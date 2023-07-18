Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — June 27, 2023

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

JUNE 27, 2023

TWENTY-SIXTH MEETING OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were Bittinger II, Nelson, Radig, Taylor, and Ung. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Melissa Thomas, Human Resources Director, Dennis Butler, Finance and Budget Director, Joshua Widman, Assistant County Attorney, and Michelle Skaff, Deputy Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

Motion by Ung second by Taylor to approve the agenda for June 27, 2023. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Ung second by Taylor to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the June 20, 2023 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $888,193.76. Copy filed.

To approved and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approving petition for suspension of taxes for Helen DeAnda, 4101 Madison St., Sioux City, parcel #894711184013.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #13,628

RESOLUTION APPROVING

PETITION FOR SUSPENSION OF TAXES

WHEREAS, Helen DeAnda, as titleholder of a property located 4101 Madison St., Sioux City, Woodbury County, Iowa, and legally described as follows:

Parcel #894711184013

LEEDS LOTS 9 & 10 BLK 66

WHEREAS, Helen DeAnda of the aforementioned property has petitioned the Board of Supervisors for a suspension of taxes pursuant to the 2017 Iowa Code section 427.9, and

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors recognizes from documents provided that the petitioner is unable to provide to the public revenue; and

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby grants the request for a suspension of taxes, and hereby directs the Woodbury County Treasurer to so record the approval of this tax suspension for this property.

SO RESOLVED this 27th day of June 2023.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve the lifting of tax suspension for Charlene Rush, parcel #894720132010, 2725 Center St., Sioux City. Copy filed.

To approve the promotion of Valerie Ping, % Deputy, County Treasurer Dept., effective 06-26-23, $92,095.66/year (FY24 Wage), 6.25%=$5,417.39/yr. Promotion from 80% Deputy to 85% Chief Deputy.; the promotion of Patricia Raymond, % Deputy, County Treasurer Dept., effective 06-26-23, $75,843.49/year (FY24 Wage), 51%=$25,883.79/yr. Promotion from Clerk II to 70% MV Deputy.; the promotion of Kyle Gates, Assistant to the County Engineer, Secondary Roads Dept., effective 06-26-23, $3,723.92/bi-weekly (FY24 Wage), 17%=$553.52/bi-weekly. Promotion from GIS Facilities Manager to Assistant to County Engineer.; and the reclassification of Trevor Brass, Assistant County Attorney, County Attorney Dept., effective 07-10-23, $3,212.15/bi-weekly, 4.5%=$140.60/bi-weekly. Per AFSCME Assistant County Attorney Contract agreement, from Step 4 to Step 5. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign the Authorization to initiate the hiring process for Clerk II, County Treasurer Dept. AFSCME Courthouse: $18.68/hour (FY 24 Wage). Copy filed.

To approve the carryover of 80 hours vacation for K.S. to be used withing the next year. Copy filed.

To approve the appointment of Tina Kilpatrick, 102 F St. #3, Sgt. Bluff, to Woodbury Township clerk, previously held by Brittni Benscoter, until the next regular/general election. Copy filed.

To approve the appointment of Ross Baldwin to Anthon City Council, previously held by Mona Kirchgatter, until the next regular/city election. Copy filed.

To approve the appointment of Linnea Fletcher, 1718 W 19th St., Sioux City, to WIT District #4 Board member, previously held by Bill Lyle, until the next regular/school election. Copy filed. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Taylor second by Bittinger to approve Closing Siouxland’s refund request for $53.68 from General Basic for the county portion of transfer tax paid on deed 2022-11044. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Radig joined the meeting.

A public hearing was held at 4:35 p.m. for the sale of parcel #894726135002, 3223 11th St. The Chairperson called on anyone wishing to be heard.

Motion by Taylor second by Ung to close the public hearing. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Ung second by Taylor to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution for the sale of the real estate parcel #894726135002, 3223 11th St., to Nickols Noyes & Adam Wilcox, 201 W. Amherst St., Marcus, IA, for $1,800.00 plus recording fees. Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION OF THE BOARD

OF SUPERVISORS OF

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #13,629

BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, that the offer at public auction of:

By Nickolas Noyes and Adam Wilcox in the sum of One Thousand Eight Hundred Dollars and 00/100 ($1,800.00) ——————- dollars.

