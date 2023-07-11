Trust Notice — Wallace G. Duncan

Legal Notice

Wallace G. Duncan Revocable Trust

To all persons regarding Wallace G. Duncan, deceased, who died on or about March 5, 2023. You are hereby notified Lois L. Duncan is the Trustee of the Wallace G. Duncan Revocable Trust as Amended and Restated on June 12, 2020.

Any action to contest the validity of the trust must be brought in the District Court of Woodbury County, Iowa, within the later to occur of sixty days from the date of second publication of this notice, or thirty days from the date of mailing this notice to all heirs of the decedent, spouse of the decedent, and beneficiaries under the trust whose identities are reasonably ascertainable. Any claim not filed within this period shall be forever barred.

Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the decedent or to the trust are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned trustees. Creditors having claims against the trust must mail them to the trustees at the address listed below via certified mail, return receipt requested. Unless creditor claims are mailed by the later to occur of sixty days from the second publication of this notice or thirty days from the date of mailing this notice, a claim shall be forever barred, unless otherwise allowed or paid.

Wallace G. Duncan Revocable Trust as Amended and Restated on June 12, 2020

By: /s/ Lois L. Duncan

Lois L. Duncan, Trustee

1016 Fir Street

Correctionville, IA 51016

/s/ Chad Thompson

Chad Thompson, Attorney for Wallace G. Duncan Revocable Trust as Amended and Restated on June 12, 2020

Thompson Law Office, LLP

P.O. Box 219

Kingsley, IA 51028

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 13, 2023