Moville Council — June 26, 2023

Moville City Council Meeting

Monday, June 26, 2023

Due to expecting no quorum at the meeting regularly scheduled for June 21st, the meeting was moved to tonight’s date. Mayor Fisher calls the meeting to order at around 5:30 pm. Roll Call: Paul Malm joins via Zoom; John Parks, Bret Hayworth, Joel Robinson and Tom Conolly are present. Malm motions to approve agenda, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Hayworth motions to approve the minutes from the last meeting, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Robinson motioned to approve the claims for the month, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Conolly motions to approve the May Treasurer’s report, seconded by Hayworth. Ayes, motion carries.

Council reviews the fence permit from Sharon Mrla of 323 Jackson. Conolly motions to approve this fence permit application and allow the fence to be built on the City alley property line, seconded by Hayworth. Ayes, motion carries.

Guests present include Chad Thompson (left at around 7:15 pm), Joe Barnes and Mike Weaver. Mike Benson and daughter arrived later in the meeting and left shortly after Open Forum.

During Open Forum, resident Michael Benson posed concerns about his neighbor’s fence around the pool having missing sections and creating safety issues. Attorney Thompson volunteered to check into current ordinances and will update and follow up with Benson.

Interim Police Chief Joe Barnes gave a Police Department update. He has declined the positon of Police Chief and the council asks him to start the search for a new Police Chief. Council gave recommendations on what specifics to advertise regarding experience and salary for hiring a new Police Chief. Public Works Superintendent Mike Weaver gave a Public Works update. He would like to hire a company to come grind our large concrete pile. Amos Parr has returned an estimate to grind it at $6.50/ton and we currently have approximately 2500 ton to grind. Hayworth motions to hire Amos Parr to grind the concrete, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries.

Conolly motions to approve the second reading of Ordinance 2023-1 amending Wastewater rates, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Hayworth motions to waive the third reading of Ordinance 2023-1 amending

Wastewater rates, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Hayworth motions to approve final adoption of Ordinance 2023-1 amending Wastewater rates, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Conolly motions to approve the second reading of Ordinance 2023-2 amending Storm Sewer rates, seconded by Hayworth. Ayes, motion carries. Robinson motions to waive the third reading of Ordinance 2023-2 amending Storm Sewer rates, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Robinson motions to approve final adoption of Ordinance 2023-2 amending Storm Sewer rates, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Hayworth motions second reading of Ordinance 2023-3 amending Garbage and Landfill rates, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Robinson motions to waive the third reading, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Hayworth motions to approve final adoption of Ordinance 2023-3 amending Garbage and Landfill rates, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries.

At around 6:47 pm, Robinson motions to enter closed session pursuant to Iowa Code Section 21.5(1)(c). At around 7:15 pm Robinson motions to leave closed session, seconded by Hayworth. Ayes, motion carries. No action taken. Robinson motions to approve Township Fire Protection and Emergency Response Services contracts, seconded by Hayworth. Ayes, motion carries. Council reviews Audit Request for Proposals for 3 years of reviews; Hayworth motions to approve the RFP and send it out, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries.

No action on Ordinances for Code Enforcement position. The hiring committee has done interviews and recommends Dave Christensen for the position of Code Enforcement Officer/Inspector. Hayworth motions to hire Christensen, seconded by Parks. Roll call vote: Hayworth, Aye; Parks, Aye; Robinson, Nay; Malm, Nay; Conolly, Aye. Motion carries.

Council requests Fisher reach out to Christensen and offer the job contingent of review and signing of the employment contract details. No action on 28E’s with other towns. Will continue work on that after final employment contract is signed. Council considers Resolution 2023-23 approving payroll rates effective July 1, 2023. New rates are as follows: Annually = Mike Weaver $75,317.33; Hourly = Pat Smith $28.94, Mike Ofert $25.12, Casey Cooke $24.15, Jodi Peterson $27.30, Megan Cross $22.26, Joseph Barnes $25.73. Hayworth motions to approve Resolution 2023-23 approving payroll rates effective July 1, 2023, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries.