For the following described real estate, To Wit:

Parcel #894726135002

Lots Eight (8), Nine (9), Ten (10), and Eleven (11) in Block Nineteen (19) Long View Addition to Sioux City, Woodbury County, Iowa (3223 11th Street)

Now and included in and forming a part of the City of Sioux City, Iowa, the same is hereby accepted: said Amount being a sum LESS than the amount of the general taxes, interests, costs and penalties against the said Real Estate.

BE IT RESOLVED that payment is due by close of business on the day of passage of this resolution or this sale is null and void and this resolution shall be rescinded.

BE IT RESOLVED that per Code of Iowa Section 569.8(3 & 4), a parcel the County holds by tax deed shall not be assessed or taxed until transferred and upon transfer of a parcel so acquired gives the purchaser free title as to previously levied or set taxes. Therefore, the County Treasurer is requested to abate any taxes previously levied or set on this parcel(s).

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the Chairman of this Board be and he is hereby authorized to execute a Quit Claim Deed for the said premises to the said purchaser.

SO DATED this 27th Day of June, 2023.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

A public hearing was held at 4:37 p.m. for the sale of parcel #894726135001, 3223 Ω 11th St. The Chairperson called on anyone wishing to be heard.

Motion by Taylor second by Ung to close the public hearing. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Taylor second by Ung to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution for the sale of the real estate parcel #894726135001, 3223 Ω 11th St., to Shawn Hasler, 1123 Cornelia St., Sioux City, IA, for $423.00 plus recording fees. Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION OF THE BOARD

OF SUPERVISORS OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #13,630

BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, that the offer at public auction of:

By Shawna Hasler in the sum of Four Hundred Twenty-Three Dollars and 00/100 ($423.00) ——– dollars.

For the following described real estate, To Wit:

Parcel #894726135001

Lots Twelve (12), Thirteen (13), and Fourteen (14) in Block Nineteen (19) Long View Addition to Sioux City, Woodbury County, Iowa (3223 Ω 11th Street)

Now and included in and forming a part of the City of Sioux City, Iowa, the same is hereby accepted: said Amount being a sum LESS than the amount of the general taxes, interests, costs and penalties against the said Real Estate.

BE IT RESOLVED that payment is due by close of business on the day of passage of this resolution or this sale is null and void and this resolution shall be rescinded.

BE IT RESOLVED that per Code of Iowa Section 569.8(3 & 4), a parcel the County holds by tax deed shall not be assessed or taxed until transferred and upon transfer of a parcel so acquired gives the purchaser free title as to previously levied or set taxes. Therefore, the County Treasurer is requested to abate any taxes previously levied or set on this parcel(s).

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the Chairman of this Board be and he is hereby authorized to execute a Quit Claim Deed for the said premises to the said purchaser.

SO DATED this 27th Day of June, 2023.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to receive the Woodbury County’s Certified Annual Financial Report FY 2022. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Safety Information was presented by Tracie Gibler of Navigator C02. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to approve the contract with Sioux City Community Schools to provide daily meals to Juvenile Detention. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Ung second by Bittinger to receive the final staff report and the Zoning Commission’s recommendation from their 5/22/23 meeting to approve the final plat of Homestead 1867 Addition, Second Filing, a Minor Subdivision to Woodbury County, Iowa. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Ung second by to Radig approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution accepting and approving the final plat of Homestead 1867 Addition, Second Filing, a Minor Subdivision to Woodbury County. Carried 5-0.

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

RESOLUTION #13,631

ACCEPTING AND APPROVING HOMESTEAD 1867, SECOND FILING A MINOR SUBDIVISION WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

WHEREAS, THE OWNERS AND PROPRIETORS DID ON THE 22ND DAY OF MAY, 2023, FILE WITH THE WOODBURY COUNTY ZONING COMMISSION A CERTAIN PLAT DESIGNATED AS HOMESTEAD 1867 ADDITION, SECOND FILING, WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA; AND

WHEREAS, IT APPEARS THAT SAID PLAT CONFORMS WITH ALL OF THE PROVISIONS OF THE CODE OF THE STATE OF IOWA AND ORDINANCES OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA, WITH REFERENCE TO THE FILING OF SAME; AND

WHEREAS, THE ZONING COMMISSION OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA HAS RECOMMENDED THE ACCEPTANCE AND APPROVAL OF SAID PLAT; AND

WHEREAS, THE COUNTY ENGINEER OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA HAS RECOMMENDED THE ACCEPTANCE AND APPROVAL OF SAID PLAT.

