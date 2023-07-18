Woodbury Central School Board Minutes — July 10, 2023

Woodbury Central Community School

Regular Board Meeting

July 10, 2023

The Woodbury Central School Board met in regular session on June 10th, 2023 with President Nelson calling the meeting to order at 7:30 pm.

Members Present: Nelson, Verschoor, Cross, Reblitz, Lloyd, and Thomsen. Absent: Steffen

Visitors: Tyler Bremer, Jim Fisher

Agenda: Moved by Reblitz, second by Verschoor to approve the agenda as amended to include item “C” under Building/Grounds/Transp. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Minutes: Moved by Thomsen, second by Cross to waive the reading of the June 12 and June 26, 2023 board meeting minutes and approve them as written. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Bills: Moved by Lloyd, second by Thomsen to approve the bills of $40,164.03 from the General fund, $13,450.00 from the PPEL Fund, $221,842.35 from the Management fund, $47,425.59 from the Sales Tax Fund, and $2,883.01 from the Activity Fund, and prepaid checks of $127,497.20 from the General Fund, $35,378.35 from the Sales Tax Fund, $1,126.99 from the PPEL Fund, $5,341.80 from the Activity Fund, and $63.47 from the Nutrition Fund . Motion carried, all voting aye.

Visitor Comments: None.

Hearing on/Approval of Flex Account Transfer: Moved by Lloyd, second by Verschoor to move hearing and approval of the Flex Account Transfers until the regular August 2023 board meeting. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Policies/Procedures:

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Cross to approve the new and amended board policies as recommended by IASB. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Lloyd, second by Verschoor to approve the review of Series 500 with no changes except for those in preceding motion. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Personnel:

• Moved by Thomsen, second by Cross to accept the resignation of Shelby Artz from food service. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Verschoor to approve insurance benefits for head cook and secretaries at same rate as our para-professionals. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Thomsen second by Reblitz to approve offering contracts to Carol Glackin for MS Language Arts/Reading, Jan Ryan for MS Special Education, Joe Danner for HS Math, Morgan Wright for Lead Team, Shelby Artz for para-professional, Black Stratton for Home School Assistance Coordinator, and adjustment to Asst. Tech contract to read 5 hrs per day. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Building,Grounds, Transp:

• Update on summer projects.

• Moved by Lloyd, second by Verschoor to approve change orders for RTI Camera installation for $7,163 to run certified cat 6 runs to 29 locations and for Klinger for $7,250 to install new entry doors to the science rooms. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Lloyd, second by Reblitz to approve bus lot drainage bid of $28,500 from Bohle Const. Motion failed, all members voting against.

Board Items:

• Moved by Lloyd, second by Thomsen to approve the following investments for school funds with the stated limits for 2023-24: Security National – $5 million, Iowa Schools Joint Investment Trust – $5 million, and United Bank of Iowa – $5 million.

Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Lloyd, second by Verschoor to approve the following depositories for school funds with the stated limits for 2023-24: Security National – $5 million, Iowa Schools Joint Investment Trust – $5 million, and United Bank of Iowa – $5 million. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Verschoor to appoint Christen Howrey as School Board Secretary/Treasurer for the 2023-24 school year. Motion carried, all voting aye. Oath of office given by Eric Nelson.

• Moved by Thomsen, second by Cross to approve sharing agreements for Cross Country, Track, Elem Guidance, Transportation, and Curriculum Director with Kingsley, WITCC for college courses, Operations and Maint. with River Valley, HR with Akron, Career Academy with Sioux City and Social Worker with AEA. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Thomsen, second by Cross to appoint Pat Phips as school attorney and Ahlers Law Firm as negotiations and personnel attorney. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Thomsen to approve student lunch prices for K-12 Breakfast=$1.55, PK-8 Lunch=$2.55, 9-12 Lunch=$2.65 and to continue free breakfast for all students. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Cross, second by Verschoor to purchase smart panels with touch screens from Haddock Corp. for a total of $48,628. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Verschoor to increase Substitute Teacher pay to $140 per day and after 20 full sub days increase to $160 per day with long term sub pay still at base pay. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Thomsen to table the admin/nursing teaching stipends until the negotiations committee can meet. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Verschoor to approve the $1,000 stipend for involuntary transfers. Motion carried, 3 voting aye, Cross voting nay.

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Thomsen to approve $35 per hour for additional teaching. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Adjourn: Moved by Lloyd, second by Verschoor to adjourn. Motion carried, all voting aye. Board adjourned at 8:47pm.

Christen Howrey, Secretary

Eric Nelson, President

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 20, 2023