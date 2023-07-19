Dorothy Anderson

Dorothy M. Anderson, age 106, of Correctionville, passed away on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at the Correctionville Specialty Care of Correctionville. A funeral service will be held on Monday, July 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at 1:00 PM at the Grace United Methodist Church of Correctionville with the Pastor Jon Montgomery officiating. Burial will be at the Correctionville Cemetery of Correctionville.

Dorothy Knaack Anderson was born February 14th, 1917 to William and Dorothea Bauer Knaack at their farm west of Correctionville. She was one of seven children: Vollrath, Adelia, Henry, Caroline, William and Laverne.

When Dorothy was one year and 11 months, her mother passed away with a severe case of the flu; leaving her Dad with seven young children. Dorothy’s grandparents and Aunt Lena took in Dorothy and Laverne who was just four months and cared for them. Dorothy’s Dad had several housekeepers help him with the rest of the family.

She was baptized September 22, 1917 at Salem Lutheran Church. Her sponsors were Emil and Sophia Heinse. When she was three years old, the Grace Evangical United Brethen Church had a contest to see who could bring the most to Sunday School. A neighbor lady, Mrs. Charles Weeks, who was a Sunday School teacher started taking her. She doesn’t know if they won but her Christian education had begun. She was confirmed in her sophomore year at Rock Branch Methodist Church, then joined Grace EUB church.

Dorothy attended all 12 grades at Correctionville Public School graduating in 1935. She taught three years at Summer Hill Country School.

On January 31st, 1946 she married Paul Anderson. They farmed east of Correctionville until 1971 when they sold out and moved to Correctionville. They were blessed with a daughters, Shirley and Linda.

Dorothy worked as a CNA at Colonial Nursing Home and Site Manager for the Senior Dinners.

Dorothy was a member of Grace United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women, and a past member of the Putter Pals. She enjoyed doing crafts, belonging to Hobby Club. Her knitting and crocheting included numerous doilies and afghans. There was always a big garden to tend, but the rewards were delicious.

Dorothy and Paul enjoyed traveling. Over ten winters they went to Harlingen, Texas with family and friends for six weeks. They had traveled east and west, and north and south to the country borders. In New Jersey, there were family including grandchildren and great grandchildren. There was always sightseeing along the coast – even saw a whale. Visiting other family here was also important, maybe even doing a card game.

She is survived by her daughters, Shirley (Cleo) McCall and Linda (Allen) Chandler; two grandchildren, Steven (Heather) McCall and Carol (Edward) Donahue. There are four great grandchildren Hannah McCall, Jacob Donahue, Sophia Donahue and Tabitha Donahue.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul; parents; and her siblings and their spouses.

Dorothy had a long life seeing many changes as time went by. She will be missed.