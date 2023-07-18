Probate — Ethel Rock

Public Notice

THE IOWA DISTRICT COURT FOR PLYMOUTH COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ETHEL ROCK, Deceased.

CASE NO. ESPR020331

NOTICE OF PROBATE OF WILL, OF APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTORS, AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of ETHEL ROCK, Deceased, who died on or about June 12, 2023:

You are hereby notified that on July 10, 2023, the Last Will and Testament of ETHEL ROCK, deceased, bearing date of August 18, 2011, was admitted to probate in the above named court and that Audrey Talbert and Robin Burnham have been appointed Executors of the estate. Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.

Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.

Dated: July 10, 2023

/S/ Audrey Talber

Audrey Talbert, Executor of Estate

204 S 4TH Avenue

P.O. Box 65

Washta, IA 51061

/S/ Robin Burnham

Robin Burnham, Executor of Estate

P.O. Box 173

Kingsley, IA 51028

/S/ Barry Thompson

Barry Thompson, ICIS#: AT0007814

Attorney for Executors

Thompson Law Office, LLP

4 East 2nd Street, P.O. Box 219

Kingsley, IA 51028

Date of second publication:

July 27, 2023

Probate Code Section 304

* Designate Codicil(s) if any, with date(s).

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 20, 2023

and Thursday, July 27, 2023