Council considers Resolution 2023-24 End-of-Year Transfers. Hayworth motions to approve transfer of $283,885 from TIF to Debt Service, $235,238 from LOST to General, $52,045 from General to Debt Service and $125,656 from Employee Benefits to General, seconded by Robinsons. Ayes, motion carries.

Council considers Pay Request # 5 and final approval of all retainage to Mark Albenesius, Inc. for work done on the Frontage Road project. Hayworth motions to approve this payment, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries.

Council discussed annexation of properties along Frontage Road from Fair to Humbolt. No action taken. Council considers cigarette license permit applications from Dollar General, Casey’s and the 4-Way Stop and Shop.

Robinson motions to approve these 3 permits, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. At around 7:1 pm Robinson motions to open the Public Hearing on FY 2022-23 Budget Amendment # 1 approval and adoption. No one present had any comments or concerns, and none were received before the meeting. At around 7:42 pm Robinson motions to close the Public Hearing, seconded by Hayworth. Ayes, motion carries. Council considers Resolution 2023-25 Final approval and adoption of FY 2022-23 Budget Amendment #1. Robinson motions to approve, seconded by Hayworth. Ayes, motion carries. No action on weed / mowing ordinance, or fence ordinance.

Mayor and Council concerns and comments were discussed. With no further business Conolly motions to adjourn around 7:50 pm and Robinson seconded. All ayes, motion carries-meeting closed.

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk

Jim Fisher, Mayor

REVENUES

NAME MTD BALANCE

GENERAL TOTAL 49,085.77

ROAD USE TAX TOTAL 41,878.72

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS TOTAL 5,206.67

LOCAL OPTION SALES TAX TOTAL 28,531.34

TAX INCREMENT FINANCING TOTAL 136.61

TIF LMI TOTAL 3,536.29

WATER TOTAL 22,389.46

SEWER TOTAL 20,902.96

STORM WATER TOTAL 1,407.44

TOTAL REVENUE BY

FUND 173,075.26

CLAIMS REPORT: Vendor Checks: 5/19/2023-6/26/2023 Payroll Checks: 5/19/2023-6/26/2023

