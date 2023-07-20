Pages 1 & 7 — Glenn Metcalf Retirement: End of an Era By Editor | July 20, 2023 | 0 Glenn Metcalf’s recent retirement marks the first time in 100 years without a Metcalf lawyer on Moville’s Main Street. Read Pam Clark’s story on pages 1 & 7. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Page 7 — Father Randy Schon Ordination Anniversary July 20, 2023 | No Comments » Page 8 — Jenness, Rogers Win Horse Race Golf July 20, 2023 | No Comments » What’s Cooking on Page 2 — Southern Green Beans July 20, 2023 | No Comments » Page 12 — K-P Softball Season Ends, Baseball Team to State July 20, 2023 | No Comments »