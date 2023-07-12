Page 8 — Newly Remodeled Oto Park is Gathering Spot By Editor | July 12, 2023 | 0 The newly-renovated Oto Park provides a great gathering place. Read Lori Berning’s story on page 8 of The Record. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Page 12 — L-B Falls, K-P Triumphs in District Baseball July 12, 2023 | No Comments » Page One — Bronson 4th of July Photos; RAGBRAI; 250-Year-Old Oak Tree July 12, 2023 | No Comments » What’s Cooking on Page 2 — Lemon Pretzel Dessert July 12, 2023 | No Comments »