NOW THEREFORE, BE, AND IT IS HEREBY RESOLVED BY THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS, WOODBURY COUNTY, STATE OF IOWA, THAT THE PLAT OF HOMESTEAD 1867 ADDITION, SECOND FILING, WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA BE, AND THE SAME IS HEREBY ACCEPTED AND APPROVED, AND THE CHAIRMAN AND SECRETARY OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS, WOODBURY COUNTY, STATE OF IOWA, ARE HEREBY DIRECTED TO FURNISH TO THE OWNERS AND PROPRIETORS A CERTIFIED COPY OF THIS RESOLUTION AS REQUIRED BY LAW.

PASSED AND APPROVED THIS 27TH DAY OF JUNE, 2023.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to approve the Fiber Optic Connectivity FiberComm Proposal Highway 75 city fiber infrastructure/28th Street connection not to exceed $3,880.00. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Ung second by Bittinger to receive for signatures a Resolution appropriation for FY 2024. Carried 5-0.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA APPROPRIATION RESOLUTION FOR FISCAL YEAR 2024

RESOLUTION #13,632

Whereas, it is desired to make appropriations for each Service Area and Program Activity of County Government for the Fiscal Year 2024, beginning July 1, 2023, and

Now, therefore, be it resolved by the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors that the amounts detailed by Service Area on the Adopted FY 2024 Woodbury County Budget Summary Form 638-R constitute the authorization to make expenditures from the County’s funds beginning July 1, 2023 and continuing until June 30, 2024, and

Furthermore, this Appropriation Resolution extends the spending authority of each County Program Activity to the amount appropriated to it as follows:

Fund/Dept..Division Amount

0001-0030 715,000

0001-1000 1,825,973

0001-1002 51,939

0001-1010 606,436

0001-1013 22,503

0001-1040 956,916

0001-1050 10,837,595

0001-1060 1,718,360

0001-1061 121,698

0001-1100 2,424,469

0001-1102 143,136

0001-1104 235,883

0001-1105 99,047

0001-1110 246,000

0001-1540 728,106

0001-1610 623,546

0001-3040 2,351,315

0001-3100 108,000

0001-3101 26,950

0001-3110 75,000

0001-3200 273,444

0001-3201 10,000

0001-3210 40,000

0001-6100 673,441

0001-6110 1,302,213

0001-6120 369,162

0001-6123 57,850

001-8100 1,334,678

0001-8110 812,564

0001-9000 434,597

0001-9001 419,462

0001-9010 440,599

0001-9020 620,431

0001-9030 434,085

0001-9031 15,225

0001-9032 4,000

0001-9033 71,000

0001-9101 718,819

0001-9102 951,127

0001-9103 521,510

0001-9104 2,500

0001-9105 17,638

0001-9106 10,000

0001-9108 622,208

0001-9109 12,601

0001-9110 1,471,300

0001-9113 1,191,421

0002-1200 688,308

0002-1210 150,357

0002-1231 95,232

0002-1400 30,750

0002-1430 431,252

0002-1500 64,500

0002-1520 983,753

0002-1620 345,000

0002-3300 2,026,224

0002-3301 93,652

0002-3310 100,000

0002-8000 399,122

0002-8001 93,565

0002-8010 89,255

0002-8013 50,515

0002-9200 1,000,000

0003-9000 46,708

0006-9040 354,931

0008-1050 165,003

0009-1050 500,000

0011-0030 235,000

0011-1000 1,193,595

0011-6000 39,000

0011-6010 112,526

0011-6020 220,036

0011-6200 9,527

0011-6320 181,604

0011-8020 5,000

0020-0200 1,025,000

0020-7000 12,500

0020-7001 3,000

0020-7010 1,082,847

0020-7011 16,500

0020-7012 14,000

0020-7013 91,000

0020-7014 65,000

0020-7100 100,000

0020-7101 190,000

0020-7110 30,000

0020-7111 4,242,507

0020-7112 22,000

0020-7113 1,075,000

0020-7120 0

0020-7130 295,000

0020-7200 1,360,000

0020-7210 465,000

0020-7211 1,470,000

0020-7212 108,000

0020-7220 8,000

0020-7221 2,000

0020-7222 135,000

0020-7230 5,500

0020-7231 130,000

0020-7232 20,000

0023-6100 50,000

0024-8111 220,000

0025-0200 8,000,000

0029-1201 332,186

0031-9001 225,465

0040-0801 70,000

0040-0802 40,000

0057-6100 5,000

0057-6121 3,500

0057-6122 87,248

0059-1200 5,000

0061-6400 273,520

0067-6100 204,000

0074-1100 165,000

0078-1060 60,000

0080-1060 1,000

0081-1060 8,500

0083-1100 145,000

1500-1200 560,000

1500-6110 776,000

1500-9010 6,000

1500-9101 20,000

1500-9103 185,000

1500-9104 60,000

1500-9110 587,000

2000-0100 2,822,451

2000-0110 483,611

2000-0120 4,014,888

Accordingly, until such time as a Service Area is identified as progressing to a spending level challenging its appropriation, a budget amendment per 331.435 will not be implemented.

