspector position and let the council know he was excited to accept the position. There was discussion about using the old Police Department truck for transportation; at this time the truck will stay unmarked.

Attorney Chad Thompson stated he was reviewing ordinances regarding fences around pools.

Property assessments for snow removal charges were reviewed. Resolution 2023-16 Assessment of snow removal charges for Guts Goodknight. Motioned by Hayworth to approve, seconded by Parks. Motion carried.

Property assessments for snow removal charges were reviewed.

Resolution 2023-17 Assessment of snow removal charges for Casey’s Marketing Co. Motioned by Hayworth to approve, seconded by Conolly. Motion carried.

Resolution 2023-18 Assessment of snow removal charges for Everhart Apartment, LLC. Motioned by Hayworth to approve, seconded by Robinson. Motion carried.

Resolution 2023-19 Assessment of snow removal charges for Everhart Apartment, LLC. Motioned by Conolly to approve, seconded by Parks. Motion carried.

Resolution 2023-20 Assessment of snow removal charges for Everhart Apartments, LLC. Motioned by Parks to approve, seconded by Conolly. Motion carried.

Resolution 2023-21 Assessment of snow removal charges for Robert and Cynthia Everhart. Motioned by Conolly to approve, seconded by Parks. Motion carried.

Resolution 2023-22 Assessment of snow removal charges for Robert and Cynthia Everhart. Motioned by Parks to approve, seconded by Robinson. Motion carried.

A motion to approve a liquor license permit application for the Meadows was motioned by Hayworth, seconded by Parks. Motion carried.

A motion to approve a liquor license permit application for Casey’s General Store was motioned by Hayworth, seconded by Robinson. Motion Carries.

There was a council discussion regarding naming the MYRA softball/baseball fields after a resident. Hayworth will be looking into a potential procedure to name the complex.

Council comments and concerns were discussed. Mayor Jim Fisher stated it they will need to look at re-codifying ordinances as many have been updated.

With no further business Robinson motioned to adjourn at around 6:57 pm and Conolly seconds. All ayes, motion carries-meeting closed.

Megan Cross, Deputy City Clerk

Jim Fisher, Mayor

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 13, 2023