Correctionville Council — July 10, 2023

Correctionville City Council

Regular City Council Meeting – July 10, 2023

CALL TO ORDER: The Correctionville City Council met in Regular session on July 10, 2023, at the Correctionville City Hall. The meeting was called to order at 7:00 PM by Mayor Pro Tem Bob Beazley.

ROLL CALL: Council members answering roll: Bob Beazley, Ciara Alioth, Kourtnee Mammen, Dan Volkert and Adam Petty. Absent: Mayor Kathy Hoffmann. City Attorney was represented by Chad Thompson.

APPROVAL OF AGENDA: Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Petty to approve the agenda. Passed 5/0.

CONSENT AGENDA: Motion by Petty, 2nd by Alioth to approve the Minutes of the June 12, 2023, regular meeting. Bills as listed. Reports as filed. Passed 5/0.

PUBLIC FORUM – CITIZEN INPUT: Ken Bauer spoke regarding the possibility of advertising of business on the dog park fence. He would encourage that to happen. Bauer also asked if the bicycle lane around Correctionville was to be painted again. It is very faded.

NEW BUSINESS:

Sheriff’s Report – Deputy Rose reported there was a slight increase in the number of calls to Correctionville, but nothing out of the ordinary. There are still scam calls being made regarding people saying they are with the sheriff’s department and those they call have warrants out for their arrest. Just be aware this scam is still circulating. There was also a lengthy discussion on the rules regarding ATV/UTV/4-Wheelers. They are like any other vehicle, operated by a licensed driver and must be registered. They focus on stopping people if they appear to be underage drivers.

Pat Langschwager updated the council that mowing of properties has begun again. There were a few weeks without mowing. Also, the lagoons will be mowed and sprayed this month. There is approximately 50 acres of city property that is mowed. Questions were asked on the ally by The Brew. It is becoming damaged from semi traffic. It needs to be watched and seen if anything can be done to preserve it as much as possible for now.

Chief Jeff Wortman reported 15 calls of service for the ambulance and 1 call for the fire department in June. The old ambulance has been fixed and is ready to sell. Advertising will begin to try to get it sold. Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Petty to adopt Resolution 2023-34 approving new members Landon Gray and Paige Korver to the Correctionville Fire & Rescue. Roll call. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Petty, 2nd by Alioth approving the 28E agreement with the City of Moville who has hired an Inspector/Code Enforcement employee. Passed 5/0.

Dave Christiansen, City of Moville – Inspector introduced himself as the newly hired employee. He would like to suggest the city consider hiring a structural engineer to look at some of the older buildings downtown that appear to be falling apart. Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Petty to approve Dave to hire an engineer to look at our buildings. Passed 5/0. Dave also would like to have a sub-committee consisting of the Mayor, Dan Volkert, Adam Petty and Clerk Putzier. This committee will meet to discuss moving forward with houses and business properties in town.

Petty introduced the third and final reading of Ordinance 741-2023, an ordinance amending the code of ordinances by adding Chapter 161 Abandoned/Vacant Buildings. Motion by Petty, 2nd by Mammen to approve third and final reading of Ordinance 741-2023. Passed 5/0. Motion by Petty, 2nd by Alioth to adopt Ordinance 741-2023. Passed 5/0.

Austin Spahn, 200 Juniper Street – spoke regarding the right-of-way at his newly purchased property as there sits a garage and green space that are currently there and have been maintained by the property owner. He spoke to Woodbury County, and they advised that technically that land is the cities. After much discussion, the council agrees to allow Attorney Thompson and Austin Spahn to talk through the legal side of this and allow him to either purchase this piece of land or look at the city vacating it.

Motion by Petty, 2nd by Mammen to adopt Resolution 2023-35 setting time and place of public hearing to consider the sale of the property described as follows: Lots Two (2), Three (3), Four (4) and Five (5) in Block Two (2), Erwin’s Addition to Correctionville, in the County of Woodbury and State of Iowa. This is the old Liz’s Café Lot. The public hearing date is set for September 11, 2023, at 7:00 p.m., Council Chambers, 312 Driftwood Street, Correctionville, Iowa. Roll call. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Petty 2nd by Mammen to approve Change Order No. 1 – Business Park Development. This change order stems from the finding of large boulders not accounted for during this dirt phase of the construction. Amanda Goodenow – ISG, joined via telephone to explain this Change Order. The council would like them to use as many of the boulders as they can around the berm for the storm water storage basin. Whatever is left, the council would like the city to keep those rocks for future use. Passed 5/0.

Attorney Thompson reported that he did not have a minimum value yet for the lots for the Business Park Development. The Council discussed possible situations and time frames for the selling of the lots. The Council suggested Attorney Thompson reach out to ISG and advise them to get the lots plotted, so we can have legal descriptions established, which will make the pricing available. It was also discussed that the signage to advertise the lots for the Business Park was $400 per sign, The Council would like Clerk Putzier to move forward with ordering three signs. Also, they would like to have this potential sale of lots start in the Fall of 2023. Clerk Putzier will start looking into online advertising for these lots.

Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Petty to adopt Resolution 2023-36 setting time and place of public hearing to consider the sale of the property legally described as: Lot 3, Block 11, Gendreaus Second Addition to the Town of Correctionville, Woodbury County, Iowa. This is the 212 Ironwood lot. The public hearing date is set for August 14th, 2023, at 7:00 p.m., Council Chambers, 312 Driftwood Street, Correctionville, Iowa. Roll call. Passed 5/0.

Attorney Thompson reached out to the owner of 512 5th Street, the old high school, and he does not agree to extend our purchase agreement for another six months. A letter was sent on behalf of the city, stating the city no longer plans to move forward with the purchase agreement. Attorney Thompson will send a letter informing the owner of following the zoning ordinance.

Motion by Petty, 2nd by Mammen to adopt Resolution 2023-37 approving the transfer of funds in the amount of $3,145.00 from Sewer to Debt Service. Roll call. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Mammen, 2nd by Alioth to adopt Resolution 2023-38 approving the current wage increase for the library director and cleaning staff by 5%. Roll call. Passed 5/0.

OTHER BUSINESS:

Building Permits issued for June:

Dixon Construction Co., 1319 Hackberry St., a new office building.

Clerk Putzier informed the council that the Correctionville Golf Course will be borrowing picnic tables for a juvenile diabetes fund raiser this weekend. They will pick up and return the next day. Also, Putzier asked council if they would allow to have Carla Mathers volunteer her time to help in the office a few hours a day or as needed while the deputy clerk is on maternity leave.

ROBERT BEAZLEY, Mayor Pro Tem

APRIL PUTZIER, CMC, City Clerk

June June

Expenditures Revenues

General Fund

$91,314.43 $49,199.59

Road Use Tax

$9,569.47 $11,825.43

Employee Benefits

$1,047.93

Emergency

$83.19

Lost

$12,212.84

TIF

$4.11

Welsch

$7,229.57

Copeland Fund

$9.55

Library Memorial Fund

$112.87

Fire Dept. Fund

$250.00

Cemetery Manit.

$8.98

Debt Service

$92,522.12 $3,677.02

Ambulance

$60,512.49

Nelle Belle Development

$2,948.61 $1,100,000.00

Water Fund

$19,439.84 $10,194.74

Sewer Fund

$9,436.32 $15,028.23

Totals

$285,743.28 $1,210,884.05

IPERS $2,360.95 Ipers

Department Of Treasury $4,587.78 Federal

Iowa Dept Of Revenue $1,403.14 State Withholding Q2 2023

Iowa Dept Of Revenue $609.64 Wet Tax

Iowa Dept Of Revenue $557.53 Sales Tax

Iowa League Of Cities $806.00 Association Dues FY 23/24

USPS $189.12 Postage

United Healthcare $9,763.71 Health Ins

IA Div Of Criminal Invest $225.00 Background Checks (15)

ICAP $36,709.48 Liability Insurance

The Hoffman Agency $750.00 Liability Insurance

Bradley Siefke $100.00 Deposit Refund

Sam’s Club $481.18 Pool Concessions

MidAmerican $3,586.63 Electric

Correctionville Bldg Center $138.11 Library Window

Joel Volkert $952.00 Library Window

Absolute Inspection Services $1,260.51 Nuisance Abatement

ACCO $81.69 Pump Repair Parts

Amanda Curtin $6.07 Reimb Testing Bags

April Putzier $230.80 Mileage

AT&T Mobility $89.68 Phone

Badger Meter Inc $65.25 Beacon Meter Hosting

Corner Hardware $56.88 Parts

Correctionville Bldg Center $10.94 Gravel Dog Park

Feld Fire $1,676.98 Fire Extinguisher Inspection

Foundation Analytical $69.25 Testing

Gordon Flesch Company $90.31 Maintenance Agreement

Hawkins Inc $1,420.76 Chemicals

I & S Group, Inc. $13,566.22 Construction Admin

Iowa Dept Of Natural Resources $80.00 Wastewater Lagoon 1 Wright

Iowa DNR $84.28 Water Supply Permit

Iowa DOT $703.55 Paint

Jacobs Electric $1,503.15 Library/Pool

Joy Auto Supply Inc $355.83 Maintenance

Kaya Paris $50.00 Lifeguard Uniform

Latrinda Anderson $50.00 Lifeguard Uniform

Longlines $507.94 Phone

Menards $6.33 Supplies

New Cooperative, Inc $1,169.54 Fuel

Overdrive, Inc $460.86 Bridges Subscription Fy24

R J Thomas Mfg Co Inc $1,755.00 Garbage Can Receptacle X3

Randy Wright $98.25 Mileage

Rick’s Computers $359.00 Repairs

River Valley High School $65.00 Annual School Lease

Sanitary Services $15,451.00 Q2 2023 Garbage

Schwan’s Home Service $898.42 Concessions

Simpco $533.00 Membership Fees FY 23-24

Trees $1,202.00

Iowa Information Media Group Publishing $584.89

