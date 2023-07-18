City of Correctionville

ORDINANCE NO. 738-2023

An Ordinance amending Chapter 165 Sections 165.01 through 165.53.

Be it ordained and enacted by the City Council of the City of Correctionville, Woodbury County, Iowa, as follows:

Section 1. Amending Chapter. Chapter 165 Sections 165.01 through 165.53 shall be amended as follows:

Sections 165.01 through 165.54 shall read as follows:

CHAPTER 165

ZONING REGULATIONS

165.01 Purpose 165.30 A Agricultural District

165.02 Nature 165.31 R-1 Single-Family Residential District

165.03 Authority 165.32 R-2 Mixed Residential District

165.04 Definitions 165.33 R-3 Mobile Home Park District

165.05 Establishment of Districts 165.34 C Commercial District

165.06 Location and Boundaries of Zoning Districts 165.35 ML Light Industrial District

165.07 Rules for Interpretation of District Boundaries 165.36 HM Heavy Manufacturing District

165.08 Annexed Territory 165.37 PF Public Facilities District

165.38 PUD Planned Unit Development District

165.09 Zoning Affects Every Structure 165.39 Signs

165.10 Minimum Requirements 165.40 Nonconforming Buildings, Structures, and Uses

165.11 Accessory Buildings, Structures and Uses of Land

165.12 More Than One Principal Structure on Lot 165.41 Nonconforming Uses of Land

165.13 Required Yard Cannot Be Reduced or Used 165.42 Additional Requirements, Exceptions, Modifications

by Another Building and Interpretations

165.14 Conversion of Dwelling 165.43 Organization; Basis of Regulations

165.15 Yard and Parking Space Restriction 165.44 Mayor and City Council

165.16 Traffic Visibility Across Corner Lots 165.45 Board of Adjustment

165.17 Essential Services 165.46 Planning and Zoning Commission

165.18 Validity of Existing Building Permits 165.47 Zoning Administrator

165.19 Height Exceptions 165.48 Secretary of the Commission and Board of

165.20 Public Right-of-Way Use Adjustment

165.21 Fences 165.49 Variances

165.22 Proposed Use Not Covered 165.50 Appeals

165.23 Access Required 165.51 Use Exceptions and Other Powers of the Board

165.24 Application of Regulations of Adjustment

165.25 Bulk Requirements 165.52 Amendments

165.26 Dwelling: Minimum Size 165.53 Building Construction; Certificate of Zoning

165.27 Home Occupations Compliance

165.28 Warehouse Restrictions 165.54 Violations

165.29 FP Flood Plain District

165.01 PURPOSE. The various use districts created by this chapter and the various sections of this chapter are adopted for the purposes, among others, of:

1. Carrying out the Comprehensive Plan for the City.

2. Promoting the public health, safety, morals, comfort, general welfare, and preserving the natural, scenic, and historically significant areas of the City.

3. Helping to achieve greater efficiency and economy of land development by promoting the grouping of those activities that have similar needs and are compatible.

4. Encouraging such distribution of population, classification of land use, and distribution of land development throughout the City, which will tend to facilitate adequate and economic provision of transportation, communication, water supply, drainage, sanitation, education, recreation, and other public requirements.

5. Lessening or avoiding congestion in the public streets and highways.

6. Protecting against fire, explosion, noxious fumes, flood, panic, and other dangers in the interest of public health, safety, comfort, and general welfare.

7. Helping to ensure that all residential, commercial, and manufacturing structures, as well as other types of structures, will be accessible to firefighting and other emergency equipment.

8. Prohibit the formation or expansion of nonconforming uses of land, buildings, and structures that are adversely affecting the character and value of desirable development in each district.

9. Promoting the development of residential neighborhoods that are free of noise, dust, fumes, and heavy traffic volumes in which each dwelling unit is assured of light, air, and open spaces.

10. Helping to prevent land development activities which lead to roadside blight, and to minimize the effects of nuisance-producing activities.

11. Promoting and guiding the continued growth and expansion of the City while protecting the natural, economic, historic, and scenic resources of the City.

12. Conserving the taxable value of land and buildings throughout the City.

13. Defining the powers and duties of the Zoning Officer and other bodies, as provided herein.

165.53 BUILDING CONSTRUCTION; CERTIFICATE OF ZONING COMPLIANCE. No buildings shall hereafter be erected, reconstructed, or structurally altered, nor shall any work be started upon buildings until a construction permit for the work has been issued by the Zoning Administrator, which permit shall state that the proposed building complies with all provisions of this chapter. No change in the use of land or any change in use in an existing building other than for single-family dwelling purposes shall be made, nor shall any new building be occupied for any purpose other than a single-family dwelling or farming use until a certificate of zoning compliance has been issued by the Zoning Administrator. After final sign-off of the building permit by the Zoning Administrator, a certificate of zoning compliance will be issued.

165.54 VIOLATIONS.

1. Notice to Violators. If the Zoning Administrator finds that any provision of this chapter is being violated, the Administrator shall notify in writing the person responsible for such violations, indicating the nature of the violation and ordering the action necessary to correct it. The Administrator shall order discontinuance of illegal buildings or structures or of additions, alterations, or structural changes thereto; discontinuance of any illegal work being done; or shall take any other action authorized by this chapter to insure compliance with or to prevent violation or its provisions.

2. Responsibility. The owners or tenants of any building structure, land or part thereof and any architect, builder, contractor, agent, or other person who commits, participates in, assists in, or maintains a violation may each be charged with a separate offense and upon conviction suffer the penalties provided in this Code of Ordinances or by State law.

3. City Remedies. If any building or structure is erected, constructed, reconstructed, altered, repaired, converted, or maintained, or any building, structure, or land is used in violation of this chapter, the City may, in addition to other remedies, institute injunction, mandamus, or other appropriate lawful action necessary to prevent, correct, or abate such violation.

The adoption of this ordinance includes attached Appendix A and Zoning Map.

Section 2. Repealer. All ordinances or parts of ordinances in conflict with the provisions of this ordinance are hereby repealed.

Section 3. Effective Date. This ordinance shall be in effect after its final passage, approval and publication as provided by law.

First Reading: April 10, 2023

Second Reading: May 8, 2023

Third Reading: June 12, 2023

Passed by the Council on the 12th day of June, 2023 and approved this 12th day of June, 2023.

City of Correctionville

By: /s/ Kathy Hoffmann

Kathy Hoffmann, Mayor

Attest:

/s/ April Putzier

April Putzier, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 20, 2023