Larry Hansen

Larry H. Hansen, age 92, of Kingsley, passed away on Friday, July 14, 2023 at his home of Kingsley.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 10:30 AM at the Community Presbyterian Church of Lawton with the Pastor Ken Meissner officiating. Private family burial will be at the Banner Township Cemetery of Lawton. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM with a prayer service at 6:30 PM at the Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Moville. The Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Moville is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at nicklasdjensenfh.com



Larry H. Hansen was born February 25, 1931 to William Henry and Lillian (Harrison) Hansen in Moville, Iowa. He graduated in 1948 from Moville High School where he was the Homecoming King and a standout on the baseball team. He played for the Moville American Legion team which his father coached, and after high school he played on the semi-pro team in Kingsley, the Kingsley Cubs. In 1951 he was recruited by the St. Louis Cardinals, but a leg injury ended his career.

Larry was united in marriage to Frances Lou Hansen on February 17, 1952 at the Kingsley United Methodist Church. They were blessed with five daughters.

Church was very important to Larry. He was the Building Committee Chairman in 1970 for the current Presbyterian Church in Lawton where he was a member. Larry was a dedicated volunteer for the church serving as an ordained Elder, Deacon, Trustee, Sunday School Superintendent and high school Sunday school teacher. He also served on Lawton Bronson School Board for three terms, the Western Iowa Tech Community College Board for 18 years and was a Western Iowa Tech Community College State Trustee for three years. Larry was a devoted fan of the St. Louis Cardinals.

He enjoyed golf, bowling, reading and following his grandchildren’s sports and activities.

He is survived by five daughters, Becky (Ray) Maselli of Cape Coral, FL; Lana (Chuck) Groepper of Remsen; Jayne (Doyle) Vondrak of Kingsley; LeAnn (Ray) Delin of Ankeny; Karen (Craig) Floss of West Des Moines; fifteen grandchildren: John, Chad, Brett, Joel, Melissa, Jesse, Brandi, Emili, Nicole, Ashley, Sarah, Tyler, Brennan, Caleb, and Keaton; twenty-seven great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Barbara (Gene) Moser; nieces and nephews; and his “brother” and golf partner, Bill Mrla.

Larry was preceded in death by the love of his life for over 71 years, Frances Lou; parents William and Lillian Hansen; sister Wynola and her husband Marvin Cooper; sister-in-law Marian Lee and her husband Burton Sparks; sister-in-law Roberta Faircloth; mother-in-law Frances Marian Dougherty and her husband William “Doc” Dougherty; father-in-law Woodrow “Pete” Wormley; nephew Mike Sparks; and niece Shella (Cooper) Surowski.

He will be remembered as a generous, loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, mentor and friend.