However, should a Program Activity approach a spending level challenging its appropriation level, and the Service Area continues balanced, the Board of Supervisors will be requested to increase the Program’s spending authority by resolving to permit such, and,

Additionally, the Board of Supervisors may be requested to decrease a Programís appropriation by 10% or $5,000, whichever is greater, to appropriate a like amount to a Program Activity requesting same: 331.434 sub 6 will govern actions in this regard.

The above and foregoing resolution was adopted by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County on June 27, 2023.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to receive for signatures a Resolution for Inter-Fund Operations Transfers from General Supplemental to General Basic for FY 2024. Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION OF INTER-FUND OPERATION TRANSFERS

RESOLUTION #13,633

Whereas, it is desired to authorize the Auditor to periodically transfer sums from the General Supplemental to the General Basic Fund during the Fiscal Year 2023-24 budget year, and

Whereas, said transfers must be in accordance with Section 331.432 Code of Iowa,

Whereas, the purpose of the transfers are to fund the appropriations for the matching FICA, IPERS, Health Insurance, Life Insurance and LTD costs expended from the General Basic Fund.

Now, therefore be it resolved by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, as follows:

The total maximum transfers from the General Supplemental Fund to the General Basic Fund for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2023, shall not exceed the sum of$ 7,343,736

The Auditor is directed to correct his books when said operating transfers are made and to notify the Treasurer of the amounts of said transfers.

The above and foregoing resolution was adopted by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County Iowa, on June 27th, 2023

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to receive for signatures a Resolution for Inter-Fund Operations Transfers from Conservation Reserve to General Basic for FY 2024. Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION OF INTER-FUND OPERATION TRANSFERS

RESOLUTION #13,634

Whereas, it is desired to authorize the Auditor to periodically transfer sums from Conservation Reserve Fund to the General Basic Fund during the Fiscal Year 2023-24 budget year, and

Whereas, said transfers must be in accordance with Section 331.432 Code of Iowa,

Whereas, the purpose of the transfers are to move Conservation Reserve Fund revenues to the General Basic Fund to reimburse the Browns Lake Project.

Now, therefore be it resolved by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, as follows:

The total maximum transfers from the Conservation Reserve Fund to the General Basic Fund for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2023, shall not exceed the sum of $136200.

The Auditor is directed to correct his books when said operating transfers are made and to notify the Treasurer of the amounts of said transfers.

The above and foregoing resolution was adopted by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County Iowa, on June 27th, 2023

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to receive for signatures a Resolution for Inter-Fund Operations Transfers from Gaming Revenue to General Basic for FY 2024. Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION OF INTER-FUND OPERATION TRANSFERS

RESOLUTION #13,635

Whereas, it is desired to authorize the Auditor to periodically transfer sums from the Gaming Revenue Fund to the General Basic Fund during the Fiscal Year 2023-24 budget year, and

Whereas, said transfers must be in accordance with Section 331.432 Code of Iowa,

Whereas, the purpose of the transfers are to move Gaming Revenues to the General Basic Fund for tax reduction,

Now, therefore be it resolved by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, as follows:

The total maximum transfers from the Gaming Revenue Fund to the General Basic Fund for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2023, shall not exceed the sum of $235,000.

The Auditor is directed to correct his books when said operating transfers are made and to notify the Treasurer of the amounts of said transfers.

The above and foregoing resolution was adopted by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County Iowa, on June 27th, 2023

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to receive for signatures a Resolution for Inter-Fund Operations Transfers from Local Option Sales Tax to General Basic for FY 2024. Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION OF INTER-FUND

OPERATION TRANSFERS

RESOLUTION #13,636

Whereas, it is desired to authorize the Auditor to periodically transfer sums from the Local Option Sales Tax Fund to the General Basic Fund during the Fiscal Year 2023-24 budget year, and

Whereas, said transfers must be in accordance with Section 331.432 Code of Iowa,

Whereas, the purpose of the transfers are to move Local Option Sales Tax revenues to the General Basic Fund for funding of Conservation Nature Center and a new position.

