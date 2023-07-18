Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Claims — June 27, 2023

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

Vendor Publication Report — Woodbury County

Payment Date Range: 06/27/2023 – 06/27/2023

Absolute Screen Art 102152 Summer camp T-Shirts/DPNC 1,654.20

Ace Engine & Parts 145 Mower 9,690.00

Amazon Capital Serv 500176 Cabin first aid kit/SB 128.59

Associates For Psychiatric 101002 MHMH031488 800.00

Bainbridge, John D 100268 Clothing Allowance 240.00

Bauer Built Inc 105888 Tire Repair #935 661.90

Bierschbach Equipment 177471 Parts & Labor #93 437.42

Bob Barker Co 21770 Household Supplies 140.88

Bockenstedt***, Drew 98170 Spring Conference 2023 223.85

Bomgaars equip maint 376.81

Boyle***, Terry 104418 Clothing Allowance 30.31

Brandon Deeds Construction 105648 Retaining wall shelter 21,380.00

Brass***. Trevor 500197 Spring Conference 2023 197.70

Brice***, Letitia A 84855 Mileage for ICEOO Board Meeting 243.66

Brooke Supplies 105647 Household Supplies 3,351.50

Burke Engineering 36400 0005 – TH structural project 2,160.09

C & R Supply Inc 102119 Parts #601 410.94

C W Suter & Son Inc 86382 MC5433/HVAC maintenance 3,250.00

Calhoun Communications 100833 Homer power supply/light.. 336.88

Carstens**, Aaron 103530 Clothing Allowance 70.85

Centurylink 103380 Shop Telephone 155.03

Charm Tex Inc 101919 Household Supplies 376.60

Conservation Corps Conservation Corps crew 3,630.00

Country Tire And Services 104222 Tire Repair #327 246.90

Culligan Water Condition 98620 Acct #25387/Filter change 59.00

Danbury Review 62875 Legal Notice 23.71

Dawson***, David 99622 Spring Conference 144.10

Delta Dental of Iowa 962 Weekly Dental Wire 3,373.36

Dixon Constr Co 68900 L-B(B64)–73-97 28,686.24

Eakes Office Solutions 105329 910X – Custodial supplies 176.02

Echo Group 101509 9102 – Supplies/tools 1,299.40

Ecolab Pest Elimina 104086 9103 – Cockroach treatment 288.28

Electronic Engineer 75647 Maintenance; Equipment 212.35

Fedex 81003 Postage 10.26

Five Star Awards & 104593 Plaques for memorial benches 49.00

Foxhoven***, Thomas 105563 Clothing Allowance 240.00

Frontier Communicat 291028 911 circuits 712-378-3 129.95

Godberson-Smith Construct 100714 M-PCC(K45)–7X-97 305,774.23

Gordon Flesch Company 500181 Printer Service Contract 28.00

Graffix Inc 105073 Uniforms 283.50

Graham Tire Co (SC) 95956 Tires repair – 16 Ford #104 30.24

Grassroots K9 500968 K9 Training remaining balance 1,978.59

Grell***, James 102847 Clothing Allowance 67.67

Groves Emergency Lighting 500263 Vehicle Repairs 740.10

Hisey, Randy S 110300 MHMH030938 478.80

Home Depot Pro 105875 9108 – Shop supplies 181.26

Inland Truck Parts 117762 Parts & Labor #933 11,445.77

Innovative Benefit 105492 Weekly Flex Benefits 1,293.31

Institute of Iowa Assessor 117773 Summer Conference 0719..325.00

Iowa Dept of Revenue 181578 Permit #1-97-035774 352.50

Iowa State Associat 100789 2023 ISAC Conf Reg for Conf 250.00

ISAC Iowa State Assn 213063 MIchelle 2023 ISAC 810.00

Jacks Uniforms & Equipment 121600 Uniforms 3,516.85

Jebro Inc AMZ Materials 2,724.93

Jimenez***, Candela 1104 Work Comp 510.14

Johnson, Jami L Deposition 76.00

Johnston Excavating 104961 County Gravel hauling 22,206.21

Karl Chevrolet 100755 2023 CHEVROLET TAHOE..116,392.76

Koch***, Ronald E 98289 Hotel, registration and mileage 834.44

LG Everist Inc 281374 AMZ Materials 967.32

Leeds Pharmacy 141229 Work Comp 129.50