AM CONSTRUCTION SUPPLY CONCRETE/ASPHALT 899.98

AMAZON ANNUAL LOGMEIN PRO SUBSCRIPTION 349.99

MOVILLE AMBULANCE SQUAD ANNUAL CONTRIBUTION 2,500.00

ARLINGTON TOWNSHIP CEMETERY CONTRIBUTION 10,000.00

BOMGAARS SUPPLIES AND MATERIALS 533.48

CASEY COOKE MEALS AT TRAINING 50.00

CENTRAL IOWA DISTRIBUTING SUPPLIES AND MATERIALS 1,229.00

COLLECTION SERVICES CENTER CHILD SUPPORT 688.14

CHN GARBAGE SERVICE INC MONTHLY GARBAGE HAULING 7,522.77

CITY OF MOVILLE – CAFETERIA CAFETERIA 937.20

CITY OF MOVILLE – WATER WATER BILL 300.00

CLARK’S HARDWARE SUPPLIES AND MATERIALS 29.97

DAVE MRLA CCTR DEPOSIT RENTAL 100.00

DIAMOND VOGEL PAINT PAINT SUPPLIES 1,267.15

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH WATER TESTING 56.00

DAKOTA SUPPLY GROUP WATER SUPPLIES 4,858.67

EARL MAY NURSERY & GARDEN CENTER PARKS – FLOWERS 282.88

ECHO GROUP INC. SUPPLIES 194.31

EMILY REINKING LIFEGUARD SUITS REIMBURSE 74.96

FELD FIRE FIRE DEPT. EQUIPMENT 2,290.00

AT & T MOBILITY ACCOUNT 287291043045 580.78

GCC ALLIANCE CONCRETE CO CONCRETE PROJECT.. 2,045.00

GILL HAULING INC. GARBAGE TONAGE 2,251.20

GRAFFIX INC. CLOTHING 325.00

HACH COMPANY CHEMICALS 177.66

HAWKINS INC. WATER CHEMICALS 4,244.44

HYDRAULIC SALES & SERVICE CO VEHICLE MAINT. 37.02

IA MUNICIPAL WORKERS COMP ASSOC WORKERS COMP PREMIUM 2,821.00

IPERS IPERS 10,100.67

IRS FED/FICA TAX 14,614.00

KNIFE RIVER STREET PATCH 961.35

LINDBLOM SERVICES TOILETS MOVILLE DAYS 500.00

LOWE’S PICKLEBALL NET ADJUSTER EQUIP 38.96

MARK ALBENESIUS, INC. FINAL PAY/RETAINAGE FRONTAGE 37,429.95

MID-AMERICAN ENERGY ELECTRIC 6,424.67

MIDWEST ALARM COMPANY, INC COMM CENTER ALARM 89.25

MIKE OFERT MEALS AT TRAINING 50.00

NUTRIEN AG SOLUTIONS SUPPLIES 2,052.81

PETRIONA PABLO CCTR DEPOSIT RETURN 100.00

PETTY CASH POOL STARTUP MONEY 150.00

PLUMBING & HEATING WHOLESALE PLUMBING PARTS 525.07

POSTMASTER POSTAGE 262.01

WOODBURY COUNTY REC ELECTRIC 932.80

IOWA INFORMATION INC. PUBLICATION 335.71

AMERICAN RED CROSS POOL SUPPLIES

REHAB SERVICES ROOT CUTTING TO CLEAN LINE 985.00

SAM’S CLUB CONCESSIONS 1,355.90

SECURITY NATIONAL BANK MAIN ST / S 2ND/RIDGE II BOND 163,340.75

SECURITY NATIONAL BANK BOND/INTEREST-RIDGE 33,655.00

SHELLY SCHAEUBLE CLOTHING ALLOWANCE 76.44

SIOUX CITY FOUNDRY REBAR – STREETS 2,677.30

SIOUX CITY SKATEBOARD ASSN. SKATE PARK DEMONSTRATION 500.00

SPEEDY ROOTER PLUMBING SEWER MEMORIAL PARK/ MAIN ST. 2,370.06

STATE REVOLVING FUND LIFT STATION BOND 65,160.00

STAPLES OFFICE SUPPLIES 149.34

TREASURER STATE OF IOWA STATE TAX 2,386.81

SUNNYBROOK FLOWER POT SUPPLIES 790.29

TIME MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS TIME CLOCK SOFTWARE.. 36.00

WAL-MART POOL SUPPLIES 60.89

WEBSITES TO IMPRESS, LLC WEBSITE 240.00

WELLMARK BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD WELLMARK BCBS 2,162.10

WEX BANK FUEL 1,987.79

WIATEL PHONE & INTERNET 1,548.97

WTR SOLUTIONS, LLC SONAR IMAGING LAGOONS 700.00

==============

Accounts Payable Total 401,396.49

Invoices: Paid 298,211.39

Invoices: Scheduled 103,185.10

Payroll Checks 52,015.23

==============

Report Total 453,411.72

==============

CLAIMS FUND SUMMARY Payroll Checks: 5/19/2023-6/26/2023

FUND/NAME AMOUNT

001 GENERAL 145,143.65

110 ROAD USE TAX 50,839.42

200 DEBT SERVICE 150,806.55

600 WATER 48,834.02

610 SEWER 17,848.08

612 LIFT STATION UPGRADE 39,940.00

————————————————-

TOTAL FUNDS 453,411.72

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 13, 2023