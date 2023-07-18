Kingsley-Pierson School Board Minutes & Bills — July 12, 2023

Kingsley-Pierson Community School

UNAPPROVED MINUTES OF A REGULAR MONTHLY MEETING OF THE KINGSLEY-PIERSON COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

July 12, 2023 — CONFERENCE ROOM – KINGSLEY

1. CALL TO ORDER

The meeting was called to order by President Collins at 6:00 a.m.

2. ROLL CALL

Present Members: Collins, Bubke, Haggin, Herbold and Plendl.

3. AGENDA

Motion was brought by Bubke, seconded by Plendl to approve the agenda. All voted aye, motion carried.

4. APPROVAL OF PREVIOUS MEETING MINUTES

Motion was made by Bubke, seconded by Haggin to approve the May 10th and the June 13th meeting minutes. All voted aye, motion carried.

5. SUMMARY LIST OF BILLS

Invoice details were emailed to the Board members before the meeting. The Board discussed the Burke Engineering invoice for lock replacement in the music room and concession stand. Motion made by Bubke, seconded by Plendl, to approve listed bills in the amounts of $288,699.23 from the General fund, $47,245.36 from schoolhouse, $13,562.00 from the Kingsley activity, $1,491.06 from the lunch fund and $295.00 from Pierson activity fund. All voted aye, motion carried.

6. FINANCIAL REPORT

Discussed the revenue and expenses for June and continue to finish up year-end reports. Federal revenue continues to be lower until the quarterly billing is received for Title funds and ESSER funds. Nolte, Corman & Johnson sent a rough draft of the FY22 audit. Motion by Bubke, seconded by Plendl to approve MidStates Bank’s agreement of an APY rate of 4.307%. The APY rate will be adjusted when ISJIT publishes their 30 day average APY rate as of the end of the month. The APY rate used will be equal to the 30 day ISJIT average less 50 basis points. All voted aye, motion carried.

Motion by Plendl, seconded by Haggin to approve the financial report. All voted aye, motion carried.

7. COMMUNICATIONS

Mr. Brand

The Pierson boiler replacement started in June and will be finished by the end of July. The MS schedule for reading and English have been revised for 8th grade. The MS 6th grade choir has been required in the past and in order to increase the numbers suggest combing the 6th, 7th and 8th grade as an elective. Motion by Haggin, seconded by Bubke to change the 6th grade requirement to take choir to being an elective and combing 6th-8th grade choir. All voted aye, motion carried.

Mr. Bailey

Congratulations to the Boys baseball team last night. Staffing – Music, Shop, MS English – All three positions we will be filled with LTS’s later in the meeting. In the 3rd grade class, we have two aide applicants for the position. Jenni Spooner and the teachers have a plan for reading and math to breakout the classroom into smaller sections. Family week is July 24-July 30. There is to be no school sponsored activities taking place. Simbli Board Solutions will be a website where our board policies may be viewed with a link from the KP website. TLC training will be in Des Moines on Thursday, July 13. This training for teachers and administration will be reimbursed by the Department of Ed.

8. OLD BUSINESS

None at this time.

9. NEW BUSINESS

Resignations: None at this time.

Contract Recommendations

Motion by Bubke, seconded by Plendl to approve Caityln Brand as a .5 FTE MS and .5 FTE HS Special Education teacher for the FY24 school year. All voted aye, motion carried.

Motion by Bubke, seconded by Plendl to approve Brittney Hansen as a LTS for Middle school Language Arts. All voted aye, motion carried.

Motion by Bubke, seconded by Haggin to approve Bill Seuntjens as a LTS .5 FTE for Shop. All voted aye, motion carried.

Motion by Plendl, seconded by Bubke to approve Jordyn Kooima as the CoHead JH Girls Volleyball coach. This position will be shared CoHead JH VB with Teena Dreckman. All voted aye, motion carried.

Motion by Bubke, seconded by Plendl to approve Tristen Jessen as the Head Cross Country coach. All voted aye, motion carried.

Motion by Bubke, seconded by Haggin to approve Kyle Trapp as a volunteer Football couch. All voted aye, motion carried.

Propane Bids

Motion by Herbold, seconded by Bubke to approve Mike’s Inc. propane bid at $1.049 p/gallon for the Pierson middle school. All voted aye, motion carried.

Level I Appointments for 2023-2024

Motion by Bubke, seconded by Plendl to approve Rob Wiese, Adam Brand and Jordyn Kooima as the Level I investigators for 23/24 school year. All voted aye, motion carried.

Appoint School Attorney for 2023-2024

Motion by Haggin, seconded by Plendl to appoint Kristy Latta with the Ahlers Law Firm as the school attorney for the 2023-2024 school year. All voted aye, motion carried.

Designate banks and official depositories for 2023-2024

Motion by Bubke, seconded by Haggin to approve Midstates Bank $9,000,000, United Bank of Iowa $500,000 and ISJIT $1,000,000 for the designated banks and official depositories for 2023-2024 school year. All voted aye, motion carried.

Sub Pay

Motion by Bubke, seconded by Plendl to approve $140 per day for substitute teach pay. All voted aye, motion carried.

Music Sharing Agreement

Motion by Bubke, seconded by Haggin to approve the shared concert band and concert choir with River Valley School. All voted aye, motion carried.

Facility Projects

Mr. Bailey updated the Board on facility projects including new carpet in the business lab from Knova’s Carpet, new siding on the FB/BB concession stand by Aberson Construction, New gutters and the concession stand by Absolute Gutter Solutions, New roof on the concession stand by Kuchel Roofing. Thanks to Kuchel Roofing for donating their time and services. Thanks to Bill Seuntjens for his hard work cleaning, painting and remodeling the Shop area. We would like to thank these businesses for their donations for the Shop project from $500 AgState, $250 Western Insurance Agency and $750 from United Bank of Iowa. Mr. Bailey is also working with H & H for the HS science lab.

Motion by Bubke, seconded by Plendl to approve the chrome books and licenses purchase of $27,600 from Rick’s Computer. All voted aye, motion carried.

Fundraiser Requests

None at this time.

10. ADJOURNMENT

Motion was brought by Bubke, seconded by Plendl to adjourn the meeting at 7:02 a.m. All voted aye, motion carried.

Laurie Schweitzberger, Board Secretary

Jason Collins, Board President

