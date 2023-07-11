Moville Council — Ordinances 2023-1, 2023-2 and 2023-3

Moville City Council

ORDINANCE NO. 2023-1

An Ordinance amending Chapter 99 Section 99.01.

Be it ordained and enacted by the City Council of the City of Moville, Woodbury County, Iowa, as follows:

Section 1. Amending Chapter. Chapter 99 Section 99.01 shall read as follows:

99.01 SEWER SERVICE CHARGES REQUIRED. Each customer shall pay sewer service charges for the use of and for the service supplied by the municipal sanitary sewer system in accordance with the following:

(Code of Iowa, Sec. 384.84)

1. Metered Water Service.

A. First 1,000 gallons of water used each month @ $20.69 (minimum bill).

B. All over 1,000 gallons of water used each month @ $2.23 per 1,000 gallons.

C. Non-Metered Water Service. Each non-metered customer shall be charged a flat rate of $37.13 per month.

D. Mobile Homes. Each individual mobile home in a mobile home park will be assessed $26.52 per month. The charge will be billed to the owner of the mobile home park.

Section 2. Repealer. All ordinances or parts of ordinances in conflict with the provisions of this ordinance are hereby repealed.

Section 3. Effective Date. This ordinance shall be in effect on July 1, 2023 and after its final passage, approval and publication as provided by law.

First Reading: June 7, 2023

Second Reading: June 26, 2023

Third Reading: waived

Passed by the Council and approved this 26th day of June, 2023.

City of Moville

Jim Fisher, Mayor

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 13, 2023

Moville City Council

ORDINANCE NO. 2023-2

An Ordinance amending Chapter 100 Section 100.03.

Be it ordained and enacted by the City Council of the City of Moville, Woodbury County, Iowa, as follows:

Section 1. Amending Chapter. Chapter 100 Section 100.03 shall read as follows:

100.03 CHARGES AND FEES. A charge is established against all real property within the City, except vacant residential lots, for the Storm Water and Drainage System. Funds derived from the charge shall be used for operation, maintenance and repair, permitting fees and compliance as required by Federal EPA regulations, reserve capital costs, and debt service of the Storm Sewer and Drainage System. The rates for the operation and maintenance of the storm water management facilities shall be collected by imposing a monthly rate on each residential, commercial, industrial or other user within the City. Such charges and fees shall not exceed the actual costs of operation, maintenance, acquisition, extension, and replacement of the City’s system, the costs of bond repayment, regulation, administration, and services of the City. The fee for each property shall be based on the lot area. The fee shall be determined as follows:

Parcel Size Monthly Fee

Up to 10,000 square feet $1.59

10,001 to 20,000 square feet $2.11

20,001 to 40,000 square feet $3.17

40,000 to 80,000 square feet $4.22

80,000 square feet and larger $5.28

Section 2. Repealer. All ordinances or parts of ordinances in conflict with the provisions of this ordinance are hereby repealed.

Section 3. Effective Date. This ordinance shall be in effect on July 1, 2023 and after its final passage, approval and publication as provided by law.

First Reading: June 7, 2023

Second Reading: June 26th, 2023

Third Reading: waived

Passed and approved by the Council on this 26th day of June, 2023.

City of Moville

Jim Fisher, Mayor

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 13, 2023

Moville City Council

ORDINANCE NO. 2023-3

An Ordinance amending Chapter 106 Section 106.08.

Be it ordained and enacted by the City Council of the City of Moville, Woodbury County, Iowa, as follows:

Section 1. Amending Chapter. Chapter 106 Section 106.08 shall read as follows:

COLLECTION FEES. The collection and disposal of solid waste as provided by this chapter are declared to be beneficial to the property served or eligible to be served and there shall be levied and collected fees for the same, in accordance with the following:

(Goreham vs. Des Moines, 1970, 179 NW 2nd, 449)

1. Schedule of Fees. The fees for solid waste collection and disposal service, used or available, for each residential premises and for each dwelling unit of a multiple-family dwelling with alley or curb pickup are $13.30 per month for collection of one large sized container each week. In addition to the monthly fee, there shall be a landfill fee of $5.90 per month.

In the event that alley or curb pickup for any residence is not feasible, the City Clerk is hereby empowered to enter into an agreement with such resident for any additional charge to be paid by such resident for any other location of pickup that may be agreed upon.

2. Payment of Bills. All fees are due and payable under the same terms and conditions provided for payment of a combined service account as contained in Section 92.04 of this Code of Ordinances. Solid waste collection service may be discontinued in accordance with the provisions contained in Section 92.05 if the combined service account becomes delinquent, and the provisions contained in Section 92.08 relating to lien notices shall also apply in the event of a delinquent account.

Section 2. Repealer. All ordinances or parts of ordinances in conflict with the provisions of this ordinance are hereby repealed.

Section 3. Effective Date. This ordinance shall be in effect on July 1, 2023 and after its final passage, approval and publication as provided by law.

First Reading: June 7, 2023

Second Reading: June 26, 2023

Third Reading: waived

Passed by the Council and approved this 26th day of June, 2023.

City of Moville

Jim Fisher, Mayor

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 13, 2023