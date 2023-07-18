Anthon Council — July 10, 2023

Anthon City Council

July 10, 2023

CALL TO ORDER & ROLL CALL: Mayor Lisa Petersen called the regular meeting of the Anthon City Council to order on July10, 2023 at 5:30 PM. Council members present: Benson, Lansink, Baldwin, and Tony McFarland at 7:42. Absent: John Kuhlmann. Also present: Karen Newman, Cindy Curtin and Jeff Collins.

AGENDA: Motion by Lansink, seconded by Benson, to approve the meeting agenda removing item #10. Carried 4-0.

PUBLIC COMMENTS: Cindy Curtin talked with the council about the length of time fireworks can be shot off in town.

POLICE REPORT – The Woodbury Sheriff’s Department updated the council on the recent happenings in the county.

CONSENT AGENDA: Motion by Lansink, seconded by Baldwin, to approve the consent agenda All ayes. Motion carried. a. minutes of June 12 & 26, 2023 meeting; b. financial reports as filed; c. allow bills/claims presented:

CLAIMS REPORT

ANTHON MINI MART FUEL 7/2022 TO 6/2023 $9,603.72

AT&T MOBILITY PHONE $180.38

BOMGAARS SUPPLY INC FAUCET/SHOP TOWELS $62.98

CENTER POINT LARGE PRINT LIBRARY MATERIALS $139.62

CENTURY LINK PHONE $84.19

COCKBURN BRENDA CATALYST GRANT 1ST DRAW $60,000.00

CORRECTIONVILLE BUILDING CENTER PLYWOOD $119.26

MATTHEW CURTIN CONTRACT $470.83

DAVID HOAGLUND REBATE $3,109.21

DELTA DENTAL DENTAL INSURANCE $184.46

IRS FED/FICA TAX $3,887.92

FIRST NATIONAL BANK OMAHA LEAGUE CONFERENCE $527.12

FOUNDATION ANALYTICAL LAB INC. ANALYSIS LEAD & COPPER $429.00

GILL HAULING INC. LANDFILL FEES $65.00

HAMANN TRUCKING LLC HAUL ROCK $1,056.30

HAWKINS INC CHLORINE $20.00

ANNIE HEATH JANITORIAL CONTRACT $195.00

HEIDMAN LAW FIRM LEGAL $2,065.00

I & S GROUP, INC. OPERATOR SERVICES $975.00

IA DEPT OF NATURAL RESOURCES ANNUAL WA SUPPLY FEE $59.97

IOWA LEAGUE OF CITIES DUES $616.00

IOWA ONE CALL LOCATES $18.90

IOWA STATE BANK BOND PAYMENTS $30,495.50

IPERS IPERS $3,639.07

JAMES TRIMPE REBATE $1,750.00

JASON KOLLUM SUMMER PROGRAM $50.00

JASON SPROCK REBATE $75.00

JEO CONSULTING GROUP INC. ENGINEERING FEES $575.00

JOY AUTO PARTS FILTER $29.41

KEVIN YOCKEY REBATE $1,500.00

LONG LINES PHONE $390.68

MENARDS SIOUX CITY NEW DOOR LOCK & FLOOR MATT- LIBRARY $201.49

METERING & TECHNOLOGY SOL WATER METERS $877.45

NIPCO L & G LOAD CONT. SWITCHES $20,865.00

DEBBIE O’CONNELL SHELTER HOUSE CLEANING $180.00

TREASURER STATE OF IOWA STATE TAX $784.84

QUILL OFFICE SUPPLIES.. $198.97

JOANNE L REIMERT MILEAGE REIMBURSEMENT $21.95

RICK’S COMPUTERS INC WORK ON COMPUTER $204.99

SIMPCO DUES $436.13

SUANN STINES ADULT FICTION + NON-FICTION $53.66

TERRY CLARKSON EXCAVATING BACKHOE – WATER LEAK $300.00

THE RECORD PUBLISHING $36.00

WELLMARK BLUE CROSS/SHIELD IA INSURANCE $5,503.09

WIMECA POWER BILL $33,003.04

WESCO SUPPLIES $312.00

WOODBURY COUNTY REC ELECTRICAL WORK $500.00

Accounts Payable Total..$186,222.05

Payroll Checks $19,290.49

***** REPORT TOTAL ***** $205,512.54

DISBURSEMENT SUMMARY – General – $81654.01; Road Use Tax – $4660.74; Water Fund – $13083.11; Sewer Fund –$ 8024.25; Electric Fund – $98090.43.

RECEIPT SUMMARY – General – 122624.53; Road Use Tax – $8413.65; Employee Benefits – $60.08; Emergency Fund – $79.52; Local Option Tax – $8937.86; Debt Service – $742.82; Water Fund – $55917.56; Sewer Fund – $9335.82; Electric Fund – $54966.51.

ELECTRICAL PROJECT

• Resolution authorizing the use of a preliminary official statement for the sale of Electric Revenue Bonds, Series 2023. Motion by Baldwin second by Lasink approving the above resolution. All ayes. Motion carried.

• Resolution authorizing early redemption of electric Revenue of Electric Revenue Capital Loan Notes Series 2009B – motion by Lansink second by Baldwin. All ayes. Motion carried.

ALLYSON DIRKSEN – LEGAL – Ms. Dirksen reported she is working on the agreement for the Anthon Community Center. She also said she is waiting to hear from the USDA on the 500 E. Main property.

FREESE PROPERTY – Following discussion motion by Benson second by Lansink to pursue abandonment of property following the property being red tagged last week. All ayes. Motion carried.

BUILDING PERMIT – FENCE –Motion by Lansink second by Baldwin to approve the application as long-as the property owner conforms to the City of Anthon, Code of Ordinances with a two foot set-back from property lines. All ayes. Motion carried.

JANITORIAL CONTRACTS – Motion by Lansink second by Baldwin to approve raising both Anne Heath and Debbie O’Connell to $20 per hour for cleaning City Hall and the Shelter House. All ayes. Motion carried.

BIDS FOR CAMERAS @ CITY HALL – Motion by Lansink second by Baldwin to table this matter until the August meeting so more research can be done. All ayes. Motion carried.

MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING – IOWA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE – Motion by Lansink second by Baldwin to approve the Memorandum of Understanding for the Setoff Program. All ayes. Motion carried. This program allows cities to submit delinquent utility accounts against income tax refunds.

COUNCIL & STAFF COMMENTS – Council member Benson asked about junk/abandoned vehicles

• Maintenance Supervisor Jeff Collins talked with the council about the bid he received from BlackTop Service for Seal Coating and Asphalt. The council wants a bit more clarification from Blacktop Service then will make a decision on street work.

• Mr. Collins also reported on the bids received for cleaning and painting the water tower. More bids will be sought and reported back to the council.

• City Clerk Anita Brandt

There being no further business the council adjourned upon motion by Lansink second by Baldwin. All ayes. Motion carried.

Mayor Lisa Petersen

ATTEST: City Clerk Anita Brandt, IACMC/MMC

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 20, 2023