Lexis Nexis Matthew 151500 Legal Updates 187.10

Loomis***, James D 100250 Spring Conference 2023 257.37

Mail House 148553 Postage & Metering Contract 3,302.36

Martindale***, Isaac 104498 Clothing Allowance 240.00

Marx Dust Control 500274 Dust Control 180th, 170th 17,380.03

Menards 199721 Salt, shelf & spray bottles 508.66

Mercyone Siouxland 1529 June Pre-employment Physicals 1,002.00

Metal Culverts Inc 158327 CP-2023 Culvert Pipe 10,103.74

Mid American Energy 159813 Acct 90980-04011/Electric 5,977.13

Midwest Alarm Co In 102416 Annual Alarm Monitoring 720.00

Midwest Honda Suzuki 102021 Deck spindle shaft & bolt 605.59

Mike Barkley Business 103770 Install pressure gauge 769.00

Mike’s Repair 161687 Maintenance; Vehicle 1,013.50

Murphy Tractor 99032 Parts & Labor #417 3,890.77

Nahra***, Mark 102470 Hungry Canyons Registration 10.00

New Cooperative Inc 104730 Fertilizer/BL-SB 322.80

Nutrien Ag Solution 105686 Animal Control-Maintenance 100.00

One Office Solution 104853 Office Supplies 369.09

Oto City of 180887 Water to wash out culvert pipe 20.00

Pathology Medical 1859 Autopsy Fees 1,908.30

Peterbilt of Sioux City 103682 Parts #935 167.62

Petersen***, Jason 102050 Clothing Allowance 99.04

Pictometry International 102889 EV LICENSE AGREEMENT 44,364.00

Priestley***, Dan 105695 Mileage Reimbursement 150.00

Ray Allen MFG Co 209878 K9 expense 583.92

Record Printing & Copy 194837 Business Cards 195.00

Road Machinery & Supplies 978 Batteries 239.62

Russ Wauhob’s Truck 104930 9108 – Vinyl lettering 395.00

RXC Tires, LLC 501032 Tire Repair Sign Trail 111.00

S & S Equipment Inc 100686 Bearings for Truax drills 77.00

Secure ID, LLC 501147 Lifevac units 1,846.68

Security National Bank 208797 EMS Grant Funds-Region 19,301.95

Sioux City Fire Rescue 105704 ME Transport 2,800.00

Sioux City Paint 214400 Paint for tables & kiosk 251.96

Sioux City Treas (4 213400 Motorola Replication serv 24,443.80

Siouxland Lock & Key 301000 9101 – Keys 30.00

Smithland City of 98879 28E Agreement 179.29

Square Tire Gordon 102019 Oil, Filter #100 45.16

Staples Advantage 105681 Office Supplies 33.86

Staples Credit Plan 104713 Office Supplies 73.38

Steig***, Craig 105096 9102 – Mileage 10.48

Summit Food Service 500010 Food 10,371.28

Sunset Law Enforcement 103409 Ammo 13,495.00

Ten Point Constr 115 PCC Patching 2023 52,381.00

Tool Depot 1658 9102 – Supplies/tools 2,139.90

Turk, Mari H 117746 Removal Hearing 266.00

United Healthcare 102482 July 2023 Coverage 650.00

USCellular 500677 Election Phones & Hot Spots 252.41

UST Testing Service 99704 Tank Repair 120.00

Vakulskas Law Firm 104904 MHMH030856 1,749.00

Veenstra & Kimm Inc 239345 Engineering Services 10,186.73

Venable-Ridley***, 104336 Spring Conference 264.01

Vriezelaar, Tigges, 206567 MHMH030634 149.60

Watson Furniture Group 105887 Furniture repairs 49.18

Weber***, Kerby G 246434 Pesticide Training Class 50.00

Wellmark Blue Cross 1503 Weekly Medical Fees 120,273.72

Wells Fargo Financial 500191 12th Ricoh Lease Pmt 132.25

Western Iowa Equipment 105859 Parts for disc line repair 9.80

Whispering Creek Go 105349 Green Fees and Cart Rental 5,922.72

Widman***, Joshua 103067 Spring Conference 249.26

Williams & Company 1766 Professional services 37,000.00

Woodbury Cnty Treasurer 104770 Copy Paper – Moville 96.68

Woodhouse Sioux City 103940 Vehicle Repairs 53.91

Ziegler Inc 274129 Parts & Labor #525 2,174.39

————————————————-

Grand Total: 958,405.94

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 20, 2023