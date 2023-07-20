Ethel Rock

Ethel F. Rock, 86, of Kingsley, Iowa passed away on Monday, June 12, 2023, at her home in Kingsley.

A Celebration of Life Service will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 31, 2023, at the Congregational United Church of Christ in Kingsley. Rev. Marty Young will officiate. Burial will follow at the Kingsley Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at the Johnson – Earnest Funeral Home in Kingsley. There will be a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. There will also be one hour of visitation at the church prior to the service on Monday. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through mauerjohnsonfh.com

Ethel Frances Arthur was born on November 20, 1936, in Hokendaqua, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Edward and Mary (Quigg) Arthur. She attended school in Pennsylvania prior to her marriage to Quintin Reimert on April 9, 1955. In 1969, the family moved to Kingsley, Iowa.

Along with raising her family, Ethel was employed at Avis’ Café, Ed’ Café and worked for many years at the Kingsley Nursing Home. She married Elmer Rock on November 11, 1989, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. They made their home on a farm in the Kingsley area. Elmer retired from farming in 1991 and Ethel and Elmer moved to Kingsley in 2005. Elmer passed away on July 21, 2011.

Ethel was a member of the Congregational United Church of Christ in Kingsley. She was known for her baking. She was an avid reader and enjoyed playing cards and puzzles. Ethel was the last member of a BINGO group that met weekly in Kingsley. Saturday nights were spent watching Lawrence Welk and the Gospel Hour music show. Her favorite activity was playing games with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

“There is a generation passing away. They worked hard, they took care of family and friends. If there was a problem, they figured out how to deal with it. They fought great wars or were family of the ones who did. They have suffered through the loss of many family and friends as they themselves continued on to the inevitable truth that our time on earth is just a vapor. We all just get so many years. They were tough and resilient. My mom was the epitome of all that. Her early life was hard. She lost a father and a twin brother when she was young. Her first marriage was hard and didn’t work out for a multitude of reasons, none of which were her fault as far as I know. She raised 5 kids through all of this. She had a real hard patch when we were young, and her family got her and us through it all. Then she met the right man. The perfect man for her. The most honest and caring man I ever knew, Elmer Rock. It was a great life after that. They took care of each other. They had a blast. Then cancer. First her, then Elmer. They both fought it hard. She lost Elmer, she beat it. She had kids and great grandkids galore to fill her life with joy and she carried on. There are always tough times, but the good times were many. She was always the great host. She could cook, man could she cook. She knew she was blessed to live a long life and to see her kids and grandkids grow. She knew she was blessed with great friends. Her kids, great grandkids and my grandkids loved her. Her friends and family loved her. That says all you need to know. This was my mom and I’m really going to miss her. I’m really going to miss her laugh and I loved making her laugh. So long mom. You were the best. I love you and I will see you down the road.” (Don Reimert)

She will be lovingly remembered by her children, Don (Jennice) Reimert of Newport News, VA, Alan Reimert of Mammoth Springs, WY, Debra Ray of University Park, IA, Audrey (Dana) Talbert of Washta, IA and Robin (Bruce) Burnham of Kingsley, IA; grandchildren, Jessica Winkley, Melissa Houghtaling, Erica Schlenger, Luke Talbert, Amy Talbert, Shannon Hora, Holly Jorgensen, Jennifer Stubbs, Brittany Miller, Adam Reimert and Nathaniel Byerly; great-grandchildren, Jaden, Kylie, Shelby, Keegan, Addison, Ethan, Brennan, Gabe, Lauryn, Elle, Haylie, Cameron, Josie, Tad, Hannah, Reagan, Asher, Benny, Marin and Gaige; a sister, Grace Reppert of Bethlehem, PA; a brother, James (Stacy) Arthur of Center Valley, PA; stepdaughters Mary (Tom) of Kingsley, IA and Frances Babe of Loveland, CO. Step-grandchildren, Briton Peterson, Becky Peterson, Paul Peterson and Briana Cunningham; Step great-grandchildren, Michael, Raelee, Clara, ShayLynn, Makenzii, Logan, Leighton, Lane, Kohen and Mathias.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Elmer; a twin brother, Chet Arthur; a 3 year-old brother, Robert; sisters, Annabelle Dilchard and Alice (Elmer) Rice; brothers-in-law, Elmer Rice, George Kuhns and Ronald Reimert; sister-in-law, Joan Kuhns; and niece, Val