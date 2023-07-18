Cushing Council — July 5, 2023

Cushing City Council

July 5, 2023

Cushing City Hall – 200 Main St.

The regular meeting of the Cushing City Council was called to order at 6:30 p.m. by Mayor Don Joy Jr.

Council members present: Jerry Wittrock, Shawn Joy, Mary Tyler, Jesse VanHouten, Alex Rabbass

Also, present: Jodi Paris, Joe and Nancy Putensen, Pat and Matt Rogers, Earl Ellsworth

Motion by VanHouten, seconded by Tyler to approve consent agenda which includes:

1) Meeting agenda

2) June 6,2023 Minutes

3) Financial Statement & Budget Report

4) Claims as Presented

5) Building Permits

Motion passed 5/0.

Claims

CBC City Repair 234.86

Earl Ellsworth Hose Reel 74.89

Emergency Medical Ambulance Supplies 199.80

Foundation Analytical Lab Water testing 16.50

ACS Line Paint/City Supplies 766.17

Iowa Dept of Natural Resources Dues 25.31

Iowa Information Inc. Publishing 74.36

Iowa League of Cities Dues 375.00

Iowa Prison Industries Street Signs 1209.90

ISG Operator Services 525.00

Joy Auto Fire/City Repair Parts 1088.28

MCI Telephone 31.80

MidAmerican Electricity 1009.12

Nicole Huisinga Mileage/Swiffers 52.82

One Office Solution Printer ink/Envelopes 292.04

Overdrive Library Bridges 348.30

Petersen Oil Co. Fuel 449.74

REC Standpipe Electricity 131.84

Ricks Computers Printer Repair 95.60

Schaller Telephone Telephone 57.46

Simpco Dues 293.75

Stevenson Hardware Chainsaw/cleaner 285.97

Trivista Fire Truck Parts 630.24

Tyler Gebers Cemetery Mowing 800.00

Revenues by Fund:

General 4579.20

Library 2004.65

Road Use 2521.35

Water Fund 4679.31

Sewer Fund 3885.00

Solid Waste Fund 1798.75

Fire Fund 4620.00

Total Revenue: 24088.26

Sheriff’s Report. Report given.

Library Report. Report given.

Clerk Report. Report given.

City Maintenance. Council discussed tree trimming. Ellsworth will go ahead and trim around town. Motion made by VanHouten to purchase a new chainsaw, seconded by Rabbass. Motion carried 5/0.

Old 20 CDC.

Committee & Appointments.

Motion made by Joy to approve Reports as given. Seconded by Tyler. Motion carried 5/0.

Old Business

• Cemetery Purchase. Joe and Nancy Putensen discussed land and price with council. Motion made by Joy to purchase .71 acres for $10500, seconded by Rabbass. Motion carried 5/0. Clerk will contact lawyer to get paperwork.

• Insurance Values. Pat and Matt Rogers discussed raising valuations on city properties with council. Council will come up with some figures and send back to Pat.

General Business

• Old 20 Bar. Jodi Paris requested permission to hold a street dance. Council advised her to pick a date, and get back to them. She will move forward with her planning.

• Ash Trees. Clerk shared information from arborist. Council requested Ellsworth to meet up with arborist and walk through park to select which trees need to go.

• Elections. Clerk shared that the mayor and 2 council members are up for re-election. Papers are ready for anyone interested in running to pick up.

Resolutions

Ordinances

Next regular meeting has been set for Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at 6:30 p.m.

With no further business, motion by Rabbass, seconded by VanHouten to adjourn at 8:08 p.m.

Mayor Don Joy, Jr. ________

Attested by: ______________

City Clerk Nicole Huisinga

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 20, 2023