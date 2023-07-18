Plymouth County Supervisors Minutes/Claims — June 27, 2023

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

June 27, 2023

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in Courthouse Boardroom on June 27, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. All members of the Board of Supervisors were present. All votes following are a roll call vote of an aye per each board member, unless otherwise indicated. Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the 6/27/23 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by VanOtterloo, to approve the minutes from the 6/20/23 meeting. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to approve the claims from 6/27/2023 and payroll paid on 6/23/23. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve a provider agreement with Cherokee Pubic Health for Child Oral Health Program for a $10,000 allocation. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Anderson, to approve a project agreement to Hungry Canyons for LC-130205 on Sunset Ave. Motion Carried.

The meeting was adjourned by Chairman Kass at 10:31 am.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Plymouth County Board Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 6-27-2023

Access Systems copier contract 478.21

Ace Refrigeration walk-in cooler repair 6224.99

AgriVision Equipment Stihl equipment 1654.91

Alpha Wireless replace repeaters for tower 98396.84

Baycom replace tablets 12200.00

Bolton & Menk Inc. Hillview master planning 23000.00

Bomgaars supplies 934.23

Jason Bring conference reimb. 937.25

Robert B. Brock attorney fee.. 218.10

Misty Bubke transcripts 150.00

Burnight Glass door repairs 317.50

Carroll Construction Supply PAINT 376.74

Casey’s Business fuel 41.64

Central Valley Ag herbicide 295.73

Coban Technologies body cameras 4620.00

Cole Papers custodial supplies 8019.92

Cummins Sales and Service generator maint. 680.68

CWD food supplies 600.40

Victoria DeVos misc. reimbursements 822.12

Dickinson Co Sheriff service 34.00

Dixon Construction construction project 37288.33

Eakes Inc courthouse paper 3820.95

Stacey Feldman ISACA conference expenses 671.62

Floyd River Materials shoulderstone 795.60

Fort Dodge Asphalt ASPHALT CONCRETE 183351.95

Foutz Motorsports truck equip 946.72

Frontier phone 1446.38

Richard L Gengler BORROW-WORK AREA-MISC. 64.00

Jolynn Goodchild conference expenses 1079.56

Gordon Flesch Company quarterly maint fee 100.75

Govconnection computer equipment 11564.33

Jamie Hauser mileage 27.51

James & Elizabeth Heidel BORROW-WORK AREA-MISC. 300.00

Hughe’s Excavation crushed concrete-RBWA 701.44

Hydraulic Sales & Service PARTS 867.22

ICCS conference registration 205.00

Iowa County Attorney’s Assoc. registrations 1110.00

Iowa Natural Heritage annual dues 250.00

Iowa Prison Industries car decals 1339.69

ISAC conference registration 265.00

Jack’s Uniforms uniforms 417.53

JC Fischer Enterprises herbicide 25.00

Keltek Inc. new vehicle items 4196.92

Kunkel Cleaning cleaning services 920.00

Steven Langel work area 56.00

Greg Law BORROW-WORK AREA-MISC. 220.00

City of Le Mars utilities 41.05

Le Mars Agri Center elk feed 334.54

L.G. Everist Inc. GRANULAR 243.38

Anthony & Kathryn Loutsch BORROW-WORK AREA-MISC. 68.00

Alan Lucken postage 50.40

Mail Services postage-mv renewals 1114.51

Max I Walker SHOP SUPPLIES 33.96

Menards supplies 317.63

MidAmerican Energy utilities.. 948.70

Midwest Wheel PARTS 458.78

MPH Industries new vehicle items 1980.00

Nate’s Glass windshield 240.75

Emma Nilles refund for Ipers 937.34

Northern Lights Foodservice food supplies 306.35

Northside Glass Service PARTS 1216.89

Office Elements chairs 5903.87

Old Castle Infrastructure pipe 194614.16

Shawn Olson east tower upgrades 6477.84

One Office Solutions office supplies 325.65

Ply Co Board of Health grant 1150.00

Ply Co Employees insurance reimbursements 21505.47

Ply Co Secondary Rd Hillview pond dredge/sand 20986.33

Ply Co Sheriff transport 62.50

Ply Co Treasurer flex benefit reimb 1212.55

PRIA PROP. RECORDS INDUSTRY conference registration 395.00

Primebank parts/water 86.76

Pro Alignment & Tire TIRES & TUBES 398.90

R.R. Brink Locking Systems hinges 1408.00

Rasmussen Mechanical Services Hinton tower ac repair 456.00

Darin J Raymond conference reimburse 897.56

Red’s Printing postage 5024.49

Rees Mack Sales & Service PARTS 436.60

Richards Construction construction project 229984.32

RJ Thomas Mfg picnic tables 5081.00

Sapp Bros. unleaded fuel 26644.37

Schwig Outdoors Hillview pond dock 19838.38

Trudy Seng utilities 40.00

Sherwin Williams supplies 99.53

Siouxland Dist Health well testing 325.00

Rebecca Socknat IC trailer equip 554.57

Solutions Kofax software repair 46.40

Southern Sioux County RWS UTILITIES 67.18

Staples office supplies 506.65

Luke Steeg OFFICE CLEANING 80.00

Storey Kenworthy time stamp labels 400.07

The Shed shed rental 4450.00

Tommy Thompson BORROW-WORK AREA-MISC. 56.00

Total Motors parts 10133.06

United Communications Group 2nd part tower lighting 9598.00

US POSTAL SERVICE stamps 1613.20

USPS postage meter 4000.00

Vander Berg Furniture carpet 10161.71

Vanguard Appraisals 2024 reappraisal project 115584.00

Verizon phone 297.06

Wagner Auto PARTS 163.66

Wex Bank fuel 7560.14

Sharese Whitesell conference reimburse 758.10

Ziegler Inc PARTS 7048.36

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 20, 2023