Probate — Linda Georgesen
Public Notice
THE IOWA DISTRICT COURT FOR WOODBURY COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF LINDA GEORGESEN, Deceased
CASE NO. ESPR056950
NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF ADMINISTRATOR AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Linda Georgesen, Deceased, who died on or about April 11, 2023:
You are hereby notified that on June 23, 2023 the undersigned was appointed administrator of the estate.
Notice is hereby given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of the mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.
Dated on 6/27/2023
Ronald Georgesen, Administrator of the Estate
801 Main Street, Apt. 326
La Crosse, WI 54601
Ryan D. Beardshear, ICIS#: AT0012530
Metcalf & Beardshear
232 Main Street, P.O. Box 454
Moville, IA 51039
Date of second publication
July 13, 2023
Probate Code Section 230
Published in The Record
Thursday, July 6, 2023
and Thursday, July 13, 2023