Now, therefore be it resolved by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, as follows:

The total maximum transfers from the Local Option Sales Tax Fund to the General Basic Fund for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2023, shall not exceed the sum of $440,343.

The Auditor is directed to correct his books when said operating transfers are made and to notify the Treasurer of the amounts of said transfers.

The above and foregoing resolution was adopted by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County Iowa, on June 27th, 2023

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to receive for signatures a Resolution for Inter-Fund Operations Transfers from Local Option Sales Tax to Rural Basic for FY 2024. Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION OF INTER-FUND OPERATION TRANSFERS

RESOLUTION #13,637

Whereas, it is desired to authorize the Auditor to periodically transfer sums from the Local Option Sales Tax Fund to the Rural Basic Fund during the Fiscal Year 2023-24 budget year, and

Whereas, said transfers must be in accordance with Section 331.432 Code of Iowa,

Whereas, the purpose of the transfers are to move Local Option Sales Tax Fund revenues to the Rural Basic Fund for the funding of the Economic/Community Development department.

Now, therefore be it resolved by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, as follows:

The total maximum transfers from the Local Option Sales Tax Fund to the Rural Basic Fund for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2023, shall not exceed the sum of $170.051

The Auditor is directed to correct his books when said operating transfers are made and to notify the Treasurer of the amounts of said transfers.

The above and foregoing resolution was adopted by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County Iowa, on June 27th 2023

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to receive for signatures a Resolution for Inter-Fund Operations Transfers from Local Option Sales Tax to Rural Basic for FY 2024. Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION OF INTER-FUND OPERATION TRANSFERS

RESOLUTION #13,638

Whereas, it is desired to authorize the Auditor to periodically transfer sums from the Local Option Sales Tax Fund to the Rural Basic Fund during the Fiscal Year 2023-24 budget year, and

Whereas, said transfers must be in accordance with Section 331.432 Code of Iowa,

Whereas, the purpose of the transfers are to move Local Option Sales Tax revenues to the Rural Basic Fund for the funding of Soil Conservation.

Now, therefore be it resolved by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, as follows:

The total maximum transfers from the Local Option Sales Tax Fund to the Rural Basic Fund for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2024, shall not exceed the sum of$ 39,000.

The Auditor is directed to correct his books when said operating transfers are made and to notify the Treasurer of the amounts of said transfers.

The above and foregoing resolution was adopted by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County Iowa, on June 27th, 2023

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to receive for signatures a Resolution for Inter-Fund Operations Transfers from Rural Basic Services to Secondary Roads for FY 2024. Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION OF INTER-FUND OPERATION TRANSFERS

RESOLUTION #13,639

Whereas, it is desired to authorize the Auditor to periodically transfer sums from the Rural Basic Services Fund to the Secondary Roads Fund during the Fiscal Year 2023-24 budget year, and

Whereas, said transfers must be in accordance with Section 331.432 Code of Iowa,

Whereas, the purpose of the transfers are to move the taxes, levied on the township valuations, to the Secondary Roads Fund to pay their share of the expenses of the Secondary Roads Fund.

Now, therefore be it resolved by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, as follows:

The total maximum transfers from the Rural Basic Services Fund to the Secondary Roads Fund for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2023, shall not exceed the sum of$ 1,732,500.

The Auditor is directed to correct his books when said operating transfers are made and to notify the Treasurer of the amounts of said transfers.

The above and foregoing resolution was adopted by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County Iowa, on June 27th, 2023

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to receive for signatures a Resolution for Inter-Fund Operations Transfers from Tax Increment to Debt Service for FY 2024. Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION OF INTER-FUND OPERATION TRANSFERS

RESOLUTION #13,640

Whereas, it is desired to authorize the Auditor to periodically transfer sums from the Tax Increment Fund to the Debt Service Fund during the Fiscal Year 2023-24 budget year, and

Whereas, said transfers must be in accordance with Section 331.432 Code of Iowa,

Whereas, the purpose of the transfers are to move Tax Increment Fund revenues to the Debt Service Fund to pay FY 2024 principal and interest for the 2017 Tax Increment G.O.. Now, therefore be it resolved by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, as follows:

The total maximum transfers from the Tax Increment Fund to the Debt Service Fund for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2023, shall not exceed the sum of $791,250.

