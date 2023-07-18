Bronson Council — July 11, 2023

Bronson City Council

July 11, 2023

Bronson City Hall Chambers

Meeting called to order at 6:00 PM by Mayor Jason Garnand. Council members answering roll: Jeff Keleher, Brandi Jessen, Dave West, and Jamie Amick. Attorney Ryan Beardshear was present.

Woodbury County Sheriff’s report. Were not present to give their report.

Visitors: Dusty Mathey and Kyle from Camp High Hopes were present. Have made plans for a poker run, band and auction on August 19th. Dusty would like to close off the same streets as he does for biker nights. There was a motion from Councilwoman Jessen and a second from Councilman Keleher, with all council present voting yes, to allow the streets to be closed off.

Reports:

Ambulance: Nick was not present to give his ambulance report.

Water/Sewer: Nick was not present to give his report.

Maintenance: CJ was present. Will show Cahill Kirkpatrick how to power wash bridge and gazebo and then stain it. Councilman West said the LED lights on the bridge at the park are broken at one end. He will call Mid States Electric to see if they can come and fix. There is a hole in the culvert at 3rd and Elm. CJ will get some quotes to fix it. Pothole on Locust needs to be fixed also. New rope for city hall flag is in. CJ will get it put up. No quotes yet on concession stand doors. Door at shelter house needs fixed. No quotes for shelter house footings. Councilman West will try and get more.

Minutes: There was a motion from Councilwoman Jessen and a second from Councilman Amick, with all council present voting yes, to approve the minutes for the June 20th regular meeting.

REVENUES DISBURSEMENTS

BY FUND BY FUND

General

855.74 6474.67

Ambulance

418.31 3825.17

Garbage

2462.61 1558.22

Road Use Tax

4532.58 1754.38

Local Option Sales Tax

4653.22 3166.66

ARPA

8.26 0.00

Water (operating)

6171.62 5855.32

Water (sinking fund)

3019.33 29928.75

Sewer

2830.63 1748.73

Debt Service

3166.66 1583.33

MAY TOTAL REVENUE..$28,118.96

MAY DISBURSEMENTS..$55,895.23

There was a motion from Councilman Amick and a second from Councilman Keleher, with all council present voting yes, to approve the Treasurer’s financial report.

Bill was presented from RTI for $6591.74 for new server. There was a motion from Councilman Amick and a second from Councilman West, with all council present voting yes, to take money from ARPA account to pay the bill.

Treasurer Junge would like to combine insurance fund and general operating fund. There was a motion from Councilman West and a second from Councilwoman Jessen, with all council present voting yes, to combine the two funds.

BILLS FOR APPROVAL FOR JULY 2023 MEETING:

ACCO chlorine $358.90

Bomgaars flowers/keys to shelter house $195.16

CHN garbage $1558.22

Clerk Books training package $850.00

DNR Annual water supply fee $32.25

DSG overhead water fill repair at park $52.92

Flag Center new rope for city hall flag pole $76.80

ICAP 4th of July Bouncy house insurance $400.00

Iowa Info Media Group publications $118.56

Lindbloom 4th of July toilets $810.00

Menards power washer and stain $673.86

Menards door knob $45.97

Menards Trimline $15.49

Menards supplies $73.45

PCC ambulance billing $530.07

Re-imburse Cahill park/roads $25.66

Reimburse Monica misc $78.97

RTI monthly dues $49.00

SIMPCO membership $333.75

Wiatel phone bill $163.47

Woodbury County EMS assists $1200.00

There was a motion from Councilman Amick and a second from Councilman Keleher with all council present voting yes, to approve to pay the aforementioned bills.

Business:

1. More quotes for shelter house footing support: Councilman West will bring to next meeting.

2. 4th of July: There were 64 teams for bag tournament and the most they’ve ever had for mud volleyball. Talked about getting a 3rd pit.

3. ICAP grant: Clerk Jessen needed ideas on what to apply for the $1000.00 ICAP grant. Automatic post hole digger to use when replacing the wooden posts with steel posts for the stop signs around town. Maybe the $1000.00 could go towards fixing the shelter house footings.

4. Upcoming election: Mayor for 2 years and 2 Councilman members for 4 years is open.

Anything from Councilman Amick: no

Anything from Councilman Keleher: no

Anything from Councilwoman Jessen: no

Anything from Councilman West: no

Anything from Clerk Jessen: no

Anything from Treasurer Junge: no

Anything from Attorney Beardshear: no

Since there was no further business to discuss, there was a motion from Councilman Amick and a second from Councilman Kelher, with all council present voting yes, to adjourn the meeting.

Meeting was adjourned at 7:00 PM.

SIGNED BY:

Jason Garnand Mayor

SEAL:

ATTESTED BY:

Lindy Jessen, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 20, 2023