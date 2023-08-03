Anthon Council — July 24, 2023

Anthon City Council

July 24, 2023

CALL TO ORDER & ROLL CALL: Mayor Lisa Petersen called the special meeting of the Anthon City Council to order on July 24, 2023 at 5:30 PM. Council members present: Benson, Lansink, Baldwin, Kuhlmann, and McFarland. Absent: none.

AGENDA: Motion by Lansink, seconded by Baldwin, to approve the meeting agenda. Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION APPROVING BOND PURCHASE AGREEMENT FOR THE SALE OF ELECTRIC REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2023: Following discussion motion by Benson second by Kuhlmann to approve Resolution 2023-7-551, a Resolution approving bond Purchase Agreement for the sale of Electric Revenue Bonds, Series, 2023. All Ayes. Motion carried.

BUILDING PERMIT – REPLACE PATIO AT ANTHON COMMUNITY CENTER – – Motion by Lansink second by McFarland to approve the permit. Ayes: Lansink, McFarland, Benson, Kuhlmann. Abstain: Baldwin. Motion carried.

BUILDING PERMIT – LOT 6 WESTGATE – CARMEN: Motion by Benson, seconded by Baldwin, to approve the building permit. All ayes. Motion carried.

SET DATE AND TIME FOR PUBLIC HEARING BUDGET AMENDMENT – Motion by Lansink second by McFarland to set August 14, 2023 at 5:30 PM for a public hearing to amend the 2024 budget. All ayes. Motion carried.

CD #889776 & # 777103 RENEWAL – Motion by Lansink second by Kuhlmann to approve renewing the cd’s at the best possible rate at United Bank of Iowa. All ayes. Motion carried.

STREET WORK BIDS – Following discussion motion by Lansink second by McFarland to accept the bid from Black Top Service for work on 2nd and 3rd Streets. All ayes. Motion carried.

IN OTHER BUSINESS THE COUNCIL DISCUSSED;

• Ash Tree Solutions

• Property Thefts

• Fall Clean Up Days

There being no further business the council adjourned upon motion by Kuhlmann second by Lansink.

Lisa Petersen, Mayor

ATTEST:

City Clerk Anita Brandt, IACMC/MMC

Published in The Record

Thursday, August 3, 2023