The Auditor is directed to correct his books when said operating transfers are made and to notify the Treasurer of the amounts of said transfers.

The above and foregoing resolution was adopted by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County Iowa, on June 27th, 2023

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to receive for signatures a Resolution for Inter-Fund Operations Transfers from Secondary Road to Debt Service for FY 2024. Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION OF INTER-FUND OPERATION TRANSFERS

RESOLUTION #13,641

Whereas, it is desired to authorize the Auditor to periodically transfer sums from the Secondary Road Fund to the Debt Service Fund during the Fiscal Year 2023-24 budget year, and

Whereas, said transfers must be in accordance with Section 331.432 Code of Iowa,

Whereas, the purpose of the transfers are to move Secondary Road revenues to the Debt Service Fund to pay FY 2024 principal and interest for the FY 2022 Secondary Gravel Project,

Now, therefore be it resolved by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, as follows:

The total maximum transfers from the Secondary Road Tax Fund to the Debt Service Fund for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2023, shall not exceed the sum of$ 300,000.

The Auditor is directed to correct his books when said operating transfers are made and to notify the Treasurer of the amounts of said transfers.

The above and foregoing resolution was adopted by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County Iowa, on June 27th, 2023

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to receive for signatures a Resolution for Inter-Fund Operations Transfers from Rural Basic Services to County Library for FY 2024. Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION OF INTER-FUND OPERATION TRANSFERS

RESOLUTION #13,642

Whereas, it is desired to authorize the Auditor to periodically transfer sums from the Rural Basic Services Fund to the County Library Fund during the Fiscal Year 2023-24 budget year, and

Whereas, said transfers must be in accordance with Section 331.432 Code of Iowa,

Whereas, the purpose of the transfers are to move the taxes, levied on the township valuations, to the County Library Fund to pay the their share of the expenses of the County Library.

Now, therefore be it resolved by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, as follows:

The total maximum transfers from the Rural Basic Services Fund to the County Library Fund for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2023, shall not exceed the sum of$ 186,114.

The Auditor is directed to correct his books when said operating transfers are made and to notify the Treasurer of the amounts of said transfers.

The above and foregoing resolution was adopted by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County Iowa, on June 27th, 2023

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to receive for signatures a Resolution for Inter-Fund Operations Transfers from Rural Basic to Emergency Paramedic Services for FY 2024. Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION OF INTER-FUND OPERATION TRANSFERS

RESOLUTION #13,643

Whereas, it is desired to authorize the Auditor to periodically transfer sums from the Rural Basic Fund to the Emergency Paramedic Services Fund during the Fiscal Year 2023-24 budget, and

Whereas, said transfers must be in accordance with Section 331.432 Code of Iowa,

Whereas, the purpose of the transfers are to move Rural Basic revenues to the Emergency Paramedic Services Fund to pay half of the paramedics salaries and benefits.

Now, therefore be it resolved by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, as follows:

The total maximum transfers from the Rural Basic Fund to the Emergency Paramedic Services Fund for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2023, shall not exceed the sum of $166,093.

The Auditor is directed to correct his books when said operating transfers are made and to notify the Treasurer of the amounts of said transfers.

The above and foregoing resolution was adopted by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County Iowa, on June 27th, 2023

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to receive for signatures a Resolution for Inter-Fund Operations Transfers from General Basic to Emergency Paramedic Services for FY 2024. Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION OF INTER-FUND OPERATION TRANSFERS

RESOLUTION #13,644

Whereas, it is desired to authorize the Auditor to periodically transfer sums from the General Basic Fund to the Emergency Paramedic Services Fund during the Fiscal Year 2023-24 budget, and

Whereas, said transfers must be in accordance with Section 331.432 Code of Iowa,

Whereas, the purpose of the transfers are to move General Basic revenues to the Emergency Paramedic Services Fund to pay half of the paramedics salaries and benefits.

Now, therefore be it resolved by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, as follows:

The total maximum transfers from the General Basic Fund to the Emergency Paramedic Services Fund for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2023, shall not exceed the sum of $166,093.

The Auditor is directed to correct his books when said operating transfers are made and to notify the Treasurer of the amounts of said transfers.

The above and foregoing resolution was adopted by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County Iowa, on June 27th, 2023

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

The board reported on committee meetings.

Deborah Main, 1026 Charles Ave., and Doyle Turner, Moville, addressed the board regarding pipelines concerns.

Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until July 11, 2023.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

